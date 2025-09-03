Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Celebrating small wins: Why RWC crowds rightfully know the context for tier 2 nations

Results and scorelines at this Rugby World Cup shouldn’t be the only thing that matters. If you only judge the size of a tree by the canopy, then you have entirely missed the most crucial thing: the roots.

Most of the time, the roots aren’t visible to the naked eye and can be easily overlooked when a team seemingly underperforms or fails to be “competitive”.

Context is all too important when it comes to judging a teams performance and their players.

For example. Spain conceded a 54-8 loss in their opening game of the World Cup, but it would be wrong not to acknowledge Las Leonas growth since 2023 and how they pressured the Black Ferns for periods of time. This was then backed up in week two when Spain gave Ireland a real scare by refusing to be beaten, the 43-27 score line flattering the Irish.

Brazil and South Africa’s opening round clash wrapped up with a 66-6 win for the Springbok Women, and round two saw a 84-5 loss to fourth in the world France, but did you know it was only Brazil’s 18th Test match of all time?

And Japan, while the Sakura were not able to overcome Ireland in their first game, the Cherry Blossoms massively decreased the margin against the Black Ferns this time round recording a 62-19 result as opposed to a 95-12 drubbing in the same match at the 2021 World Cup.

Japan are slowly becoming ferocious opposition despite their size, registering wins against the USA, Fiji, and Italy over the past two years.

Ironically, while trying to make my opening point, I’ve also mentioned results or performances, when the game should be and is much more than that. Let me give you a prime example.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup)

While exchanging a few words with Spain captain Laura Delgado on the eve of the Spain v Ireland match, I received an email from an unknown sender with an audio file attached. In it, a kid named Mario told me how proud he was of being a Leonas fan and how he would love to welcome them when they return to Spain.

They might not have won their first two games, but their performance clearly broke through the fourth wall and enticed new fans to come on board.

For the experienced Spanish prop, there’s more than meets the eye when talking about score lines and growth, as demonstrated in her emotional column describing the week leading up to Spain’s first World Cup game, whilst on the ground in England.

“You can’t measure a team’s growth by whether it has won or lost a game. Spain’s last World Cup appearance was in 2017, and we have played against very little top 10 opposition since then.

“Still, we have progressed. We are more confident than we were two years ago. Yes, results can shed light on a team’s strength, but it doesn’t tell you what happens outside of the white lines.” stated the Harlequins veteran front-rower.

Delgado easily breaks down why results don’t have to be the ballgame, and why rugby, sports and life have to go beyond it.

“Not everything has to be measured by winning or losing. A team can have an impact because of the players’ dedication and commitment to the cause. A team shouldn’t be judged only by the scoreline.

“What about growth? And progression? How can you not respect a team that leaves their soul out there and tries to impress fans even if they are not destined to win that game?”

“We need to start focusing on and valuing effort, passion, unity, and improvement. Calling those who don’t win a ‘failure’ ignores all that value and impoverishes our understanding of the game, from my perspective.”

In a recent RugbyPass interview, Fiji’s Asinate Serevi echoed Delgado’s concerns, addressing the issue and why fans must look beyond results.

“I know the game may not have gone the way some of you wanted it to go. Losses sting sometimes more than we let others see. I’m proud of the heart you carry. Because I know that heart is something not everyone has.”

“And I need you to hear me. A scoreboard cannot measure the value of this team. Win or lose, your worth does not change. You’re more than a result. We may have lost on paper, but when I looked into that field at each of you, I didn’t see losers. I saw warriors. I see fighters. I see people who refused to give up. And that makes me proud in a way no words can fully explain.”

Former Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton shares an example of how results didn’t dictate the progress of one of the world’s biggest rugby nations: France.

“Look to France. They haven’t won a World Cup or even a Six Nations since 2018, but their fans fill the stadium every time they play because they love to watch them, and they are so proud of them. I see how proud the fans are of their teams, and you can see it’s not all about the result.

“The teams are creating a great experience for their fans and inspiring the next generation of players. That’s adding amazing value.” said the now World Rugby consultant for Japan.

It seems fans outside the women’s game, often the ones watching from afar, commenting on social platforms are the ones creating the unwanted noise and uneducated reaction. Whereas the fans in the stadia across England have been the real heroes for this World Cup, creating incredible atmospheres and celebrating the small wins such as Brazil’s first ever World Cup try or Samoa’s three points against world number ones, England.

Middleton shared his views about how just being there and witnessing history can mean more to a team than winning a game.

“Simply being visible at a World Cup stage is just incredible. If you want to grow the game, you need visibility, and for that, you need to play in front of big audiences so that you can be more easily seen. Teams like Brazil need this.

On the topic of Brazil, the Yaras’ first-ever World Cup appearance has already made an impact back home, with fans flocking to their games and/or engaging massively with their social media content.

For Larissa Lima Henwood, one of Brazil’s top tacklers and leaders, it is a mistake to demand results when there’s so much more to it.

“If someone cares so much about winning, they then first have to understand the context, where the team came from, how long that said team has been playing the sport at this stage.” stated the Counties Manukau back row.

“You can’t achieve results out of the blue. There’s a pathway to getting to that goal. It is unreal to demand wins and cups without having a basis, foundations and years of experience.”

For her, the way Brazil battled with South Africa and France has already given them a chance to show who the Yaras are on the biggest stage in the world.

“Although we aren’t winning games, Brazil is already reaping rewards from this experience. We are in the biggest, grandest sports stage in the World, which is the World Cup. We are under the spotlight; we are being seen.”

Demanding the same standard for all teams, insisting on the ‘only winners belong in history books’ (false) mantra and branding every other team as losers, isn’t what growth in sport is about- it’s about the journey as much as the destination.

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

