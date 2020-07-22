10:29pm, 22 July 2020

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney has kept faith in his players, retaining the same starting line-up for Friday’s Super Rugby AU clash with Melbourne at the SCG.

The Waratahs were edged by a point by the Brumbies last round after holding a big first-half lead.

But Penney believes they can get the job done against the Rebels, who are coming off the bye in search of their first win.

Veteran halfback Jake Gordon is in line for his first appearance in the competition after recovering from a hamstring injury to be named on the bench.

Rookie hooker Joe Cotton, Chris Talakai and Jed Holloway are also new faces amongst the reserves.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Joey Walton, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Newsome, Will Harrison, Mitch Short, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (c), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Joe Cotton, Tetera Faulkner, Chris Talakai, Tom Staniforth, Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

– Melissa Woods

