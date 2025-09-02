Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
25'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Woodman-Wickliffe hailed ‘female Jonah Lomu’ after setting try record

By Finn Morton reporting from Exeter
EXETER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Kelly Brazier of New Zealand shake hands following the team's victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between New Zealand and Japan at Sandy Park on August 31, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant has likened Portia Woodman-Wickliffe to All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, after the legendary winger became the first New Zealand rugby player to score 50 Test tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodman-Wickliffe scored seven tries in one Test against the USA in May, and later crossed for a five-pointer against Spain in New Zealand’s 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup opener, which were both part of the Black Fern’s journey to history.

After drawing level with Doug Howlett’s long-standing record with that effort against Spain at York Community Stadium, Woodman-Wickliffe had the chance to go one clear at the top after being named to start against Japan in Exeter.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Sakurako Hatada gave Japan a shock lead with an early try in that Test, but the reigning World Cup winners struck back soon after through Woodman-Wickliffe, who showcased some individual brilliance to score down the right edge.

Woodman-Wickliffe broke two tackles during an impressive break down the field, before placing the ball down for the historic score. After New Zealand’s impressive 62-19 win, co-captain Demant spoke highly of the nation’s new all-time top try-scorer.

“I think a lot of people call P the female Jonah Lomu. She is the most influential women’s rugby player in the world,” Demant said post-game.

“I’m so proud and fortunate that I am able to play alongside her as a teammate and not in opposition. Regardless of the accolades and the milestones, for those of us who know her she is one of the most humble, down-to-earth people that you’ll ever meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that she’ll say the tries are just her doing her job but it’s so nice to have someone like her outside you to finish off the opportunities that the girls create.”

After Woodman-Wickliffe’s try, the Black Ferns really took control, with teenage fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee scoring a hat-trick of tries. Reigning HSBC SVNS Series Women’s Player of the Year Jorja Miller was also among the standouts.

Miller scored New Zealand’s next try – the first of two for the sevens ace – before Katelyn Vahaakolo scored her first World Cup five-pointer. Sorensen McGee, World Cup-winning co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Risi Pouri-Lane also crossed for first-half tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand took a commanding 38-5 lead into the break, but Japan showcased some class during a valiant second-half performance. While the Black Ferns ‘won’ the second term 24-14, Japan’s set-piece had been especially impressive during that period.

“We are still quite a way off,” Demant reflected post-game.

“I don’t think we have put together an 80-minute performance yet and there were moments in that game where we had momentum and dropped off. That’s what we want, we don’t want to be perfect yet. There’s still an opportunity for us to continue to build as we make our way through the tournament.”

Related

Braxton Sorensen-McGee: 'I get my confidence from the people around me'

Black Ferns full-back Sorensen-McGee shone at Sandy Park, delivering a player-of-the-match performance that included three tries and four conversions.

Read Now

New Zealand face Ireland next in Brighton, which will determine which sides claims the top seed out of the pool. Ireland defeated the Black Ferns in a WXV 1 thriller in 2024, and they’ll take some confidence out of that result going into this weekend’s Test.

The Irish opened their World Cup account with a solid 42-14 win over Japan at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton, with six different try-scorers making their mark. They backed that up with a hard-fought 43-27 triumph over Spain at the same venue.

“It’s always a good rivalry,” she added when asked about Ireland.

“Personally, all our focus has been on this game so our focus hasn’t switched yet. We will stay in this moment and celebrate this one before we turn and focus on the challenge they’ll present.”

Recommended

Fiji's hopes of leaving World Cup on a high take a hit

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Round 2 Top Performers

'We’ve got firepower' – Bemand hails Ireland after Spain scare

INTERVIEW

South Africa create history: What we learned from RWC 2025 round two

OPINION


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

1 Comment
B
Boob 8 days ago

Am I the only one finding the conflating of women’s rugby and men’s rugby records ridiculous?


Portia Woodman is undoubtedly a legendary female rugby player but to (implicitly) suggest that she is a better rugby player than Doug Howlett is nonsensical.


If Rugbypass truly believe this, they should advocate for the abolishment of men’s and women’s records in athletics. Of course this won’t happen (because then no woman will hold a world record…).


And, the logical next step would be to merge men’s and women’s rugby competitions. But that won’t happen because no one is that stupid. There is no comparison between the world’s best female rugby players and their male counterparts.


Congratulations to Portia Woodman for being the top female NZ try scorer. And congratulations to Doug Howlett for STILL being the top male NZ try scorer.


Let’s not pretend that it’s the same.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 26 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 28 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 30 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 59 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 1 hour ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 5 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments