Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

Four England talking points after latest damaging Six Nations loss

By Liam Heagney at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
New England skipper Maro Itoje reacts after defeat in Dublin (Photo by Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images)

Another year, another false England start under Steve Borthwick. It’s the same old script from his team, plenty of promise that goes up in a puff of smoke when the pressure becomes its most unbearable. Saturday in Dublin was no different. Here are the RugbyPass talking points from the latest English mishap:

ADVERTISEMENT

Meaningless chit-chat
Steve Borthwick remains a tough post-game listen. The opening round match at Aviva Stadium was the 24th time in the head coach’s 29-match tenure that this writer was there in person to hear his musings and his first answer highlighted the continuing limit of his ambitions.

“I am very proud of how the players, one, attacked the game in the first half and, two, in the final quarter the way they came back and ultimately scored a couple of tries to get us the bonus point here.” Is that what England are about these days in the Six Nations, grabbing clock-in-the-red losing bonus points?

Video Spacer

Jonah Lomu destroys England at 1995 RWC | RPTV

Jonah Lomu scores four unbelievable tries against England at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. You can watch a full replay of the match on the new RugbyPass app.

Download now

Video Spacer

Jonah Lomu destroys England at 1995 RWC | RPTV

Jonah Lomu scores four unbelievable tries against England at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. You can watch a full replay of the match on the new RugbyPass app.

Download now

Their language should be winning titles, not meaningless chit-chat. You just can’t imagine any English rugby fan worth his salt ‘celebrating’ the point that Tommy Freeman’s garbage time try secured. Truth be told, England had been stuffed, soundly beaten 10-27 before their two late, late consolations materialised.

A run of two meagre wins in nine matches, both successes coming versus the in-decline Japan, make it hard to keep buying into Borthwick’s echo chamber platitudes about alleged progress, improvements and all the rest.

Defence

153
Tackles Made
156
33
Tackles Missed
26
82%
Tackle Completion %
86%

This a floundering coach who continues to look out of his depth as a Test-level head boss. Twickenham defeats in the coming weeks against France and Scotland and that will surely be that for his joyless reign. His position will be untenable.

Dub ‘bomb’ squad
England’s attempt to grow a ‘bomb’ squad element to their game with the selection of six sub forwards continued to be a saga of self-inflicted wounds. In Ireland, Chandler Cunningham-South was the biggest culprit just minutes after his introduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

A more disciplined run to close down Hugo Keenan would have seen England contest a breakdown a decent distance inside Irish territory with the score remaining at 10-13.

Instead, his unnecessary, mistimed collision brought the pressure-relieving penalty that was transformed a minute or so later into the try for Tadhg Beirne that irrevocably swung the result in Ireland’s favour.

None of the English bench impressed when the game was in the balance… and it isn’t the first time this has recently happened.

For instance, while Theo Dan did keep the lineout ticking along, away from the throw he again played like he is running in quicksand.

ADVERTISEMENT

His fortunes since becoming one of the 17 enhanced elite contracted RFU players last October have been dire, just two sub appearances in five Test matches.

When he first emerged on the Test scene, he beat players for fun and chalked up generous yardage. That evasiveness is now elusive, unlike his opposite number Dan Sheehan, who was gleefully running in a try on his return from serious injury.

Don’t scapegoat Murley
The debut-making Caden Murley came in for much criticism post-game, with rabbit caught in headlights amongst the withering descriptions. Thing is, it wasn’t down his wing that England lost this match.

Yes, he was concerningly bottled up twice by the Irish at his team’s goal line in the second half, but he shouldn’t be the fall guy for the defeat. After all, he scored the opening try and gave the assist for England’s second. That’s credit in the bank.

Instead, missed tackles elsewhere hurt far worse. Take the starting English eight, nine, 10, 12 combination. Between them, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith and Henry Slade 16 missed tackles – far too many for a defensive performance that was “improved”, according to Borthwick.

Not that the Irish were polished; their eight, nine, 10, 12 quartet missed 11 tackles. It was just that the English misses were costlier, further evidence that their collective defending under rookie assistant Joe El-Abd has a long way to go before becoming Test-level acceptable.

Not all doom and gloom
It would be unfair on England if this RugbyPass review was completely doom and gloom. After all they were deserving 10-5 interval leaders before they were gassed.

Nothing gladdened the heart more than seeing Tom Curry survive and thrive. Along with twin brother Ben, they were a nuisance at the breakdown in slowing down the Irish attack.

Also worthy of kudos was how Ollie Lawrence fared. Four years ago, he was sold a pup in his first England start and totally starved of the ball against Scotland in London.

He was then only a bench player at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but his game has now taken multiple steps forward, and he very much looks the part as an international midfielder.

His tackling was on the money, and he also exhibited the invaluable knack of beating defenders on the carry, including the gallop that was the catalyst for England’s first try.

Related

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2025 Six Nations

Their ‘stifle Ireland’ plan had initially worked, seeing them 10-5 up at the break, but they caved in the second period.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

20 Comments
A
AA 2 days ago

The players have to play to the " gameplay " they trained for , instructed by the coaches .

England looked lost when Ireland upped the ante.

In contrast all the Irish players looked far better coached and attacked in unity .

Also

To criticise a 1.75 and 13 stone ball player for not being able to tackle expertly is like criticising Maro Itoje for not having a decent sidestep . Stupid.

Anyone knows a retreating pack makes the life of the 9 and 10 very difficult and this where the game turned .

That and silly penalties , dropped balls etc etc .

Borthwick will be here for a while But the team is crying out for better direction from the coaches .

Is the RFU listening .


f
fl 1 day ago

Never Marcus' fault! Always someone else must be to blame!


A smart tactical ten would put his forwards on the front foot more often. But Marcus has proven repeatedly that he can't do that

D
DC 2 days ago

Everyone talking about getting rid of Borthwick. No one seems to have any suggestions about who could replace him. All the best coaches are contracted to Unions until at least the next world cup.

f
fl 1 day ago

I agree, Borthwick should stay, but I guess O'Gara, van Graan, Lancaster, Dawson would be options?

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

After all they were deserving 10-5 interval leaders before they were gassed.

Disagree.


Ireland played poorly in the 1st half, yes. But they were stupid not to take a few three pointers in that first half and could very easily have been in the lead at half time.


Ireland had most of the territory advantage and England were happy to keep infringing in defence.


There were two periods of three penalties against England in quick succession.


Had Ireland taken two of the easiest three pointers, they would have advanced back into Englands half and picked up another and/or gone to the corner for a try.


England were lucky Ireland were stubbornly looking for the try. Instead of punishing England for their poor discipline. And creating scoreboard pressure.


Fortunately Ireland played themselves into the game on the second half - and England exhausted themselves with their blitz defence which looks like a constant panic stricken affair. Difficult to watch.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

This a floundering coach who continues to look out of his depth as a Test-level head boss. Twickenham defeats in the coming weeks… will surely be that for his joyless reign. His position will be untenable.

Yup. Unfortunately it’s going to be another lost year for England. WHEN Borthwick is rightly dispatched as England’s coach, in time for the Autumn series, the incoming coach is going to have 2 years to get this team ready for 2027.


Fortunately England has a lot of good, young players. Just no game plan. So a decent coach could do well.


If England hangs on to Borthwick for another full year - it will only make it tougher for the new coach having to walk into the next 6 Nations with not a lot of time.


So in other words, start looking for a new coach NOW! Put Borthwick on notice. He’s been a disaster.


He should’ve been fired already.

R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

"the incoming coach is going to have 2 years to get this team ready for 2027."

There is a global tournament in 2026 in the inaugural Nations Cup. This will take in 6N results; RC results in a top 12 competition with knockouts played over a few weeks.

France are eyeing this, I guarantee Rassie is. I am not sure of the exact format but it will be a coveted global title secondary to RWC.

S
SC 1 day ago

He should never have been appointed in the first place but after Jones there was desperation for an English coach again and he had some international experience and had turned Tigers around (although they were really poor when the RFU came knocking),


I think Borthwick is probably a very good number two or specialist coach (say line out) but he’s clearly not a head coach nor is he a leader. His coaching tenure at inter level is very much like his period as England captain; dour, listless and full of so called positives.


I fear we’re stuck with him though due to lack of funds and a lack of decent alternatives.

T
Tom 2 days ago

Agreed. It's clear Borthwick doesn't have what it takes. He will be sacked sooner or later. They should cut their losses asap and get in someone more creative like O'Gara with more time to build for RWC. Failing that, get Stuart Lancaster in to replace Wigglesworth. At the very minimum a fresh voice is needed.

D
DC 2 days ago

Selection continues to be the issue. Henry Slade for all the hyperbole isn't a test centre. He's had almost 70 caps and has never dominated a tier one team. It time to try a new 12.

Marcus Smith is a class player but he's not going to win us multiple test matches, regardless of what Danny Care keeps putting in the media. It's time for George Ford and Fin Smith to get a run.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

One thing that has become abundantly clear to me is that Marcus Smith should not play at fullback. Bring him off the bench at 10. His attacking style suits the last 10 or 20 minutes if you’ve got the ascendancy.


Will we see Finn Smith start at 10 for England?


I suspect that Borthwick wouldn’t experiment at 10 against France. And I suspect Marcus Smith will start at 10 AGAIN!


If I was an England fan I’d start a riot. Or, better yet, start supporting the springboks out of disgust.

f
fl 2 days ago

Slade was important to running the Felix Jones defence, but now that El-Abd is moving away from that we need to start selecting a proper 12. Butt, Atkinson, and Ojomoh all look great in the prem, but Borthwick is addicted only ever including 13s in the squad (even Dingwall is, at best, a 12-and-a-half).


Completely agree on Marcus Smith. If you look at Borthwick's tenure but ignore all the matches that Marcus Smith has started, England suddenly start to look like a really elite test side. No factor has ever correlated as strongly with losing rugby matches as the selection of Marcus Smith.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 27 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 41 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 49 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream
Search