Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
6'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

“Be clear, be fair, be calm” — Maria Heitor on her World Cup refereeing journey

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron (C), and Assistant Referees Maria Heitor (L) and Natarsha Ganley (R) line up for the national anthems prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and USA at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Stadium of Light on the 22nd of August. England and the United States of America clashed in Sunderland, with Aimee Barrett-Theron officiating the game, assisted by New Zealander Natarsha Ganley and Portuguese Maria Heitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Zimbabwean Precious Pazani, Heitor is the only referee from a non-World Cup participating country at England 2025.

Born and raised in Lisbon, Maria Heitor took her first rugby steps while playing for Agronomia in 2004, without ever thinking she would be involved in the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup of all time.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

“I never imagined that my rugby life would guide me to this point. When I first started, my focus was to play, to learn and to have fun. The women’s game 20 years ago was 100% different. The real boom only happened about five years ago for countries with smaller rugby communities. The game has grown and is now changing perceptions all over the globe.”

Heitor went on to win several trophies with SL Benfica and Sporting CP, and even had the honour of being the first Portuguese player to lift two Élite 1 titles when she played for Lille MRCV back in the 2010s.

After years of dedication to the club and national team scene, Heitor decided to become a referee, as she wanted to stay involved with the game—a mindset she hopes others will follow.

Related

Chancellor looks to Wallaroos' World Cup advantages after epic draw

Australia will have to wait one more week for another opportunity to book their place in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Read Now

“Playing doesn’t have to be the final destination for everyone. If playing rugby isn’t for you, it doesn’t mean it has to be the end of your involvement with the sport. If you sustain a career-ending injury, you don’t have to feel that you don’t matter anymore. You can always become a match official and be a driving force of change. That’s why I became a referee, and why I am going to be a rugby referee educator, so I can keep spreading the message.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She made her debut in 2019 as a Rugby Europe match official, progressing through the ranks slowly but surely, and, as she says, “step by step.” Four years later, the most significant moment of her match official career came when she was picked as an assistant referee for the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

She was involved in the France vs Ireland and France vs England fixtures, in what has been quite the journey for the 36-year-old.

“It has been quite a wild ride for me, as I was selected as an assistant referee for Le Crunch two years ago, just four years after I had made my international debut as a Rugby Europe match official.”

Although she had touched the peak of European rugby, Heitor wasn’t going to stop there and turned her attention to the next big event: the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My goal in the last year was to be selected as a member of the officiating squad for the World Cup. And, if I was lucky enough, to be in the officiating team for the England vs USA game. Every referee dreams of being in the World Cup opener or final, and fortunately for me, I got assigned to the opener.”

Under the searing heat of the opening match, Heitor described why it was a significant moment not only for her, but for the women’s game as well.

“The final was something else. There were 42,723 spectators at the Stadium of Light supporting their teams. I think some people don’t understand the magnitude of it all. Sunderland is four hours away by train from London, and to have so many fans travelling there to watch the 2025 Rugby World Cup opener is groundbreaking.”

Related

Why women's rugby may hold the key for the future of the Welsh game

The recent WRU proposal to cut two regions may be controversial, but it would also provide cruciual domestic opportunities for talented female players.

Read Now

For her, the 2025 Rugby World Cup will set a benchmark for future editions, after New Zealand had already done the same in 2022.

“This World Cup has already broken every record set by the previous one. It isn’t a hiccup or a one-time-only phenomenon. It is actual proof that the women’s game is growing and reaching a new level. We have the player who is most followed on social media, etc. It is truly amazing to be part of it all.”

She added a significant detail to prove her point about the growth of the women’s Rugby World Cup.

“I have been to previous World Cups, men’s and women’s, and I have never seen a fan zone so heavily packed as I did in Sunderland. The whole atmosphere was unique, as the fans were there for the game, and not only to support their teams.”

While Ilona Maher, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Georgi Perris-Redding, Laura Delgado, and others are the main focal points for fans, Heitor mentions that even referees have been requested by the fans.

“Even the referees are cherished in the same way. After the Sunderland game, I took a few pictures with young fans. It doesn’t happen in any other sport. There’s a positivity to the women’s game. There’s an embrace from the fandom to everyone involved with the game.

I wouldn’t be a referee in any other sport. But rugby is unique. I feel accepted as a referee in our sport.”

With that being said, there were rumours that this would be the last big rugby event for Heitor, as she was already eyeing retirement to become a World Rugby Educator. She shed some light on that subject.

“I am going to be completely honest: I thought about retiring after the 2025 World Cup. However, after being here, I want more. At 36, I thought I wouldn’t have a chance to be in the next World Cup. However, if we maintain our conditioning and keep officiating at a high level, it is still possible to be in the next one. So, the short answer is: yes, I am going to work to be in the next one.”

Related

England stars back Georgia Evans to be 'authentic self' after online abuse

England duo Rosie Galligan and Zoe Harrison have rallied behind their Saracens teammate Georgia Evans, after she hit back at abuse she received on social media.

Read Now

“However…” And she opened up about what will come next in her career as a match official.

“I am already taking the next steps for what comes after, as I have finished my World Rugby Educator degree. My goal is to help get more women into refereeing. I want to teach and share my knowledge, showing them that there are great opportunities for them to reach the top level. I don’t want to be the only Portuguese woman referee to have been at a World Cup.”

She hopes her example will inspire others to follow her lead, believing that becoming a match official can be just as fulfilling as playing or coaching rugby. While Heitor isn’t a fan of being the central figure, she has opened up about her journey to the media to entice others that being a referee isn’t just a path of sacrifice and pain.

“I think it is unreal that in Portugal, which is a very football-oriented country, I was in the middle of one of the biggest sports newspapers, and my face was on the cover. It helps change the perception of it all. The two-time Olympian referee Paulo Duarte had already done that, and I’m 100% sure initiatives of that kind help to break through the fourth wall.”

For her, the word ‘opportunity’ best defines the job of match official right now, and she is living proof of it.

“There are so many opportunities out there, and women like me just have to take them. We have to work long hours, learn and adapt, but there’s a world of great opportunities waiting. Just take the leap.”

As another game review came up, Heitor started getting ready to join her fellow match officials. Before leaving, she shared how she operates in each game, regardless of the level of play.

“For me, it is all about having the same mindset. I have to officiate with the same mentality. I can’t change my work ethic. It is vital to me, as a rugby referee, to uphold the same three rules in each game: be clear, be fair, and be calm.”

As it was time for another group viewing of the opening weekend’s games, Heitor departed, making a funny but factual remark.

“It is funny to me that, amongst the many pro players and referees, one amateur Portuguese match assistant is trying to do her best. It can seem unreal, but here I am.”

Recommended

Wallaroos star Caitlyn Halse takes inspiration from All Blacks greats

England stars back Georgia Evans to be 'authentic self' after online abuse

Black Ferns eye ‘like a final’ clash with Ireland year on from shock upset

'We kept putting bodies on the line': Japan captain 'proud' of teammates


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CG 39 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

1 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 40 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments
J
JPM 4 hours ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Obviously because SA is far weaker than Canada…

3 Go to comments
L
LS 4 hours ago
Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's line outs and the infamous ‘jukebox’

The thumbnail still says ‘Then man’

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Enjoyed this. Plenty already said about the Wallabies under Schmidt. As an aside, has any professional coach ever cared less about immediate results and more about the long-term future of his side when he’s confirmed not to be part of it? Totally about team. Like him a lot.

As you say, the Wallaroos have an issue with their fitness which means they can’t stay with the very top teams, but they have skills and heart that mean they can make life difficult. They were struggling for the last 5-10 minutes of H1, but it was the first 10 minutes of H2 where they fell off a cliff in terms of execution, and the game as a competition was over. It was the same last week against USA. Minutes 41-50 were atrocious and probably should have lost us the game.



...

70 Go to comments