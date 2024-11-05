Warburton's Top 14 offer: 'It would have been 2 or 3 times what I was earning in Wales'

Former Wales, and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has revealed why he turned down a possible move to Toulon in 2013 despite being offered “two or three” times his salary in Wales.

Joining Mike Bubbins on the BBC’s ‘Scrum V Top 5’, the Welsh great revealed how he flew out to Toulon shortly after being named Lions captain.

While the wheels were in motion over a move to the Cote d’Azur for the flanker, he revealed that he turned down the option as it was not his home, stating that he believed he would play better if he was at home.

The 74-cap Wales international added that he did not think it was a good look if the captain of Wales was playing in France “for more money”, so he decided to remain with Cardiff until the end of his career.

Toulon, meanwhile, went on to win the Champions Cup later that year, the first of three in a row, while Warburton would lead the Lions to a series victory over Australia.

“In 2013, so when I was named Lions captain, I guess your stock is fairly high when you’re a Lions captain, profile and stuff.

“That was when Toulon, they asked me to go out, just before they won three Champions Cups, they wanted me to go out and play seven. I remember I flew out there with my agent, stayed overnight, went out there, and I don’t mind saying my take home would have been two or three times what I was earning in Wales.

“But I remember thinking, my wife rang me up when I was out there, she said ‘how is it?’ I said ‘you’ve got to get me home’. She said ‘what?’ I said ‘it’s not Rhiwbina. It’s not home, it’s not home.’

“I always thought if I’m home, I’ll play better, and I just love my home comforts and I’m very close with my family so I want to be close to my family. Plus, I was national captain, I didn’t think it would look very good if I’d shot off to France for probably what would have been for more money.

“So I thought it’s not the best thing for my career, I’ll have more longevity if I stay at home, I want to be a one-club man at Cardiff. I was only ever going to play for Cardiff.”