Newcastle Red Bulls could pile more transfer misery on Saracens after moving into pole position to land Scotland international Andy Onyeama-Christie when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The future of Bristol-born Onyeama-Christie, 26, in North London has been in doubt since talks over a new long-term deal stalled, and he now looks to be heading for the exit door next July unless there is a dramatic last-minute U-turn.

Harrow School-educated Onyeama-Christie, who qualifies for Scotland through his mother, Victoria, can play anywhere across the back row, and has got his career back on track after a horrific injury saw him fracture and dislocate an ankle.

VIDEO

The grandson of a Nigerian judge at the World Court suffered an injury against Harlequins in October 2024 and it was the third limb break he had suffered in under two years after twice breaking his arm.

Onyeama-Christie, who has now won 11 Scotland caps, is poised to make his 100th appearance for Saracens against Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup this weekend.

The former Gallagher PREM and European champions Saracens, who have already lost Tom Willis to Bordeaux next season, while Elliot Daly and Alex Lozowski are poised to follow him through the exit door.

Newcastle have been looking to make statement signings since the Austrian-owned energy drinks giant took them over in the summer, and have already seen off Sarries to sign former All Black No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu.

ADVERTISEMENT

England-qualified Sotutu has signed a three-year contract to move to Kingston Park when his contract with the NZRU runs out towards the end of next season.

Newcastle Red Bulls’ managing director, Jonny Petrie, recently said the club will spend up to the salary cap limit, currently set at £6,400,000, plus a marquee player, which isn’t thought to be Sotutu.

While Onyeama-Christie, linking up with the club, will strengthen their ties with Scotland, who are coached by Red Bulls global rugby advisor Gregor Townsend.