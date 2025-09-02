Six Nations announce details of new TV deal in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland will be able to watch their national teams on both satellite and free-to-air TV up until at least 2029 after a new long-term deal was signed.

Eight of the 15 fixtures in next year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations matches will be shown live on free-to-air RTÉ, while Virgin Media Television has the other seven.

Virgin Media have the bigger share of Ireland fixtures in 2026, having been given three games to RTÉ’s two, but the format of fixture sharing will alternate between the broadcasters every year.

Additionally, every Women’s and U20s Six Nations match will be shown by either RTÉ or Virgin Media, with three Ireland games being shown by the former in those two championships in the first year.

Commenting on the new partnership with Virgin Media and RTÉ, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “The Six Nations sits alongside some of the most loved and respected events in world sport, capturing the attention of millions of global fans every year. Through the new partnership with RTÉ and Virgin Media, we are hugely excited to offer fans in Ireland free-to-air access to experience every moment from the iconic Championship for the next four years.

“We are committed to driving exposure, engagement and audience growth for the women’s game, and our pathway competitions, so to have the support of both broadcasters for the Women’s and U20 Six Nations offers a vital route to deliver on this commitment.”