Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
International

What written judgement said about Alex Mann's role in gouging saga

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa clashes with Alex Mann and is red carded for eye gauging on Alex Mann during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Any theories that Eben Etzebeth was gouged by Wales’ Alex Mann appear to have been debunked after the Springbok’s hearing account was published.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old was handed a 12-week ban on Thursday, reduced from 18, for making intentional contact with the eye area of the Wales flanker in the final minutes or South Africa’s 73-0 win over Wales on Saturday, for which he was red carded.

However, in the wake of the incident, images were spread online suggesting Mann had made contact with Etzebeth’s eyes moments before the Bok legend saw red, literally and figuratively.

VIDEO

Many may have been expecting this to surface when the full details of the hearing were published on Thursday, however, there was no such mention of any alleged gouging by Mann.

Instead, Etzebeth’s statement only accused the Welshman of putting his hand in his face on the floor.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
0
Tries
11
0
Conversions
9
0
Drop Goals
0
69
Carries
131
3
Line Breaks
12
14
Turnovers Lost
18
3
Turnovers Won
7

“We heard from the Player,” it was said in the verdict. “His account was consistent with his written statement. He alleged that W7 put a hand across his face on the floor. He did not allege that W7 touched his eyes, at any stage. During his account, he produced a new clip (not served before) from a ‘Spidercam’ which had a circle marked upon it showing he made contact first with W7 left shoulder before his head and eye.”

Mann, who did not attend the hearing as he was out of the country, provided his own statement, saying: ”…there was an altercation involving several players from both sides – I then felt a finger go into my eye followed by an open hand into my face. The South African number 19 apologised to me in the post match function.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite there being a heated exchange of words between the two players moments after the match, Mann’s account does say that Etzebeth apologised in the post-match function.

Related

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth ban for 'intentional' foul play confirmed

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been handed his ban after being found guilty of intentional contact with the eye of Wales back-row Alex Mann.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Nicky Smith joins Leicester exodus as PREM rivals swoop for Wales star

2

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
3

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
4

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
5

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
6

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
7

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

19 Comments
u
unknown 5 days ago

I worry about an incident like this affecting parents allowing their children to play rugby. EE’s (large) hand was clearly looking for a claw like grip on the face of a much smaller, younger opponent. The days when that was “just part of the game and we'll share a pint afterwards” are long gone. 12 weeks seems light punishment.

r
rs 5 days ago

Etsebeth deserves ( deserved a harsher penalty in my opinion) what he got but cannot agree with your comment. Nobody would have said part of the game. The size and age of player irrelevant. Must go and play paddle if not up to it. Furthermore only mothers in N Hemisphere may support your view.

J
Johan Langebaan 6 days ago

EE's retaliation was surely all that was intentional and not his attack on Mann's eye as such. If that had been his intention Mann would have been in a sorry state with clear evidence which has not been forthcoming. While retaliation was stupid and deserving of sanction there clearly was provocation and in the broader scheme of things the ban probably is excessive although a player of EE's experience should have known better.

J
Jonathan 6 days ago

Stem 100% saam met jou daar, die Britte is net uit om Eben te ‘jag’ in die hele saak, eintlik vreemd aangesien daar soveel duidelike evidence is.

T
Tiger 6 days ago

No doubt Eben deserved his 12 week sentence for going anywhere near the eye, but all the journalistic hysteria about eye gouging did not help. Definition: “To make a deep dent or hole in something”. One would have thought that photos of Mann's shredded black and blue eye would have surfaced by now and have been used in aggravation of sentence?

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Let’s be honest - without this story to harp on and on about, what would there be to discuss and get hysterical about?


We should all thank Eben for his contribution.

D
DP 6 days ago

12 weeks 🤩🥳! Justice. Finally some common sense. The usual tw-ts up in arms in the comment section hoping for a career ending ban. “He did it on purpose” “ he deserves to be banned for life” “he’s a bully” “he’s this - he’s that” “typical Saffa”


🥱

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Typical saffa 🙄

f
fl 6 days ago

He did do it on purpose though.

Y
Ytfnot 6 days ago

You’ll always get the w⚓⚓ who will shout, with 100% conviction, that it was Deliberate and with Malice Aforethought! His intention was to BLIND the opponent. These fkn idiots cannot even read a rugby report, let alone minds. How oblivious can some people be?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'We should applaud to the rafters the news that rugby on ITV is back with a bang.'

Top-level rugby wants to grow and putting the Nations Championship on free-to-air with ITV in a bumper deal is a fillip for the sport

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 28 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 34 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 2 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT