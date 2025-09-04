Red Roses announce team for Australia with new captain named

England head coach John Mitchell has named his Red Roses side to take on Australia on Saturday in their final pool match, with Alex Matthews captaining the Red Roses for the second time in her career.

Jess Breach is set to earn her 50th cap in her home county of Brighton after surpassing 50 tries for her country with a hat-trick last time out against Samoa.

Breach, centre Megan Jones and second row Rosie Galligan all retain their places in the starting XV as Mitchell makes 13 changes.

Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison are named in the half-back positions with Tatyana Heard returning to the inside centre jersey.

Abby Dow, who sits on 49 England tries is named on the opposite wing to Breach with Ellie Kildunne at full-back.

Morwenna Talling switches to the back row at blindside flanker with Galligan partnering Abbie Ward in the second row. Matthews will start at number eight alongside openside Sadia Kabeya.

Front row trio Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir complete the pack.

On the bench, Holly Aitchison will look to make her Rugby World Cup 2025 debut returning from an ankle injury.

Head Coach John Mitchell said: “We want to build on our opening matches of the tournament and finish the pool stage with a good performance against Australia.

“Brighton has been a great host for us this week. It’s a new venue for the Red Roses, one that has a history of World Cup magic. We’re excited to see thousands of our supporters come down to the south coast and get behind the girls.”

Red Roses team to play Australia

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 54 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 55 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 29 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 49 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 61 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 84 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 44 caps)

4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 27 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 77 caps)

6 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 24 caps)

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 77 caps) – captain

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 70 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 17 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)

19 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 19 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 35 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 42 caps)