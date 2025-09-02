Wales forced to call up injury replacement ahead of RWC 2025 finale

Prop Jenni Scoble has been ruled out of Wales’ final match of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 against Fiji, with Abbey Constable called up in her place.

Scoble suffered a knee injury in the second half of her country’s 42-0 defeat to Canada at Salford Community Stadium on Saturday.

She has since been released from Sean Lynn’s squad and is due to see a specialist on Friday. 34-year-old tighthead Constable could now make her World Cup debut in their tournament finale against Fiji in Exeter.

The loss against Canada ended Wales’ hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals from Pool B but Lynn and Wales will be determined to end their World Cup campaign on a high.

Saturday’s encounter at Sandy Park will pit Wales against their former head coach Ioan Cunningham, who is currently in charge of the Fijiana.

But Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan told RugbyPass in the wake of their loss to Canada that the squad needed to concentrate on the threat Fiji would pose on the pitch.

“I think it’s massive that we don’t play the game based on emotion, and we play the game for what it is,” Bevan said. “Fiji are going to be a completely different outfit to what we’ve faced so far.

“I’ve never played Fiji in my playing career, so that’s something we need to be aware of. But it’s not an opportunity for us to go in our shells. It’s an opportunity to go out and finish on a positive.”