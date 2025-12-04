MLR champions New England chase four-peat as 2026 schedule announced

Three-time defending Major League Rugby champions the New England Free Jacks are only a few months away from launching their quest for an unprecedented fourth-straight crown.

New England have revealed their full regular season schedule ahead of the 2026 MLR campaign, which includes five home matches at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

The Free Jacks kick off another title defence on Saturday, April 4, away to California Legion. San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles announced a merger four months ago, forming a new professional side that will host matches in San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County.

In round three, New England will play their second match of the campaign, and their first at their fortress in Fort Quincy. Old Glory DC will travel to New England, renewing a rivalry between two Eastern Conference playoff sides from the 2025 season.

New England travel to Chicago for a clash with the Hounds on Sunday, April 19, before a run of three consecutive home matches. They will host Anthem Rugby Carolina on April 26, Seattle Seawolves on May 3, and the Lions in round seven on May 9.

By then the league standings would have begun to take shape, making the final four teams crucial for all teams as they look to either rise up the ladder or solidify their place. The Free Jacks will take on Old Glory, Anthem RC and Seattle in three straight away matchups.

The Free Jacks close out their round-robin against the Hounds in Quincy. New England will release ticketing information and community event details shortly. Individual match tickets will be available for purchase on December 15 at 10 am.

New England have bolstered their squad ahead of their quest for a fourth title, with USA Eagles outside back Mitch Wilson returning to the club. Wilson recently started on the wing for the USA against Scotland at Murrayfield, with the hosts winning a one-sided fixture.

After spending last season with Anthem RC, the established USA international headlines a list of new recruits and re-signings for 2026.

“I’m thrilled to be back in a community that I have built many connections with during my professional career and to play for a club that has high standards both on and off the pitch,” Wilson said in a statement last month.

