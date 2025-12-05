Watch the Cape Town SVNS and much more live on RugbyPass TV

It’s a bumper weekend of action on RugbyPass TV, as the HSBC SVNS heads to Cape Town for round 2 of the SVNS Series, the Rugby Europe Super Cup returns after the international break and Cambridge head to Bedford in the Champ!

HSBC SVNS 1 – Cape Town SVNS

Day 1, 07:55 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here

Day 2, 07:55 GMT, 7th December – Watch live here

Fresh off the opening round in Dubai, SVNS rolls on to South Africa and Cape Town for the second leg of the 2025/2026 season.

RUGBY SVNS 2026 promo RUGBY SVNS 2026 promo

Seven countries will be looking to open their account for the season following New Zealand taking out both the Men’s and Women’s competitions, defeating trans-tasman rivals Australia in both finals to take the first title of the season.

For the Australian women, it was the first time they had failed to take out the Dubai title in six years, such has been their dominance in the opening tournament of the series.

The two rivals may be set for another collision course in the final, with the countries separated by seeding in the Cape Town pool stages.

New Zealand are joined in Pool A by Fiji, Great Britain and the USA, who upset the eventual champions in pool play in Dubai, while Australia will take their place in Pool B with France, Canada and Japan, who finished an impressive third last weekend.

In the men’s competition, New Zealand will join by hosts South Africa, Fiji and Great Britain in Pool A, while Australia have Argentina, France and Spain to contend with in Pool B.

With the new format setting up do-or-die match ups throughout the tournament, you won’t want to miss any of the action this weekend.

All matches are available on RugbyPass TV and the RugbyPass app in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and France, as well as other selected territories subject to local broadcasting rights. Please check the SVNS Where to Watch page for your local broadcaster.

Highlights will also be available on RugbyPass TV following the day’s play, with replays available after the completion of the full weekend’s schedule.

Rugby Europe Super Cup

Castilla y Leon Iberians v Bohemia Rugby Warriors, 16:00 GMT, 5th December – Watch live here

Romanian Wolves v Lusitanos, 16:00 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here

Delta v Brussels Devils, 18:30 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here

The Rugby Europe Super Cup returns following the international break, with the two rounds of pool play to go before January’s finals series.

Table-topping Castilla y Leon Iberians will open play on Friday the 5th, welcoming Czech side Bohemia Rugby Warriors to Spain.

Second placed Lusitanos, representing Portugal, will travel to Bucharest to take on the Romanian Wolves, who are looking for their first win in this year’s competition.

The rounds final match will take place in Amsterdam, as Delta welcome the Brussels Devils across the border.

All matches are available live and free on RugbyPass TV globally.

Champ Rugby

Bedford Blues v Cambridge, 15:00 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here

Champ Rugby will be available to view for the first time on RugbyPass TV this weekend, as Cambridge look to secure their first win of the season against a high-flying Bedford Blues side.

The Blues have put together an impressive campaign so far, winning five out of their eight matches so far to sit third on the table, hot on the heels of a resurgent Worcester Warriors and unbeaten leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

Cambridge by contrast sit bottom of the table but by no means are cut adrift yet, with the young side looking for the win that would kickstart their season and potentially lift them from the foot of the table.

The match will be live and free on RugbyPass TV, with all other matches in round 9 of the Champ available on Clubber TV (subscription required).