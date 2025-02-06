Three England changes: First starts for Fin Smith, Tom Willis

Steve Borthwick has reacted to round one defeat in the Guinness Six Nations by making three changes to his England team to host France this Saturday in London, including the promotion of subs Fin Smith and Tom Willis for their first-ever Test starts.

The English were flattered by the five-point, 22-27 margin of defeat to Ireland in Dublin and the response from head coach Borthwick has been to alter two backs and one forward.

Left winger Cadan Murley was unavailable for round two after he suffered a foot injury in his Test debut versus the Irish and his berth has been given to the recalled Ollie Sleightholme.

However, it is the inclusion of Fin Smith at out-half that will generate the most selection conversation as his upgrade has resulted in Marcus Smith relocating to full-back and Freddie Steward dropping out of the team.

All seven of the Northampton player’s previous international appearances have been off the bench, but the Test rookie now gets the chance to show what he can do from the start after Borthwick felt it best to switch Harlequins’ Smith to full-back, the position where he ended last weekend’s loss in Dublin after starting at No10 for eight matches in a row.

The sole change in personnel to the starting pack is Willis getting his first Test start. His inclusion at No8 sees Ben Earl switch to openside with Ben Curry dropping to the bench.

Aside from Curry swapping with Willis, the two other alterations to the replacements are the fit-again Jamie George taking over the hooker cover role from Theo Dan and Elliot Daly being named as 23rd man, the role that Fin Smith had at Aviva Stadium. It means that England will go in against the French with the same six forwards/two backs tactic they used in Dublin.

Borthwick said in an RFU statement: “England versus France is an incredible fixture to be involved in. We are looking forward to being back at Allianz Stadium in front of our home supporters, for what I am sure will be a great game of rugby.”

England (vs France, Saturday)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 40 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 70 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 38 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 2 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)