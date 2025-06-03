Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Wallace Sititi drops to bench, Quinn Tupaea ruled out for Chiefs

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 30: Quinn Tupaea of the Chiefs looks on ahead of the round 16 Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on May 30, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has made a shock selection call by placing the reigning World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, Wallace Sititi, on the bench for his side’s qualifying final against the Blues this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sititi himself hasn’t spent much time on the bench while fully fit since his breakout 2024 campaign, McMillan has frequently opted to rotate his matchday 23 of late, with All Blacks like Samisoni Taukei’aho, Samipeni Finau and Cortez Ratima often coming off the bench in impact roles.

The tactic has been influential in some of the second-half surges the table-topping outfit has orchestrated throughout the 2025 season. Sititi will be joined on the bench by a number of form, starting-quality talents like fellow All Black Josh Lord.

In Sititi’s place at No. 8 comes Simon Parker, who is enjoying a career year after debuting for the All Blacks XV against Georgia in 2024.

Another headline selection is the absence of Quinn Tupaea, who suffered a concerning injury against the Highlanders and was taken from the field in a medic cart. The Chiefs have confirmed that the injury is a “head/eye” issue with a short-term recovery timeline. Whether or not he is expected to play in the semi-finals remains to be seen.

In the star mindfielder’s place comes Gideon Wrampling, who has been in strong form in his few showings of 2025 while competing with a star-studded cast for minutes. Tupaea’s untimely injury also highlights the absence of fellow All Black Anton Lienert-Brown, who is dealing with a broken collarbone. Daniel Rona has, however, been a more than servicable replacement at centre.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
21
27
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

There’s good news for Chiefs fans as Emoni Narawa returns from a brief injury-enforced absence, while departing prop Aidan Ross will bring up 100 games in Chiefs colours ahead of his shift to Australia. The 29-year-old will join the Queensland Reds and chase a Wallabies jersey, having donned the All Blacks jersey once against Ireland in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s pretty special to hit 100 games, and I’m lucky to have been part of the Chiefs for a while now,” Ross said. “I didn’t set out aiming for a milestone like this, but I’m definitely excited to pull the jersey on for the 100th time this weekend.

“I’m stoked it will be in front of a home crowd and my family and I’m just keen to get out there, go hard, and do my bit for the team.”

Coach McMillan said the Chiefs’ qualifying final opponents, the Blues, are finding their feet at the right time of the season.

“The Blues have built their games nicely over the past few weeks. We expect they will come in with a bit of momentum and no shortage of confidence. We’ll be treating this like every other game with respect for the opposition, what they bring, and the assumption they’ll put up a tough game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Having secured the top spot in the standings, the Chiefs are guaranteed to progress to the semi-final stage. However, a loss would see them forfeit their top seed to the Crusaders, meaning a potential final between the two rivals would then take place in Christchurch. For the Blues, it’s win or go home.

Chiefs team to play the Blues

  1. Aidan Ross
  2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
  3. George Dyer
  4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
  5. Tupou Vaa’i
  6. Samipeni Finau
  7. Luke Jacobson
  8. Simon Parker
  9. Cortez Ratima
  10. Damian McKenzie
  11. Leroy Carter
  12. Gideon Wrampling
  13. Daniel Rona
  14. Emoni Narawa
  15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Brodie McAlister
17. Ollie Norris
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Josh Lord
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Jacomb
23. Etene Nanai-Seturo

Injury status

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Shoulder, TBC
Quinn Tupaea, Head/Eye, Short-term
Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Toe, Short-term
Liam Coombes-Fabling, Hamstring, Short-term
Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term
Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term
Kaleb Trask, Hamstring, Mid-term
Sione Ahio, Ankle, Long-term
Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term
Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Recommended

The Super Rugby factor proving a huge hit with fans

‘He’s a freak’: Wallabies fly-half reacts to Nathan Cleary code switch talk

INTERVIEW

Tom Hooper: Brumbies’ ‘Land Cruiser in low gear’ revs up for Hurricanes

FEATURED

Leicester could be set for James O'Connor tug-of-war

EXCLUSIVE

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

2

'Brainiest' name in rugby handed big chance with URC club

3

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

4

Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

5

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

6

Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp

7

Concerning injury forces Springboks to extend squad with new addition

8

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

Comments

9 Comments
B
BA 5 days ago

Big game for Parker at 8 if he can go alright would def save ABs selectors a headache I have both him and Finau in squad

S
SC 5 days ago

How many seasons does Finau get a free pass into All Blacks based on his physical profile (height/weight/speed)?


Every highlight he makes is hitting smaller 10s. When have you seen him knock a prop or big lock on his ass? Never.

Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

Time to fire up, Finau!

S
SC 5 days ago

Simon Parker is bigger and better than the over-rated Finau.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Depth of their bench players may well be the deciding factor for the Chiefs. This will be a close one as the Blues seek their revenge.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule Village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule
Search