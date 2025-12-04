Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Spain coach looks ahead to RWC pool: ‘The goal is to advance’

Players of Spain hear the national anthem prior to the Men's rugby international match between Spain and England A at Nuevo Estadio Jose Zorrilla on November 15, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuño/Getty Images)

Head Coach Pablo Bouza is embracing the challenge that awaits Spain at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, describing Pool C as an “evenly matched” and “competitive” group.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson was in Sydney for the tournament draw on Wednesday, with Spain drawn in a group with Test rugby giant-slayers Argentina, Fiji and Canada.

Argentina claimed a memorable upset win over the British & Irish Lions in Dublin earlier this year, before beating both the All Blacks and Wallabies during the 2025 Rugby Championship.

VIDEO

The Flying Fijians were a few minutes away from a win over the Wallabies in Newcastle before the Lions Series. Fiji went on to win the Pacific Nations Cup, before showing signs of promise in matches against England, France and Spain last month.

Fiji’s final match of 2025 was a 41-33 triumph over Spain, who challenged a world-renowned side in Malaga. Spain defeated the USA and Canada in July, and recently fell to a close 29-25 loss to England A in a highly competitive fixture.

“We got a very good group, competitive and evenly matched. Argentina is a Tier 1 team and we’ve played against the other two teams in the last two years,” Bouza told reporters.

“Fiji has played against France and England, in addition to playing in several World Cups in a row. Canada has been improving. Last summer we beat them in the final play of a very difficult match.

“I didn’t want to play against Argentina because they’re at a very high level, and besides, I played there and worked with the team for almost eight years. I know some of the staff and I have friends there.

“This year Argentina had a great season and is among the top four teams in the world, not in terms of ranking, but in terms of their play, even though they didn’t get some results.

“It’s a strange feeling going to the World Cup and playing against Argentina, but now I’m in Spain and I’m focused on the fact that we have two years of preparation left for the three matches we have to play in Australia. The most important thing isn’t the opponent, but how ready we get there, how we build our path to the World Cup.”

With Men’s Rugby World Cup expanding to 24 teams, a new competition format gives teams more opportunity to progress beyond the pool stage. There will be a round of 16 at the upcoming event in Australia, giving all teams a reason to believe.

Spain have completed at one other Rugby World Cup (1999) where they failed to record a win from their three matches. As they prepare to return to the sport’s biggest event for the first time this Millennium, Spain harbours ambitions of knockout rugby.

“The goal is to advance to the round of 16. We shouldn’t put pressure on ourselves to win a match; we have to think about getting there in the best possible shape, with the best players and the best preparation.,” Bouza explained.

“In 2026, we’ll be playing against Tier 2 countries; that’s already confirmed. We have the Rugby Europe Championship in February and March, in July we’ll play against Canada, the United States and Tonga, and at the end of the year against Uruguay, Chile and Samoa.

“These are opponents we’re on equal footing with, and they should all be very even matches. We’ve already put RWC qualification behind us, and now the competition among the players begins, and the staff will have to choose the best players to go to the World Cup.”

Canada captain fired up for Rugby World Cup clash with Pumas enforcer

USA captain eyes Antoine Dupont battle after Rugby World Cup draw

Ben Tameifuna: 'Hopefully we can paint these Australian stadiums in red'

Scott Barrett's 2027 plan explains everything about his form

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

'He's a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Comments

1 Comment
M
MT 6 days ago

Bouza explained it very clearly the challenge Spain and other tier 2 conutries face. He used the word level. They will play teams in 2026 on their level, not higher. Some of their Top 14 players will compete at a high level in the Champions Cup, they and other tier 2 nations need to raise their levels consideribly. To be competitive at WC.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 24 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 30 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
