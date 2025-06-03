Leicester could be set for James O'Connor tug-of-war

Leicester Tigers could face more transfer market heartache with Racing 92 weighing up a move for former Wallaby playmaker James O’Connor, as their search for a new fly-half could take yet another turn for the worse.

Former London Irish and Sale Sharks player O’Connor has emerged as a strong target for the Tigers, who need to replace Springbok World Cup-winning star Handre Pollard, who is returning to the Bulls this summer.

The Tigers are growing increasingly desperate to sign a top-class fly-half and have targeted several players, including Owen Farrell, but have seen them either sign new contracts with their current clubs or move elsewhere.

O’Connor, who will be 35 next month, has spent the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Crusaders in New Zealand after leaving the Queensland Reds in October 2024 when he rejected a new contract.

He has rolled back the years with some eye-catching performances, and there has been talk about a potential Test recall this summer to face the Lions. New Tigers boss Geoff Parling is keen to bring him to Welford Road.

But he appears on a list of potential recruits for Racing, who could be left with only one recognised fly-half this summer if Owen Farrell returns to Saracens, with Dan Lancaster set for Glasgow and Tristan Tedder moving to Perpignan.

It would leave Antoine Gibert as the only experienced outside half at the Paris outfit, and they, like Leicester, want to attract a top-class name to the club, but know they are running out of options this late in the transfer market.

O’Connor is no stranger to playing in France. After leaving the Exiles in 2014, he moved to Toulon, where he scored 13 tries in 51 appearances, including in the 2017 Top 14 final defeat to Clermont Auvergne.

Racing have also noted that Lyon’s former Ireland star, Paddy Jackson, who has been linked with Newcastle Falcons and the Tigers, is also available this summer, and they would consider a move if they miss out on other targets.

Leicester’s back-up 10, Jamie Shillcock, is off to Brive this summer, and Billy Searle has been signed as his replacement. The deal hasn’t been confirmed by the club yet, but it is believed to be done.