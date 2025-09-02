Brazil's first ever World Cup try: 'When Bianca made that dummy, I started crying my eyes out'

While acknowledging France’s tremendous performance at Sandy Park, as Les Bleues carved up an 84-point scoring display, Brazil ultimately stole the show thanks to Bianca Silva’s stunning try in the 64th minute.

The SVNS superstar had come in four minutes before, and it was enough to produce one of the finest solo tries of the World Cup’s second round.

Leila Silva, Brazil’s replacement scrum half, was involved in the previous play before Silva set Exeter on fire: “The moment I heard Fernanda [Tenório] asking me for the ball, I knew something big was going to happen.

“Yasmim Soares and Bianca Silva were right there, and one of the two was going to evade the opposition. When Bianca made that dummy and started galloping unopposed, I started crying my eyes out. I knew it was going to be our moment. It was our first try at a World Cup, and what a try it was.”

Like Bianca Silva, Leila Silva started the game on the bench and was waiting patiently for her chance to come in.

“If I was going to come in, I had envisioned a few goals: to manage our timings and intensity well; to help my team have more ball; and to be a voice of trust and positivity to my team. I think I was able to accomplish it, and I felt happy with my performance.”

Silva’s first minutes were intense, with the sevens Olympian, breaking down the main keywords she repeated non-stop to her teammates: “I kept shouting ‘Go, don’t stop, vamos, let’s keep going’ to them. I wanted to make a significant impact when I was called to action. I wasn’t going to spoil my opportunity to show what I can do.”

Another operator that made an impactful entry was Camilla Carvalho. The number eight was subbed on five minutes into the second half and had a clear idea of what her task was: “I was analysing France from outside and trying to figure out what their weaknesses were, and if there were weaknesses at all, so that I could benefit from it. I wanted to come in and make their lives difficult and to challenge the opposition.”

“We felt France was feeling a bit too comfortable, and we wanted to shake things up a bit. That’s why we came in as impact players. Full throttle, no stops!”

Even though the scoreline wasn’t the most positive of outcomes for Brazil, Carvalho feels that her team can do a bit more in next week’s game versus Italy.

“We need to improve our defence, mainly our speed to redeploy and to be ready for a second attacking wave. We recognise that we have weaknesses that we need to address, but we aren’t going to give up. The Yaras are ready to challenge Italy.”

One of the proudest players out there today was tighthead prop Taís Prioste, who had the chance to face some rivals from the French club scene. Even though Brazil faced problems in stopping France, she felt happy with the way her team never gave up.

“It was a tough game for us, but we were expecting it. Although the scoreline wasn’t what we had desired, for me, it was a proud day, as I had the chance to play against France, a nation that had adopted me,” said the 26-year-old.

“I loved facing some of my biggest rivals. They showed their respect for us by giving their all and keeping the game’s intensity to the highest possible level. But this is what we want, we need these experiences.”

For Prioste, the 2025 Rugby World Cup isn’t the end of the road for the Yaras, but the dawn of a new era.

“It is our first World Cup, and it will help us open a new pathway and lead the way for new generations to join us. If we want to get to the top level, we have to play against teams like France. We need to challenge ourselves. We can’t stay in our safe area forever. That’s what we envision for us, and for those who come after.”

As their campaign comes to a close, Prioste shares what she enjoyed most about their clash against France, with hopes that they will see it again in Northampton: “I felt embraced. It is an astonishing feeling when you hear the crowd supporting your country. I can only smile and be grateful for all their love.”