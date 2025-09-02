'We took the game to Ireland' – Spain push Six Nations side in Northampton

Ireland and Spain were entangled in a close-quarters game, with Scott Bemand’s side earning a 43-27 win at Northampton’s Franklin’s Gardens. Although the Leonas didn’t produce what could’ve been a sensational stun, their performance was inspiring, making life hard for Ireland and even bagging a four-try bonus point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lineout experienced serious improvement from last week and was one of Spain’s best weapons to reach the Irish in-goal area, as three of the five tries came from that set-piece. Ealing Trailfinders’ Cristina Blanco Herrera went into detail to explain how the set-piece made a massive impact for her side.

“After the Black Ferns fixture, we spent some of our time polishing our lineout moves, as we wanted to find a way into Ireland’s half to allow our backline to have a sturdier attacking platform. The moves that came from the lineout have been in development for the past year. Our lineout coach has encouraged us to be more daring and defy the odds. I think we achieved some great things this weekend.”

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Blanco Herrera scored her first World Cup try in the dying moments of the match, joining Lourdes Alameda on the try-scorers’ sheet. The experienced lock was tireless, working non-stop throughout the game, with her pick-and-go try the cherry on the cake.

“It was a team try, as we poured every ounce of our souls into it. We have been working hard behind the scenes, focusing on honing some of our team skills, such as the pick-and-go. Having scored a try from the back of one shows that we are on the right track. I was ecstatic with it!”

Alameda was the acting captain for their Ireland game, guiding and supporting her teammates through thick and thin, voicing her delight at her team’s performance.

Ireland Women Spain Women All Stats and Data

“I am deeply proud of my team and of how far we have progressed. We competed today; we took the game to Ireland. Yes, we wanted more. We wanted to keep our dream of qualifying for the knockout stage alive. However, the World Cup isn’t over. There’s still one game left, and we have to claim that win before heading back home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Japan being their primary concern, Spain is relishing the chance to earn their first World Cup win since 2017, an opportunity that Claudia Peña Hidalgo is sure they will do whatever it takes to secure.

“We are close to our best level. We feel connected and confident in ourselves. Even though we didn’t get the win, I feel we are at our prime. I also want to acknowledge that we have gone a step up because of the fan support, as they’ve been giving us a strong push.”

The Harlequins utility back was one of the Leonas’ top performers, assisting for a try and scoring a five-pointer herself in what was a memorable occasion for her.

“It was a combo of spectacular emotions. I was happy because we were able to combine the forwards’ pack efforts with the backs’; at the same time, I was elated at how well we did as a team. Finally, as it was the first try ever scored by a player developed by Barça Rugby, I was especially delighted with it. I want to thank all my former teammates, staff and club members for helping me get to this level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Going back to the Ireland contest, Blanco Herrera echoed her team’s happiness at being able to last long in the tussle with their European rivals, proving they can also be physically daring.

“It was a very contested game, as we were tightly locked for most of the match. We were strong on the physical front, gaining valuable meters on the contact, forcing Ireland to concede territory. And let me say, what a shift we made while on the offensive. We scored some great tries, and we have to feel proud of it.”

Alameda, as expected, wants her team to go even further, following a well-rounded defensive performance against the Black Ferns and a spine-tingling attacking display against Ireland. They aim to beat Japan to give their fans a great departing gift.

“To beat Japan, we need to be as disciplined as we were against the Black Ferns. We can’t keep giving the opposing team chances, especially one with such a strong forward pack as Japan has. Our defence has to be solid, and our attack, while it had great moments against Ireland, needs to be sharper and more lethal.”