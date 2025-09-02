Fiji's hopes of leaving World Cup on a high take a hit

Fiji will head into their final match of the World Cup against Wales on Saturday without hooker Bitila Tawake, who has been banned for four matches for a dangerous tackle against Scotland, reduced to three on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention, following a hearing.

The 26-year-old received a red card, upgraded from a yellow, on 57 minutes of Fiji’s 29-15 loss to Scotland in Salford on Saturday for a high tackle on counterpart Elis Martin.

The tackle came just metres from Fiji’s line while trailing 17-10. Play continued after the tackle, with Scotland scoring to extend their lead to 22-10, and Tawake’s dismissal soon followed in a double whammy which all but ended Fiji’s hopes of winning the match.

A victory for Fiji would have kept them firmly in the hunt for a quarter-final place heading into their final match of the pool stages against Wales, while Scotland face the high-flying Canada. Instead, Fiji will now be scrapping for their first points of the tournament against Wales at Sandy Park before returning home.

A World Rugby statement reads: “In line with the new off-field sanction process, a Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) met on 31 August and originally proposed a sanction of three matches reduced to two on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention. In line with the scope of the process, the sanction was not accepted by the player and the matter was referred to a disciplinary hearing for a full in-person hearing.

“The committee was chaired by Jennifer Donovan (Ireland), joined by former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland) and former international player Martyn Wood (England) and met on 1 September, 2025 to consider the red card.

“The disciplinary committee considered all the evidence, including all video footage and written and oral submissions made on behalf of the player and World Rugby and decided that the red card should be upheld. The committee considered whether foul play had occurred and if so, whether there was any mitigation which should have reduced the red card to a yellow card.

“The committee decided that foul play had occurred and decided that there was a high degree of danger in that the tackle occurred at speed, with force and was dynamic. The committee considered whether there was any available mitigation which could apply and decided there was not.

“The committee therefore upheld the red card and imposed the mandatory mid-range sanction for offending which occurs under the Head Contact Process which led to a six match entry point. The committee did not award the Player with full mitigation due to her non-acceptance of foul play resulting in a four-match suspension (reduced to three on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention).

“Tawake will miss Fiji’s remaining match at Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, with further fixtures to be confirmed.

“Under World Rugby’s Off-Field Disciplinary Process, there is no right of appeal from the decision of the committee where they are sitting as the appellate body, as they were in this case.”

