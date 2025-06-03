Northern Edition
International

‘He’s a freak’: Wallabies fly-half reacts to Nathan Cleary code switch talk

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers leads the Panthers off the ground after warm up during the round 13 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium, on June 01, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Wallabies fly-half Noah Lolesio believes “freak of a player” Nathan Cleary could successfully make the switch from the NRL to rugby union, after reports last week linked the four-time Premiership winner to a shock move across codes.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Tim Horan revealed on Stan Sport that Cleary was apparently “quite keen” on a new career in union. Morgan Turinui backed up that inside knowledge soon after, saying on Nine’s Wide World of Sports that “there is interest.”

Cleary is widely regarded as a generational talent in the NRL, having gone to the last five Grand Finals with the Penrith Panthers. At just 27, the playmaker has also won multiple State of Origin Series with New South Wales and a Rugby League World Cup with Australia.

While the NRL has a Hall of Fame, many believe Cleary’s ceiling is even higher, with Immortal status a real possibility. But now, the chance to try something new seems to be on the cards – and Lolesio would back Cleary to shine in union.

“He’s a freak of a player,” Lolesio told RugbyPass.

“I was watching the Panthers and Eels last night, the night before, and just seeing what he does with the ball, it’s phenomenal.

“Mate, I wouldn’t put it against him if he wants to come and play and try rugby union, I think he’ll do a pretty good job.

“I don’t know how true the rumours are or anything like that but as a fan, I love watching league as well, he’s a great player. I wouldn’t put him against him if he wanted to give it a crack.”

Lolesio started a majority of Test matches last year for Australia, regularly picked as the team’s first-choice fly-half by coach Joe Schmidt. But who plays in that role against the British & Irish Lions remains to be seen, with Lolesio far from a guarantee of starting those Tests.

In early April, it was confirmed that Lolesio has put pen to paper with a Japanese club. Coach Schmidt regularly overlooked overseas-based players for selection in 2024, instead favouring those who have committed to Australian rugby, which doesn’t bode well for Lolesio.

Schmidt has since clarified that Lolesio isn’t out of the race, instead calling on the playmaker to perform well in Super Rugby Pacific. After returning from a scary injury last weekend, Lolesio is set for another massive test on Saturday in the nation’s capital.

Lolesio was back for the Brumbies in their round 16 clash with the Crusaders, having stood out with a strong performance, but the Australian powerhouse was beaten. That result saw them finish third on the ladder, setting up a clash with the fourth-placed Hurricanes.

With a spot in the semi-finals on the line, another impressive showing this weekend will do Lolesio’s chances of Wallabies selection no harm.

“Pretty similar to the Crusaders, to be honest,” Lolesio explained when asked what he expects from the Hurricanes.

“Defensively, they’re really aggressive with their line speed, nice and tight but put pressure on your skills.

“We’re going to have to earn the right if we want to go out wide and we’re gonna have to hold the ball a fair bit too.

“I think last time we versed the Hurricanes, like a month ago, we had like 38 per cent of the ball or something like that. If we get that same amount of possession this Saturday, it’ll be pretty difficult for us to win.

“Ball control, territory, discipline, they’re all gonna have to be top-notch to beat this quality Hurricanes side.”

