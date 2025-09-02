Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

‘Like one of those PlayStation games’: Black Fern on ‘freak’ Jorja Miller

By Finn Morton reporting from Brighton & Hove
Jorja Miller of New Zealand dives to score her team's second try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between New Zealand and Japan at Sandy Park on August 31, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Black Ferns first five-eighth Kelly Brazier has described Jorja Miller as “a freak” on the rugby field, saying “it’s like one of those PlayStation games” when the HSBC SVNS Series convert gets the ball opposite defenders.

Miller was in fine form for the Black Ferns in the team’s first two matches at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, with the flanker scoring a double against both Spain and Japan – breaking a ridiculous amount of tackles in the process.

The 21-year-old made three line breaks and had broken 11 tackles by the 21st minute against the Spaniards, having stolen the show with a double and generally electric play during the 54-8 win at York Community Stadium.

With 2022 Rugby World Cup-winning co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu returning for New Zealand’s clash with Japan in York, Miller was shifted from openside flanker to blindside, but it was the same story as the Olympic gold medallist ran in two tries.

Miller won the highly prestigious Kelvin R Tremain Memorial New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year in 2024, and was later named the SVNS Series Women’s Player of the Year after another standout season in 2024/25.

With Black Ferns Sevens vice-captain Risi Pouri-Lane also impressing in two appearances at the World Cup already, Black Ferns veteran Brazier was full of praise for the duo ahead of this weekend’s huge Test against Ireland.

“They’re unreal. Like you say, I’ve had the luxury of getting to play sevens with them,” Brazier told reporters in Brighton.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised with how easily they’ve slotted in. The work they’ve both put in the last however many years day in, day out.

“I’ve been on the receiving end quite a lot in terms of the sevens, getting run around by Jorja and Risi. It’s pretty cool to see them here now on the 15s world stage doing literally what they do every single day at home.”

Miller and Pouri-Lane both crossed for at least one try during New Zealand’s clinical 62-19 win over Japan in Exeter on Sunday. Portia Woodman-Wicklffe was the first try-scorer in a black jersey, becoming the first New Zealander to reach 50 Test tries.

Katelyn Vaahakolo scored on her World Cup debut, while teenage fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee received Player of the Match honours after crossing for a hat-trick. Tukuafu and Renee Holmes were New Zealand’s other try scorers.

The Black Ferns have already secured their spot in the knockout rounds, but another win will see them top Pool C – but it won’t be easy. Ireland stands in New Zealand’s way, having beaten the women in black at WXV 1 last year.

That match was a little over 11 months ago, with the one-year anniversary of the occasion falling on the 30th of this month. There’s been a lot of rugby between now and then, and some new players like Miller and Pouri-Lane are now making their mark in the 15s environment.

Rugby fans in New Zealand and Ireland would’ve had this game’s date circled on the calendar for quite some time, and now that Sunday’s match is nearly here, the Black Ferns are eager to charge into the quarters with another win.

“There’s a lot of excitement amongst the group,” Brazier said.

“This was always the game we’ve been eyeing in pool play. They’re one of the top nations in terms of rugby at the moment.

“It’s a game we’ve been looking forward to but I think one that the girls are up for.”

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

