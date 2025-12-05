Glasgow storm back after Sale's fast start in Champions Cup thriller

Glasgow stormed back from a 14-point deficit to open their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a 26-21 victory at Sale.

The Sharks dominated the opening quarter in difficult conditions and led through tries from Ernst van Rhyn and replacement Ollie Davies, while Rob Du Preez added two conversions.

But the Warriors reduced the gap to 14-12 by the break as Gregor Hiddleston and Rory Darge rewarded Scottish forward power and Adam Hastings landed a conversion.

Glasgow struck again within two minutes of the restart as Kyle Steyn collected a poor box kick to slice through, with Hastings adding the extras.

The visitors soon bagged a bonus point try as Stafford McDowall flew in off the right for a score that Hastings again maximised.

Sale set up a grandstand finish as Marius Louw powered over by the posts for a try that Du Preez converted, but Glasgow held on for an impressive away victory.

