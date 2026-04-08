This Six Nations, can Italy bounce back from a World Cup to forget?

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup provided a few stuns and shocks, with Italy’s early exit standing out among the tournament’s key storylines. The Azzurre, who had clinched a quarterfinal spot in New Zealand in 2022, were seen by some as 2025’s dark horses but failed to live up to expectations.

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Six months after that disheartening loss against South Africa in the pool stages, Italy are slowly getting back to their feet, focused on strengthening a long-term performance process designed to generate consistent results in the coming years.

Their first test since the World Cup lies ahead of them this weekend when they face familiar foes France in the opening match of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

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But what’s that process? What’s the direction that the Federazione Italiana Rugby wants to take women’s rugby? And what do players, staff and board members think about their chances for the next Rugby World Cup cycle?

To answer these questions, we went on a search, talking with three pieces of the Italian women’s rugby puzzle: Daniele Pacini, FIR’s Technical Director for the women’s game; Fabio Roselli, Italy’s head coach; and Silvia Turani, one of the leading voices and leaders of the Azzurre.

“Our vision is that the women’s national team should have a performance increase in the next few years, so it can serve as an inspiration for young players. But this isn’t just a vision from the technical direction of the Italian union; the players share it as well. So, for us to achieve that end, we need to improve our strengths,” said Pacini.

However, their performance can only be enhanced through a multi-factor approach, which starts with changing perspectives at home, as the technical director mentions.

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“People have to understand that Italy is still working to expand and consolidate its high-performance player base. Unfortunately, we are still a country with a deep conservative attitude and mindset, and female participation in rugby still faces cultural barriers in parts of the country. We need to enact cultural change, as rugby must be recognised as a sport for women. But, for that, we need more time.”

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For Roselli, that issue has long been identified as a roadblock for women’s growth in Italy.

“Yes, a cultural barrier still exists but the potential is really high in Italy. Wherever we go, there’s enthusiasm and people interested in finding out more about rugby. There’s a positive vibe, which gives us high hopes for the future. We have to make use of that energy to give a chance to women’s game in Italy.”

As for Turani, she believes the Italian women’s game has grown little in the past 12 months, with awareness outside the core rugby audience still with significant room for growth.

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“We need to let people know who the players who represent the Azzurre are, we need to make them interested in finding more about us and following the sport we play,” says the Harlequins front-rower.

“You never know who you might reach: a future player, a sponsor, someone who becomes a fan. Every conversation outside our bubble is an opportunity. Only then can we start moving towards a new stage.”

While the local women’s senior game is divided in two tiers, the Serie A Elite Femminile with eight teams and the Serie A Femminile with 17 teams (divided in three pools), the system is still developing the depth required to consistently compete with leading nations.

However, Pacini, and the Italian Union, have devised a plan to refine their talent and increase the number of top level athletes.

“What we have learned from the men’s game and what we are now applying in the women’s game was the implementation of youth residential academies. It will allow us and the staff to work more closely with the players, so we can control their development better. The results will only be seen in a few years, but we are firm believers about how crucial this can be for the future of the women’s game.”

Roselli, who is helping to execute these player academies, expects that by having more youth players working and training to a higher standard, it will help the national team and senior clubs improve their performance and image.

“Going forward, competitiveness requires a broader high-performance group beyond the starting matchday 23. We need to expand those numbers and have more than 40 ready to perform at the same level. That’s how we can be more competitive when facing the top.”

However, for Italy’s head coach, it is also vital that the process includes a playing style that can be easily identified as Italy’s, making it more appealing and recognisable for old and new fans.

He recently told RugbyPass: “When you don’t have a natural physicality, you have to try and find a different way to beat your opponents. In Italy we have found a way of expressing our style of rugby, but we would like it to be a little more balanced, because rugby is a physical sport. We are working towards that, but we know what ‘Brand Italy’ looks like for now.

“We need to develop our own brand of playing the game, so people, when watching us from home, can say ‘oh, that’s Italy!’ We need to tell our story while we play the game so that we can transfer that emotion to the fans. It will create enthusiasm and belief, while also inspiring them to follow us.”

Perhaps the Italian brand or style wasn’t as present as they’d have liked it to be when coming up against big, physical teams such as France and particularly South Africa at the recent World Cup.

Turani reflects back: “After the tournament, we all had to question whether we were going in the right direction; whether, as athletes, we were putting in the effort to achieve our goals; whether the staff were giving us the right tools to get there; and whether the union has a clear plan for where this programme is going. These are the questions we have to answer in the near future.”

There is another lingering issue that has halted the women’s game expansion in Italy: density.

“For example, in Rome, we have only two senior women’s teams, while in the men’s game in the same region, we have at least 14,” says Pacini.

“Improving territorial density makes access to clubs and regular participation more sustainable for young players. If you have to spend one hour in transportation to reach a club, players will give up after a while. We are developing a strategy of providing the resources to new teams to improve that rugby density.”

Nonetheless, people like Turani feel that players still need more support and investment. While she acknowledges that the FIR has been trying to give players more resources, tools, and opportunities to succeed, the front rower still feels that rugby doesn’t offer a strong option for young girls.

“A parent needs to look to rugby as a sport that provides all the resources and support their daughter or son’s needs. In Italy, if you, as a girl, have the desire to become a professional basketball, volleyball or football player, you can, but rugby you can’t, and that’s a problem.

“Bringing people in is only half the job. If we can’t offer them something meaningful once they’re here, we’ll lose them just as quickly.”

Whilst she recognises that women’s rugby has grown and developed at a global level, Turani doesn’t feel that everyone is on the same page in her country.

“I think we are still not pushing in the same direction. It is an across-the-board problem. We spend more time complaining about what’s wrong than we do trying to hear different approaches and perspectives. I’m not pointing fingers; it is only the general impression I have after so many years devoting my mind and body to this sport.”