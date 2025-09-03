Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
24'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Why Australia and the USA will be taking notes from this Rugby World Cup

YORK, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: The crowd watch the action during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between New Zealand and Spain at York Community Stadium on August 24, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This is an entirely different World Cup from anything I’ve known. I am genuinely blown away by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

I feel absolutely proud of England and its fans. They have fully embraced the World Cup. What I would also say is that women’s rugby crowds are entirely different from the men’s. They are not all purists and don’t worry as much about the tactical and technicalities of the game; the women’s fans want to watch fast and exciting plays, engage with the players and celebrate with them.

Look at how Samoa and England, and Brazil and France engaged after their matches. The camaraderie of the players and the shared celebration at the end was simply loved by the fans and is that type of experience that drives fans to join the sport.

Video Spacer

Top 50 Women’s Rugby Players – montage

We’ve picked the world’s Top 50 women’s rugby players for 2025! View the list now

View Top 50 Now

Video Spacer

Top 50 Women’s Rugby Players – montage

We’ve picked the world’s Top 50 women’s rugby players for 2025! View the list now

View Top 50 Now

And then it sets a precedent for what comes next. Australia and the USA will now be under even greater pressure to deliver an even more fantastic competition and spectacle in the next two World Cups. It becomes self-perpetuating. What is happening in England this year throws a gauntlet at the next organisers.

Perhaps it is because I’m not coaching in it, and I am witnessing so much of it through the eyes of a rugby fan, but it has been spectacular from the very first minute. The crowds, the rugby that has been played, the camaraderie, and so on.

Fan engagement can be a driving force for the growth of the women’s game. Without an audience, the sport can’t go forward. New Zealand broke records in 2022, and now England and Rugby World Cup 2025 has done it again, whether it be in ticket sales, live coverage, or stadium attendance.

Fans are still eagerly purchasing tickets for the games, while media coverage has been substantial. The game is in people’s faces, displayed in the national news and totally visible, which makes a significant difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

For nations whose profiles may not be as prominent as the others, crowd sizes and engagement serve as an incentive for their unions to keep taking their game forward.

Simply being visible at this stage is just incredible. If you want to grow the game, you need visibility, and for that, you need to play in front of big audiences and be seen.

Teams like Brazil need this. Their energy against South Africa in round one was inspiring, bringing an unexpected physicality and speed to their game which made an impact. They are winning fans all the time, simply because of the noise, colour, and passion they bring.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the same for Samoa. These World Cup experiences create more awareness back home, with fans enticed to join them and support the team. It can have a real positive effect on their future.

Take South Africa’s example. I was lucky enough to be in South Africa for WXV, and it is easily palpable that they are a rugby nation.

Related

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Round 2 Top Performers

The stars of the second weekend of the tournament revealed, according to the Opta data.

Read Now

There has been a considerable shift in the women’s game, and I remember seeing (Siya) Kolisi in the stands supporting them in 2024. Their physical and talent potential was already there, and you could feel that if they kept moving in the right direction, they could have a say at the World Cup, which is now what’s happening.

Their set piece is immense; they have some sensational ball carriers, and they are so united as a team. However, more importantly, the South African rugby fan has wholeheartedly embraced the team, as I witnessed in their opening game. The noise coming from the Springbok fans was just amazing to watch.

It is a lesson for everybody in what is achievable if you believe in it. It is impossible not to feel inspired by their stories and their love for the game.

At the end of the day, there will only be one winner, but the World Cup is more than that. The World Cup is a massive spectacle and stage for both fans and teams. The reception teams are getting will be the memories that will forever live within them. It is what you will remember after the competition comes to a close.

Recommended

England and Zoe Harrison keen to prove defensive mettle v Australia

“Be clear, be fair, be calm” — Maria Heitor on her World Cup refereeing journey

INTERVIEW

Wallaroos star Caitlyn Halse takes inspiration from All Blacks greats

England stars back Georgia Evans to be 'authentic self' after online abuse


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 26 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 27 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 30 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 59 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 1 hour ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 5 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments