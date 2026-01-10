Northern Edition
Japan Rugby League One

Sam Cane's second-ever red card sinks Sungoliath as Wild Knights remain perfect

Sam Cane of Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath looks on after the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Ricoh BlackRams Tokyo and Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on December 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Suntory Sungoliath have fallen to Ardie Savea’s Kobe Kobelco Steelers as a double yellow card to Sam Cane resulted in the Sungoliath playing with 14 for half the match in the latest Japan Rugby League One Division One action.

The former All Black captain was given his marching orders in the 51st minute after his second yellow card, issued following a scuffle, resulting in an automatic red. At the time Sungoliath were up 20-14 but the Steelers were able to snatch the game 22-20 on the back of a 79th minute penalty goal.

“I thought it was a lot better than our last performance. It was really hard for them to break us down. It’s hard to play with 14 for almost half a game due to my error. I’m very disappointed with myself,” Cane said in the aftermath.

Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights remained a perfect four from four after overcoming a 15-8 half-time deficit to defeat Shizuoka Blue Revs.

An explosive start by the Blue Revs featured a try to Fijian star Semi Radradra before a yellow card to former Wallaby lock Kane Douglas early in the second half gave the Wild Knights a catalyst to flip momentum.

They scored two tries with the lock in the bin, and another minutes after his return to go up 25-15. The one-way traffic continued as the Knights raced out to 37-15 leaders before a consolation try in the 80th minute to the Blue Revs.

Reigning champions Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo overcame three yellow cards, including one to Richie Mo’unga, to beat Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars 47-22.

Former Hurricanes wing TJ Clarke scored a hat-trick on the left wing for Brave Lupus, while former Highlanders midfielder Rob Thompson also scored a double in the big win.

Ian Foster’s Toyota Verblitz suffered a bizarre 29-37 defeat to the Tokyo Black Rams despite a double to former All Black wing Mark Tele’a.

Tele’a had two tries in three minutes as the Verblitz put up a massive 29-10 lead by half-time, only to fail to score a point in the second half.

The Black Rams scored 27 points in the second half despite having three yellow cards during the second 40, including nine minutes down to 13 men.

Urayasu D-Rocks came up with a big scalp over Yokohama Canon Eagles with an intercept try to Wallaby centre Samu Kerevi a highlight.

Only two teams remain unbeaten after four rounds, the Wild Knights and the Kubota Spears who have a game in hand, facing Mie Honda Heat on Sunday afternoon.

Kobelco Kobe Steelers, Urayasu D-Rocks, and Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo all sit 3-1 from their first four games.

Tokyo Sungoliath and BlackRams Tokyo are 2-2 with in sixth and seventh place in the 12-team Division One.

Comments

1 Comment
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 5 days ago

4 games discussed in this article, 3 games had cards.

That isn’t a sport, that’s a lottery.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 23 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 23 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 27 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 31 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 31 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 34 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
