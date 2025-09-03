Why Australia and the USA will be taking notes from this Rugby World Cup

This is an entirely different World Cup from anything I’ve known. I am genuinely blown away by it.

I feel absolutely proud of England and its fans. They have fully embraced the World Cup. What I would also say is that women’s rugby crowds are entirely different from the men’s. They are not all purists and don’t worry as much about the tactical and technicalities of the game; the women’s fans want to watch fast and exciting plays, engage with the players and celebrate with them.

Look at how Samoa and England, and Brazil and France engaged after their matches. The camaraderie of the players and the shared celebration at the end was simply loved by the fans and is that type of experience that drives fans to join the sport.

And then it sets a precedent for what comes next. Australia and the USA will now be under even greater pressure to deliver an even more fantastic competition and spectacle in the next two World Cups. It becomes self-perpetuating. What is happening in England this year throws a gauntlet at the next organisers.

Perhaps it is because I’m not coaching in it, and I am witnessing so much of it through the eyes of a rugby fan, but it has been spectacular from the very first minute. The crowds, the rugby that has been played, the camaraderie, and so on.

Fan engagement can be a driving force for the growth of the women’s game. Without an audience, the sport can’t go forward. New Zealand broke records in 2022, and now England and Rugby World Cup 2025 has done it again, whether it be in ticket sales, live coverage, or stadium attendance.

Fans are still eagerly purchasing tickets for the games, while media coverage has been substantial. The game is in people’s faces, displayed in the national news and totally visible, which makes a significant difference.

For nations whose profiles may not be as prominent as the others, crowd sizes and engagement serve as an incentive for their unions to keep taking their game forward.

Simply being visible at this stage is just incredible. If you want to grow the game, you need visibility, and for that, you need to play in front of big audiences and be seen.

Teams like Brazil need this. Their energy against South Africa in round one was inspiring, bringing an unexpected physicality and speed to their game which made an impact. They are winning fans all the time, simply because of the noise, colour, and passion they bring.

It is the same for Samoa. These World Cup experiences create more awareness back home, with fans enticed to join them and support the team. It can have a real positive effect on their future.

Take South Africa’s example. I was lucky enough to be in South Africa for WXV, and it is easily palpable that they are a rugby nation.

There has been a considerable shift in the women’s game, and I remember seeing (Siya) Kolisi in the stands supporting them in 2024. Their physical and talent potential was already there, and you could feel that if they kept moving in the right direction, they could have a say at the World Cup, which is now what’s happening.

Their set piece is immense; they have some sensational ball carriers, and they are so united as a team. However, more importantly, the South African rugby fan has wholeheartedly embraced the team, as I witnessed in their opening game. The noise coming from the Springbok fans was just amazing to watch.

It is a lesson for everybody in what is achievable if you believe in it. It is impossible not to feel inspired by their stories and their love for the game.

At the end of the day, there will only be one winner, but the World Cup is more than that. The World Cup is a massive spectacle and stage for both fans and teams. The reception teams are getting will be the memories that will forever live within them. It is what you will remember after the competition comes to a close.