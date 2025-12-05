Northern Edition
Sevens

Watch the Cape Town SVNS and much more live on RugbyPass TV

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 30: Jorja Miller of New Zealand performs haka after winning the Cup Final against Australia during the HSBC Sevens tournament on November 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)

It’s a bumper weekend of action on RugbyPass TV, as the HSBC SVNS heads to Cape Town for round 2 of the SVNS Series, the Rugby Europe Super Cup returns after the international break and Cambridge head to Bedford in the Champ!

HSBC SVNS 1 – Cape Town SVNS

Day 1, 07:55 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here
Day 2, 07:55 GMT, 7th December – Watch live here

Fresh off the opening round in Dubai, SVNS rolls on to South Africa and Cape Town for the second leg of the 2025/2026 season.

Seven countries will be looking to open their account for the season following New Zealand taking out both the Men’s and Women’s competitions, defeating trans-tasman rivals Australia in both finals to take the first title of the season.

For the Australian women, it was the first time they had failed to take out the Dubai title in six years, such has been their dominance in the opening tournament of the series.

The two rivals may be set for another collision course in the final, with the countries separated by seeding in the Cape Town pool stages.

New Zealand are joined in Pool A by Fiji, Great Britain and the USA, who upset the eventual champions in pool play in Dubai, while Australia will take their place in Pool B with France, Canada and Japan, who finished an impressive third last weekend.

In the men’s competition, New Zealand will join by hosts South Africa, Fiji and Great Britain in Pool A, while Australia have Argentina, France and Spain to contend with in Pool B.

With the new format setting up do-or-die match ups throughout the tournament, you won’t want to miss any of the action this weekend.

All matches are available on RugbyPass TV and the RugbyPass app in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and France, as well as other selected territories subject to local broadcasting rights. Please check the SVNS Where to Watch page for your local broadcaster.

Highlights will also be available on RugbyPass TV following the day’s play, with replays available after the completion of the full weekend’s schedule.

South Africa SVNS classics: Ryder magic, New Zealand topple the hosts

South Africa has been a leg on the SVNS circuit since the competition's inception in 1999. 

Read Now

Rugby Europe Super Cup

Castilla y Leon Iberians v Bohemia Rugby Warriors, 16:00 GMT, 5th December – Watch live here
Romanian Wolves v Lusitanos, 16:00 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here
Delta v Brussels Devils, 18:30 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here

The Rugby Europe Super Cup returns following the international break, with the two rounds of pool play to go before January’s finals series.

Table-topping Castilla y Leon Iberians will open play on Friday the 5th, welcoming Czech side Bohemia Rugby Warriors to Spain.

Second placed Lusitanos, representing Portugal, will travel to Bucharest to take on the Romanian Wolves, who are looking for their first win in this year’s competition.

The rounds final match will take place in Amsterdam, as Delta welcome the Brussels Devils across the border.

All matches are available live and free on RugbyPass TV globally.

Champ Rugby

Bedford Blues v Cambridge, 15:00 GMT, 6th December – Watch live here

Champ Rugby will be available to view for the first time on RugbyPass TV this weekend, as Cambridge look to secure their first win of the season against a high-flying Bedford Blues side.

The Blues have put together an impressive campaign so far, winning five out of their eight matches so far to sit third on the table, hot on the heels of a resurgent Worcester Warriors and unbeaten leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

Cambridge by contrast sit bottom of the table but by no means are cut adrift yet, with the young side looking for the win that would kickstart their season and potentially lift them from the foot of the table.

The match will be live and free on RugbyPass TV, with all other matches in round 9 of the Champ available on Clubber TV (subscription required).

Ex-All Black Craig Newby's Cambridge facing huge uphill struggle

Watch the Champ's bottom club take on Bedford this Saturday, live and for free on RugbyPass TV and Clubber TV.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

5 Comments
S
SJ 4 days ago

Link to Sevens Cape Town 2025 Day 2 isn’t working for me. Yesterday it was working fine. What’s up?

u
unknown 4 days ago

I cannot either, it's a shame. I was able to see some matches on Paramount+ but I was hoping to support/use rugbypass

u
unknown 4 days ago

Why can't I get the Cape Town sevens games?

D
Dj Chand 5 days ago

Hello

D
Dj Chand 5 days ago

Can watch Cape town svs In Fiji through rugby pass

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 27 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 33 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
