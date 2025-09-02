Woodman-Wickliffe hailed ‘female Jonah Lomu’ after setting try record

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant has likened Portia Woodman-Wickliffe to All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, after the legendary winger became the first New Zealand rugby player to score 50 Test tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodman-Wickliffe scored seven tries in one Test against the USA in May, and later crossed for a five-pointer against Spain in New Zealand’s 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup opener, which were both part of the Black Fern’s journey to history.

After drawing level with Doug Howlett’s long-standing record with that effort against Spain at York Community Stadium, Woodman-Wickliffe had the chance to go one clear at the top after being named to start against Japan in Exeter.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

Sakurako Hatada gave Japan a shock lead with an early try in that Test, but the reigning World Cup winners struck back soon after through Woodman-Wickliffe, who showcased some individual brilliance to score down the right edge.

Woodman-Wickliffe broke two tackles during an impressive break down the field, before placing the ball down for the historic score. After New Zealand’s impressive 62-19 win, co-captain Demant spoke highly of the nation’s new all-time top try-scorer.

“I think a lot of people call P the female Jonah Lomu. She is the most influential women’s rugby player in the world,” Demant said post-game.

“I’m so proud and fortunate that I am able to play alongside her as a teammate and not in opposition. Regardless of the accolades and the milestones, for those of us who know her she is one of the most humble, down-to-earth people that you’ll ever meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that she’ll say the tries are just her doing her job but it’s so nice to have someone like her outside you to finish off the opportunities that the girls create.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup)

After Woodman-Wickliffe’s try, the Black Ferns really took control, with teenage fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee scoring a hat-trick of tries. Reigning HSBC SVNS Series Women’s Player of the Year Jorja Miller was also among the standouts.

Miller scored New Zealand’s next try – the first of two for the sevens ace – before Katelyn Vahaakolo scored her first World Cup five-pointer. Sorensen McGee, World Cup-winning co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Risi Pouri-Lane also crossed for first-half tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand took a commanding 38-5 lead into the break, but Japan showcased some class during a valiant second-half performance. While the Black Ferns ‘won’ the second term 24-14, Japan’s set-piece had been especially impressive during that period.

“We are still quite a way off,” Demant reflected post-game.

“I don’t think we have put together an 80-minute performance yet and there were moments in that game where we had momentum and dropped off. That’s what we want, we don’t want to be perfect yet. There’s still an opportunity for us to continue to build as we make our way through the tournament.”

New Zealand face Ireland next in Brighton, which will determine which sides claims the top seed out of the pool. Ireland defeated the Black Ferns in a WXV 1 thriller in 2024, and they’ll take some confidence out of that result going into this weekend’s Test.

The Irish opened their World Cup account with a solid 42-14 win over Japan at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton, with six different try-scorers making their mark. They backed that up with a hard-fought 43-27 triumph over Spain at the same venue.

“It’s always a good rivalry,” she added when asked about Ireland.

“Personally, all our focus has been on this game so our focus hasn’t switched yet. We will stay in this moment and celebrate this one before we turn and focus on the challenge they’ll present.”