Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher
It’s not like the All Blacks don’t sack coaches.
We only have to look back to assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar getting the boot after the All Blacks’ disastrous home series loss to Ireland in 2022.
That’s why I’ve been thinking a lot about Jason Holland in recent weeks. Not least because, at face value, he preferred to be an assistant coach at the Hurricanes rather than the All Blacks.
Maybe it’s for family reasons.
Yes, perhaps there’s a chance Holland is that rare breed of rugby coach who does leave one job and immediately land another because he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids.
And that’s among the issues here. We’re left to speculate about why a man would seek such a demotion.
Holland, as we all know, was once the Hurricanes’ head coach. Before his time, it must be said, after Plumtree left to join Ian Foster’s All Blacks staff.
That whole situation still has me scratching my head. Chris Boyd, who’d secured the Hurricanes their only Super Rugby title, was effectively replaced on the staff by Carlos Spencer so Plumtree could ascend from assistant to head coach.
Plumtree then ups sticks, and Holland is suddenly elevated to a job he’s probably not prepared for.
Still, the head coaching cache and a long personal and coaching relationship with Scott Robertson were sufficient to see him named as an All Blacks assistant.
In October last year, it was announced — but never adequately explained — that he wouldn’t seek a contract extension with the All Blacks. In December, it was confirmed he’d be an assistant at the Hurricanes.
I’ve thought about it a lot since, and honestly can’t fathom this whole chain of events. All I can presume, because no one in authority has said otherwise, is that Holland simply didn’t want to be involved with the All Blacks anymore.
We’ll see. Maybe post the full review of the team’s 2025 campaign, which is due to be completed this month, there’ll be more clarity.
Holland either will or won’t be replaced in the coaching line-up, which will tell its own story.
Better still would be someone confirming whether he was surplus to requirements or not.
Because if Holland simply left, as Leon MacDonald did before him, then I’ll start to worry about this All Blacks side.
I try not to blame coaches for performances. I’ll question the selections they make, and I have often been critical of the fact that players seem to get worse in the current All Blacks environment rather than better.
But games are played by players. It’s them who make the decisions and they who have to execute the skills.
Where I have the most issues is that repeat offenders — players with persistent failures and failings in their résumé and skillset — still get picked more often than not.
I don’t see a lot of evidence that Robertson and his coaching team know what they’re doing, but I still think we’re soft on the blokes wearing the black jersey.
Again, maybe life on the road didn’t suit Holland and his family situation. Maybe the glare of the national spotlight was also too great, and he longed for the anonymity of being a franchise assistant.
Given no one’s explained why he left the All Blacks and how the Hurricanes looked so appealing in comparison, we’re all left wondering.
When words don’t fill the vacuum, all that’s left are the actions of a man who appears to have gladly taken a huge professional step backwards.
From that, you can only conclude that Holland really didn’t like being part of Robertson’s coaching team or got fed up dealing with the players. Perhaps it was a bit of both.
Either way, it’s hardly a ringing endorsement for the All Blacks.
Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think!
Good God Hamish, it’s not complicated.
Holland’s 2 year contract was up and Razor did not want to extend it. Razor also did not want to harm Holland’s future coaching opportunities so he did not make his concerns public.
Under employment laws in most countries, publicly discrediting former employees usually leads to lawsuits and compensation. So Razor, Holland, and NZR have handled the situation very professionally.
Leon MacDonald’s leaving was also done very professionally.
When it has to be “done very professionally” though that implies something is wrong.
Personally I think Holland was very professional in accepting culpability, and Leon incredulous.
I’m of the school that believes Holland’s departure, on top of Leon’s, says something’s rotten in the AB camp. When I went into business, someone wise told me that you can’t avoid hiring the wrong person: the question is how quickly you realise your mistake and correct it. David Kirk is steeped in that sort of corporate culture. I would expect him to be pretty ruthless, if he finds that any of the above is true.
So Razor very professionally removed two assistants- one he could not work with and the other he believed was not good enough- while avoiding any lawsuits or messy public fights.
Well done Razor.
I get so sick of all this carping and moaning from jornos and doomsayers. So boring. Go the ABs.
There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.
True.
In the end the head coach has to pull it all together. So whether Holland was or wasn’t the issue is a moot point. The buck stops with Razor and he’s running out of time to get the coaching teams sh#t together. let alone the team on the field.
I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.
I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.
Theyre talking about him (not) reapplying for the role, as he was only on a 2 year contract. There was no need for him to be pushed.
I understand there’s that narative going about, that Holland was about to be pushed. But it appears to be void of any evidence whatsoever.
If we look at the facts, Holland was not the attack coach. He was backs coach, with a limited role and remit. And he’s the second to coach to walk from a similar position. To me that points more towards a problem working under Hansen, who is running the show in terms of attack, tactics and strategy.
Obviously I can’t know for sure, we’re all left to speculate in the void of information that is NZR. But where there’s smoke, there’s fire as they say. And all the smoke I see points to a problem with Hansen running the ship.
I’m not sure what’s so hard to understand about the Holland Issue. He got picked for a job, the ABs haven’t lived up to expectations. The coach wasn’t the right pick. He moves on, whether by push or jump.
He obviously didn’t do enough with the AB stint to advance his career and now it’s what it is.
What would be a real head scratcher would be a coach hanging on to his job for dear life despite the exit music getting louder. See: Warren Gatland.
The ABs weakest link right now is their coaching capability. And the disruptions to it in the two seasons under Razor.
The best teams have the best coaches. The ABS don’t have the best coaches. End of.
This isn’t the amateur era, where players partly coached themselves. The expertise and skills of professional, well paid experienced coaches in high-performing teams is a huge contributor to any teams success.
In fact I’d say it’s the number one variable.
To suggest that the ABs could still be the best with a bunch of plonkers at the helm is insulting to the intelligence.
Yet the All Blacks and Springboks were 1-1 in 2025.
Sad but quite possibly true. Our best coaches are in Japan and Australia, showing no interest in returning to NZ unless NZR Board all walk and head office starts running our game like actualprofessionals.
I’m just not sure that adds up. Holland was not the overall attack coach, and he’s the second to leave basically the same role, suggesting deeper problems.
In fact, in addition to being backs coach, I believe Holland had the limited attack remit of set piece moves. Thanks to Nick Bishop’s excellent stats last week, it’s clear the ABs set peice attack is actually very strong, and the only bright stat amongst some pretty woeful reading.
Obviously I don’t know for sure what has gone on. Nor does anyone else outside of the ABs. And NZR would prefer to keep it that way. But I don’t see the evidence suggesting that Holland was the main problem.
The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.
Aura. Ded. The logic in this article is a bit off. Is it just to make up the numbers for Jan?
I thought it was pretty evident from how he spoke that he didn’t think he was upto it, that he couldn’t deliver the All Blacks what they deserve.
And who would when you only want the best for the team? What’s so hard that it takes months of thought Hamish, that individuals can do just and honorable things in their day job?
I have a mind to think that it was a very robust and competitive environment in the team this year, maybe too much to get the best out of everyone, like Holland.