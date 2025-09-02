Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
24'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Wallaroos star Caitlyn Halse takes inspiration from All Blacks greats

By Finn Morton reporting from Brighton & Hove
Caitlyn Halse of Australia celebrates with teammate Cecilia Smith after scoring her team's fourth try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between USA and Australia at the York Community Stadium on August 30, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Australia’s Caitlyn Halse has name-dropped legendary All Black Christian Cullen as the fullback she would most like to emulate, and the 18-year-old also mentioned another famous New Zealander –  a talented playmaker who many consider to be the greatest of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halse has been one of the standouts for the Wallaroos at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, with the outside back scoring four tries in two appearances, including a crucial double in last weekend’s 31-all draw with the USA in York.

Desiree Miller is the only Australian with more tries at this World Cup, with the winger crossing for five tries to date. Eva Karpani and Adiana Talakai are equal third with two tries each, while Katalina Amosa is among the players with a single five-pointer to their name.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

After becoming the youngest Wallaroo to play at a World Cup, having been named to start in the clash with Samoa in Salford, Halse appears confident and primed for a bright future ahead in the gold jersey.

Ahead of this weekend’s decisive Test against tournament hosts England, as the Aussies look to secure their place in the quarter-finals, Halse was asked to name a fullback she looks up to. Halse initially named Cullen before also mentioning All Blacks great Dan Carter.

“Growing up, Christian Cullen [who retired a year after Caitlyn was born] the New Zealand fullback, I loved watching him play. He was more of a winger-fullback but the way he manipulated the line, his speed,” Halse told reporters.

“I also loved Dan Carter growing up. Not a fullback but I think he’s just the epitome of a world-class 10.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Halse and Miller leading the way with multiple tries each, Australia opened their account at the World Cup with a team record 73-nil win over Samoa. Amosa, Karpani, Emily Chancellor, Cecilia Smith and Adiana Talakai also crossed for tries.

After passing their first test, Australia turned their focus to the USA, with the victor set to take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout rounds. The USA had lost their first match to England, but appeared confident in the lead-up to this familiar clash.

Related

‘Like one of those PlayStation games’: Black Fern on ‘freak’ Jorja Miller

Black Ferns first five-eighth Kelly Brazier has described Jorja Miller as “a freak” on the rugby field, saying “it’s like one of those PlayStation games."

Read Now

The Wallaroos defeated the Women’s Eagles by eight points at Canberra’s GIO Stadium in May, but the Americans had claimed a famous win over the Aussies in 2024. It’s a fierce rivalry that never disappoints, and this quasi-knockout clash certainly lived up to the hype.

Halse scored a pivotal try just before half-time to help give the Wallaroos a nine-point lead at the break. The fullback scored again in the 58th minute, helping Australia extend their advantage to nine points once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were still plenty of twists and turns to come in that match, as it ended in a 31-all draw. It’s an early contender for game of the tournament, as both Australia and the USA remain in the race for quarter-final qualification heading into the final week of pool play.

“I’ve definitely grown up wanting to play on the international stage. It’s meant to be an almost sold-out crowd of 30,000 at the weekend and I’ve never played in front of that kind of crowd, so I’ll be trying to feed off the crowd’s energy and getting myself pumped up for that game.,” Halse said.

England all round have talent but their back three are definitely very quick. I think our defence is pretty good and I’ll have my wings chasing back and helping out, but when they break the line it’s fight or flight.

“You’ve got to go as hard as you can at the player with the ball and hopefully get them, and if it goes through then there’s not much you can do after that.

“I try not to think about the pressure of the game too much. I try to go out and do what I do,” she added.

“I think my confidence definitely comes from my teammates around me. Training with them every day in Super Rugby or here with the Wallaroos, that gives me confidence.

“Jo [Yapp] tells me before each game that they’re going to back me and my performance no matter what I do. Their message is around mistakes, the fact that they are going to happen and that it’s how you react to them and trying to get back in the game.”

Recommended

England stars back Georgia Evans to be 'authentic self' after online abuse

Black Ferns eye ‘like a final’ clash with Ireland year on from shock upset

‘Like one of those PlayStation games’: Black Fern on ‘freak’ Jorja Miller

'We kept putting bodies on the line': Japan captain 'proud' of teammates


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 25 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 26 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 28 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 58 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 59 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments