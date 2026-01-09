Northern Edition
Challenge Cup

Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Bathobele Hlekani (pictured centre) of South Africa during a break in play at the U20 World Championship match between South Africa and Scotland at Stadio San Michele on July 09, 2025 in Calvisano, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Lions have named Junior Springbok Batho Hlekani in their matchday 23 for Saturday’s Challenge Cup Round 3 fixture against Lyon at Ellis Park.

The former Sharks flanker only reported for training with the Lions last week, but head coach Ivan van Rooyen has moved quickly to include the 6’4, 115kg forward. Signing Hlekani from their Durban-based rivals was a not inconsiderable coup for the Lions. He featured across South Africa’s 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship campaign, operating mainly as a back-row forward but also at lock.

The highly rated Gqeberha-born back-rower is set to make his debut from the bench.

Both sides remain winless after two rounds.

“The difficult thing about the French teams is that you never know which team you are going to play,” said assistant coach Julian Redelinghuys.

VIDEO

“Home or away, you can never be sure of who is going to be selected. They are very good when they get momentum at the beginning coupled with a very good kicking game.

“The French are smart with when they shoot up, and they are careful in their own half until they feel they can make an attack. For us, we know we have to be awake.

“Obviously they bring a massive set-piece focus. They pride themselves in that.”

Conrad van Vuuren starts at tighthead prop with Asenathi Ntlabakanye sidelined by a hamstring issue. Renzo du Plessis comes into the back row alongside captain Francke Horn and Siba Qoma. Richard Kriel is the only change in the backline, starting on the right wing. Sebastian Lombard returns from injury on the bench, while Henco van Wyk is also named among the replacements.

LIONS vs LYON: 1 Eddie Davids, 2 PJ Botha, 3 Conrad van Vuuren, 4 Dylan Sjoblom, 5 Ruan Delport, 6 Renzo du Plessis, 7 Siba Qoma, 8 Francke Horn (c), 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Chris Smith, 11 Angelo Davids, 12 Bronson Mills, 13 Erich Cronje, 14 Richard Kriel, 15 Quan Horn.

Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 RF Schoeman, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Ruben Schoeman, 20 Batho Hlekani, 21 Haashim Pead, 22 Henco van Wyk, 23 Rabz Maxwane.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments

1 Comment
H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.


It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.

