Ulster score 61 in European Challenge Cup romp over Racing 92
Ulster scored nine tries in a 61-7 European Challenge Cup demolition of Racing 92 at Affidea Stadium.
Racing struck a seventh-minute blow when Antoine Gibert picked off a James Hume pass and converted his own try.
Ulster responded with tries for Jacob Stockdale and Rob Herring, and Racing never recovered after Vladi Ashvetia and skipper Will Rowlands had scores disallowed following video reviews.
It was one-way traffic after the interval as Ulster turned their 14-7 lead into total domination.
Tom O’Toole drove over from close range, and Tom Stewart broke away to secure the bonus point.
Fabien Sanconnie went to the sin bin for clattering Stewart off the ball. Scott Wilson and Jake Flannery added tries for a rampant Ulster before Zac Ward and Stockdale both completed braces.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Is the referee OK? It seemed only one of his arms was working. I switched over after 10 minutes. Just a farce.
Great second half from Ulster. They really tired racing out in the first half. A few heavyweights missing too. Scott Wilson at tight head looking a beast. Andy Farrell is aware I hope.
As impressive as it was surprising. They moved through the gears nicely.
Agree fully on Wilson. Really stood out.