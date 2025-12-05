Stormers lock adds weight to Zimbabwe's Rugby World Cup mission

Stormers forward Gary Porter has confirmed his availability for Zimbabwe as the Sables look to build the depth of their squad ahead of their return to the Rugby World Cup stage in Australia in 2027.

Porter, 29, qualifies for Zimababwe, who last appeared at the tournament in 1991, through his Bulawayo-born mother.

Standing two metres tall and weighing 115kg, Porter will give the Sables’ tight five some extra ballast, as they prepare to face England, Wales and Tonga in Pool F in 22 months’ time.

He has previously spent time with Western Province and in the English Championship with Ealing Trailfinders.

“We are in constant communication with players and we are happy with the progress of possible personnel who are showing interest in playing for the Sables,” said Sables head coach Pieter Benade.

“One such example is the Stormers lock Gary Porter, whose mother was born in Bulawayo, and has confirmed he is available to play. We are looking to build the tight five, so Porter being added to the second row stocks will be a significant addition.”