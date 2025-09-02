Wallaroos star Caitlyn Halse takes inspiration from All Blacks greats

Australia’s Caitlyn Halse has name-dropped legendary All Black Christian Cullen as the fullback she would most like to emulate, and the 18-year-old also mentioned another famous New Zealander – a talented playmaker who many consider to be the greatest of all time.

Halse has been one of the standouts for the Wallaroos at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, with the outside back scoring four tries in two appearances, including a crucial double in last weekend’s 31-all draw with the USA in York.

Desiree Miller is the only Australian with more tries at this World Cup, with the winger crossing for five tries to date. Eva Karpani and Adiana Talakai are equal third with two tries each, while Katalina Amosa is among the players with a single five-pointer to their name.

After becoming the youngest Wallaroo to play at a World Cup, having been named to start in the clash with Samoa in Salford, Halse appears confident and primed for a bright future ahead in the gold jersey.

Ahead of this weekend’s decisive Test against tournament hosts England, as the Aussies look to secure their place in the quarter-finals, Halse was asked to name a fullback she looks up to. Halse initially named Cullen before also mentioning All Blacks great Dan Carter.

“Growing up, Christian Cullen [who retired a year after Caitlyn was born] the New Zealand fullback, I loved watching him play. He was more of a winger-fullback but the way he manipulated the line, his speed,” Halse told reporters.

“I also loved Dan Carter growing up. Not a fullback but I think he’s just the epitome of a world-class 10.”

With Halse and Miller leading the way with multiple tries each, Australia opened their account at the World Cup with a team record 73-nil win over Samoa. Amosa, Karpani, Emily Chancellor, Cecilia Smith and Adiana Talakai also crossed for tries.

After passing their first test, Australia turned their focus to the USA, with the victor set to take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout rounds. The USA had lost their first match to England, but appeared confident in the lead-up to this familiar clash.



The Wallaroos defeated the Women’s Eagles by eight points at Canberra’s GIO Stadium in May, but the Americans had claimed a famous win over the Aussies in 2024. It’s a fierce rivalry that never disappoints, and this quasi-knockout clash certainly lived up to the hype.

Halse scored a pivotal try just before half-time to help give the Wallaroos a nine-point lead at the break. The fullback scored again in the 58th minute, helping Australia extend their advantage to nine points once again.

There were still plenty of twists and turns to come in that match, as it ended in a 31-all draw. It’s an early contender for game of the tournament, as both Australia and the USA remain in the race for quarter-final qualification heading into the final week of pool play.

“I’ve definitely grown up wanting to play on the international stage. It’s meant to be an almost sold-out crowd of 30,000 at the weekend and I’ve never played in front of that kind of crowd, so I’ll be trying to feed off the crowd’s energy and getting myself pumped up for that game.,” Halse said.

“England all round have talent but their back three are definitely very quick. I think our defence is pretty good and I’ll have my wings chasing back and helping out, but when they break the line it’s fight or flight.

“You’ve got to go as hard as you can at the player with the ball and hopefully get them, and if it goes through then there’s not much you can do after that.

“I try not to think about the pressure of the game too much. I try to go out and do what I do,” she added.

“I think my confidence definitely comes from my teammates around me. Training with them every day in Super Rugby or here with the Wallaroos, that gives me confidence.

“Jo [Yapp] tells me before each game that they’re going to back me and my performance no matter what I do. Their message is around mistakes, the fact that they are going to happen and that it’s how you react to them and trying to get back in the game.”