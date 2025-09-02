England stars back Georgia Evans to be 'authentic self' after online abuse

England duo Rosie Galligan and Zoe Harrison have rallied behind their Saracens teammate Georgia Evans, after she hit back at abuse she received on social media during Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales lock Evans wrote on Instagram that “a rugby player is no longer defined by your gender or what you look like” following online criticism of her appearance during her country’s 42-0 defeat to Canada last weekend.

Evans, who had her hair tied in ribbons during the game, received support from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in the wake of her post.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

And her two Saracens colleagues followed suit as they spoke to media at England’s training base in Brighton on Tuesday.

“I think you’ve had a few people get behind her publicly, but I think it’s also about that private support that people won’t know about,” Galligan said.

“G is an incredible player and she’s also a fantastic human, she’s so funny. She does bring that feminine appeal to the game, but some little girls and people out there are going to love that.

“And it’s just about being yourself… we call it being your authentic self and being able to showcase who you want.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I personally don’t wear a load of makeup, but I don’t do that in my normal life. But that is G and that’s what she wants to do. So, we’re all behind G and we’re behind anyone else that is faced with abuse online.”

Harrison added: “I don’t really understand what the need is to comment, but obviously people will have their opinions, people do this online.

“But [Evans should] just carry on what she’s doing because ultimately I play with her at Saracens and I know she’s an amazing rugby player so I don’t think [the fact] she turns up with a bow in her hair could be a problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT