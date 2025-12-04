What written judgement said about Alex Mann's role in gouging saga
Any theories that Eben Etzebeth was gouged by Wales’ Alex Mann appear to have been debunked after the Springbok’s hearing account was published.
The 34-year-old was handed a 12-week ban on Thursday, reduced from 18, for making intentional contact with the eye area of the Wales flanker in the final minutes or South Africa’s 73-0 win over Wales on Saturday, for which he was red carded.
However, in the wake of the incident, images were spread online suggesting Mann had made contact with Etzebeth’s eyes moments before the Bok legend saw red, literally and figuratively.
Many may have been expecting this to surface when the full details of the hearing were published on Thursday, however, there was no such mention of any alleged gouging by Mann.
Instead, Etzebeth’s statement only accused the Welshman of putting his hand in his face on the floor.
“We heard from the Player,” it was said in the verdict. “His account was consistent with his written statement. He alleged that W7 put a hand across his face on the floor. He did not allege that W7 touched his eyes, at any stage. During his account, he produced a new clip (not served before) from a ‘Spidercam’ which had a circle marked upon it showing he made contact first with W7 left shoulder before his head and eye.”
Mann, who did not attend the hearing as he was out of the country, provided his own statement, saying: ”…there was an altercation involving several players from both sides – I then felt a finger go into my eye followed by an open hand into my face. The South African number 19 apologised to me in the post match function.”
Despite there being a heated exchange of words between the two players moments after the match, Mann’s account does say that Etzebeth apologised in the post-match function.
I worry about an incident like this affecting parents allowing their children to play rugby. EE’s (large) hand was clearly looking for a claw like grip on the face of a much smaller, younger opponent. The days when that was “just part of the game and we'll share a pint afterwards” are long gone. 12 weeks seems light punishment.
Etsebeth deserves ( deserved a harsher penalty in my opinion) what he got but cannot agree with your comment. Nobody would have said part of the game. The size and age of player irrelevant. Must go and play paddle if not up to it. Furthermore only mothers in N Hemisphere may support your view.
EE's retaliation was surely all that was intentional and not his attack on Mann's eye as such. If that had been his intention Mann would have been in a sorry state with clear evidence which has not been forthcoming. While retaliation was stupid and deserving of sanction there clearly was provocation and in the broader scheme of things the ban probably is excessive although a player of EE's experience should have known better.
Stem 100% saam met jou daar, die Britte is net uit om Eben te ‘jag’ in die hele saak, eintlik vreemd aangesien daar soveel duidelike evidence is.
No doubt Eben deserved his 12 week sentence for going anywhere near the eye, but all the journalistic hysteria about eye gouging did not help. Definition: “To make a deep dent or hole in something”. One would have thought that photos of Mann's shredded black and blue eye would have surfaced by now and have been used in aggravation of sentence?
Let’s be honest - without this story to harp on and on about, what would there be to discuss and get hysterical about?
We should all thank Eben for his contribution.
12 weeks 🤩🥳! Justice. Finally some common sense. The usual tw-ts up in arms in the comment section hoping for a career ending ban. “He did it on purpose” “ he deserves to be banned for life” “he’s a bully” “he’s this - he’s that” “typical Saffa”
🥱
Typical saffa 🙄
He did do it on purpose though.
You’ll always get the w⚓⚓ who will shout, with 100% conviction, that it was Deliberate and with Malice Aforethought! His intention was to BLIND the opponent. These fkn idiots cannot even read a rugby report, let alone minds. How oblivious can some people be?