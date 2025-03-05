Northern Edition

Six Nations

Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

England's Marcus Smith in action versus Scotland in round three of the Guinness Six Nations (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Marcus Smith has been dropped by England for this Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy at Allianz Twickenham, one of three changes made by head coach Steve Borthwick following the round three win over Scotland in London.

The English clung on to a 16-15 victory courtesy of a late missed conversion kick from the visiting Finn Russell and Borthwick’s attempt to fire up his team has resulted in the inclusion of Elliot Daly and Fraser Dingwall to start in the backs, with Jamie George promoted at hooker.

With everyone in the 35-strong squad that assembled at Pennyhill at the start of the week fit and available for selection, the decision was taken to pick Daly ahead of the benched Smith at full-back and recall Dingwall for his first appearance in 13 months in the midfield at the expense of the excluded Henry Slade.

England were heavily criticised for their blunt performance against the Scots, as they lost out 1-3 on the try count. To counter this lack of creativity, they are now starting Daly, the scorer of the crucial try in the round two win over France, and Dingwall, whose try was vital in the February 2024 win over Wales when he was last capped.

Demotion to the bench is the latest twist in Smith’s mixed fortunes under Borthwick. He was chosen as the starting out-half for eight successive matches, including this season’s opener away to Ireland. However, he then relinquished the No10 shirt to Fin Smith, reverting to full-back for the recent matches against France and Scotland.

Fixture
Six Nations
England
10:00
9 Mar 25
Italy
All Stats and Data

Smith has now lost this alternative starting berth, though, and must make do with a place on the bench against the Italians where he is one of just two nominated backs replacements along with Jack van Poortvliet, who has taken over the scrum-half cover spot occupied throughout February by Harry Randall.

There is one alteration to the starting England pack, with George hitting back from the loss of the captaincy at the start of 2025 to Maro Itoje to retake his place as the starting hooker for his 100th cap after recent appearances as a sub behind Luke Cowan-Dickie, who is now a replacement.

“England versus Italy is always an exciting fixture to be part of,” said Borthwick in an RFU statement. “Playing in front of our home supporters at Allianz Stadium is something we are really looking forward to, and we are sure it will be a fantastic game of rugby.”

Regarding George’s milestone, the coach added: “Reaching 100 caps is a wonderful achievement that reflects Jamie’s talent, dedication and hard work. He has consistently given his all while wearing an England shirt and the team couldn’t be prouder of his incredible milestone.”

England go into round four placed third on the table, one point behind second place France and four shy of defending champions Ireland.

England (vs Italy, Sunday)
15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 71 caps)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)
13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)
12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)
11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)
10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 69 caps) – vice-captain
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 99 caps) – vice-captain
3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 48 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)
6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 59 caps)
7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 40 caps)
8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 4 caps)

Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)
17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 8 caps)
18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)
19. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)
20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 13 caps)
21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)
22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)
23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 42 caps)

f
fl 3 hours ago

brilliant comment

T
Tom 7 hours ago

Really odd. Literally everyone is shouting that Marcus isn't a fullback while Borthwick and Sinfield claim we need to have faith in him and give him more minutes there. Then they cut him against Italy? Weird. Again, no consistency.

f
fl 6 hours ago

if he’s going to get minutes anywhere it should be at fullback, but not sure why Borthwick should select a better fullback over him.


the job of the England coach is to help the England team win games - not to sacrifice everything on the altar of Marcus Smith’s development!

R
RedWarriors 8 hours ago

My gut tells me this one could be interesting. Based on the France result English players and crowds perceptions and expectations of how this will go might not be helpful to them. People want a bounce from the drab Scotland affair. They could end up in another fight. What then?

B
Bob Salad II 5 hours ago

I’ve given up trying to second guess Borthwick’s game plan. Sure England will score tries this weekend - and Dingwall dropping-in in place of Slade is a positive in my book, but I’m sure Italy will run a few tries in themselves. Think Borthwick is just going for a bonus point win regardless of how many Italy score.

J
JC 17 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he’ll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn’t have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He’s an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he’s had enough chances and shouldn’t be anywhere near the amount of caps he’s accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
P
Poorfour 1 hour ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
R
RaclawWysocki 2 hours ago
URC champions Glasgow bracing for coach exit

