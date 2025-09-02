'We kept putting bodies on the line': Japan captain 'proud' of teammates

After a disheartening loss in Japan’s opening game of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the Sakura 15s made sure to impress fans at Sandy Park, even taking an early lead against New Zealand following a sensational break from wing Sakurako Hatada.

Given this was only Japan’s second game against the Black Ferns, they were able to show their best colours, scoring three tries and even controlling possession for a period.

According to Japan captain, Iroha Nagata, their focus was on showing the crowd what they could really do.

“We were focused on what we needed to do this week, and control what we could control to take on the game,” she said. “We wanted to start well and show our strengths from the get-go, and I feel we were able to do that.”

While the Black Ferns quickly recovered to win comfortably, Japan continued to give their best and made life hard for the defending champions, with Nagata voicing her pride in their performance.

“It was a physically tough game, but the connection I had with my teammates was inspiring, as we kept putting our bodies on the line,” Nagata added.

“I felt really great to be playing by their side. I am proud of my team and our effort.”

Head coach Lesley McKenzie felt that the team were able to put out a more vibrant performance after last week’s defeat.

She said: “It is a great measuring stick to play against the world champions, as it tests ourselves and where and who we are, and we got that [on Sunday].

“We found out a few things about ourselves in terms of holding and managing territory and the wind better. We experienced some good chaotic passages of play, as well as some beautiful ones. The way we prepared is the way we trained, and it was what we were looking for.”

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 10 Tries 3 6 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 118 Carries 123 16 Line Breaks 5 18 Turnovers Lost 11 10 Turnovers Won 4

Japan’s forward pack produced one of their finest performances since the 2017 RWC, making the Black Ferns concede more than a few lineout and scrum errors, while also scoring a penalty try from the back of a thumping maul drive.

For McKenzie, a thought kept jumping into her mind every time her pack won a forward battle against New Zealand.

“Great set-piece. Great set-piece, without a doubt.”

Experienced prop Sachiko Kato was in agreement with her head coach, giving a few hints on how the Sakura forward pack prepared for such a fierce physical challenge.

“In the first scrum of the game, we really felt the physical impact and weight of the Black Ferns, but we worked hard this week and knew what they were going to throw at us, so we just needed to keep tight and work as one,” Kato said.

“We were disciplined and worked tirelessly to do our best, and that was how we made New Zealand concede a few penalties in the set-piece.”

Although New Zealand took the spoils, Kato felt that Japan had stepped up, impressing fans and learning a few new lessons.

“I can’t reduce our performance to a single word, but maybe in a sentence: good organisation makes a good defence,” she said. “When facing a team so talented as the Black Ferns, your defence has to be great to withstand their individual brilliance. That was an important lesson for us [vs New Zealand].”

Spain follows next in their pool closer, and McKenzie issued her team’s goal for that clash with the Las Leonas.

“Next week against Spain, we want everything. We want a great performance, and I think this clash with the Black Ferns is going to set us up for that.”

Skipper Nagata shares her head coach’s thoughts and is already looking forward to the clash with an old-time rival.

“We want to really perform well in our last game, and to show what we’ve built on as a team. We want to keep gaining momentum and show who we are.”