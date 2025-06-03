Wallace Sititi drops to bench, Quinn Tupaea ruled out for Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has made a shock selection call by placing the reigning World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, Wallace Sititi, on the bench for his side’s qualifying final against the Blues this weekend.

While Sititi himself hasn’t spent much time on the bench while fully fit since his breakout 2024 campaign, McMillan has frequently opted to rotate his matchday 23 of late, with All Blacks like Samisoni Taukei’aho, Samipeni Finau and Cortez Ratima often coming off the bench in impact roles.

The tactic has been influential in some of the second-half surges the table-topping outfit has orchestrated throughout the 2025 season. Sititi will be joined on the bench by a number of form, starting-quality talents like fellow All Black Josh Lord.

In Sititi’s place at No. 8 comes Simon Parker, who is enjoying a career year after debuting for the All Blacks XV against Georgia in 2024.

Another headline selection is the absence of Quinn Tupaea, who suffered a concerning injury against the Highlanders and was taken from the field in a medic cart. The Chiefs have confirmed that the injury is a “head/eye” issue with a short-term recovery timeline. Whether or not he is expected to play in the semi-finals remains to be seen.

In the star mindfielder’s place comes Gideon Wrampling, who has been in strong form in his few showings of 2025 while competing with a star-studded cast for minutes. Tupaea’s untimely injury also highlights the absence of fellow All Black Anton Lienert-Brown, who is dealing with a broken collarbone. Daniel Rona has, however, been a more than servicable replacement at centre.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 21 27 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

There’s good news for Chiefs fans as Emoni Narawa returns from a brief injury-enforced absence, while departing prop Aidan Ross will bring up 100 games in Chiefs colours ahead of his shift to Australia. The 29-year-old will join the Queensland Reds and chase a Wallabies jersey, having donned the All Blacks jersey once against Ireland in 2022.

“It’s pretty special to hit 100 games, and I’m lucky to have been part of the Chiefs for a while now,” Ross said. “I didn’t set out aiming for a milestone like this, but I’m definitely excited to pull the jersey on for the 100th time this weekend.

“I’m stoked it will be in front of a home crowd and my family and I’m just keen to get out there, go hard, and do my bit for the team.”

Coach McMillan said the Chiefs’ qualifying final opponents, the Blues, are finding their feet at the right time of the season.

“The Blues have built their games nicely over the past few weeks. We expect they will come in with a bit of momentum and no shortage of confidence. We’ll be treating this like every other game with respect for the opposition, what they bring, and the assumption they’ll put up a tough game.”

Having secured the top spot in the standings, the Chiefs are guaranteed to progress to the semi-final stage. However, a loss would see them forfeit their top seed to the Crusaders, meaning a potential final between the two rivals would then take place in Christchurch. For the Blues, it’s win or go home.

Chiefs team to play the Blues

Aidan Ross Samisoni Taukei’aho George Dyer Naitoa Ah Kuoi Tupou Vaa’i Samipeni Finau Luke Jacobson Simon Parker Cortez Ratima Damian McKenzie Leroy Carter Gideon Wrampling Daniel Rona Emoni Narawa Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Ollie Norris

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Josh Lord

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Jacomb

23. Etene Nanai-Seturo

Injury status

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Shoulder, TBC

Quinn Tupaea, Head/Eye, Short-term

Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Toe, Short-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Hamstring, Short-term

Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term

Kaleb Trask, Hamstring, Mid-term

Sione Ahio, Ankle, Long-term

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season