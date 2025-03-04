Jamie George opens up on his international future

Jamie George feared his international career may be over amid the pain of being stripped of the England captaincy before taking inspiration from cricketer Joe Root to bounce back.

Hooker George is poised to win a 100th cap for his country during Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy and harbours ambitions of another British and Irish Lions tour and continuing until at least the 2027 World Cup.

The 34-year-old succeeded Owen Farrell as England skipper ahead of last year’s championship before being demoted to vice-captain and replaced by Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje in January.

England batter Root was in a similar situation in 2022 when the Test captaincy was passed to Ben Stokes.

Cricket fan George was “gutted” after learning his fate during a “to the point” conversation with head coach Steve Borthwick but aspires to remain at international level for as long as possible as he closes in on a major milestone.

“That hurt, it really did, and the first thing on my mind was ‘is that me (done)?’,” he said.

“But at the same time, I have really good people around me; speaking to my old man, my wife, you understand what is important.

“Some of the best times of my life have been playing rugby for England, I love playing rugby for England.

“When I was reflecting on it, I took a bit of inspiration from Joe Root. I tried to see other sports where it has happened. Has it worked in any other sports? Has it worked in our sport?

“I look at Joe Root now and the freedom he has and the way he has kicked on and become the best batsman in the world arguably.

“That is hugely inspiring and I see that as the sort of trajectory I aspire to be like, the way he has reacted to it I see it as a huge positive.

“It has freed him up and allowed him to play even better than he already was. That is how I would love it to be and I am feeling a bit of that.

“I want to play for England as long as I can; the World Cup is definitely an ambition of mine and I would love to put my name in the hat for another Lions tour (this summer).

“Hopefully my performances over the next couple of weeks will put my name in the conversation.”

In addition to comforting words from family, George received further support from former team-mate Farrell and Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall.

Recounting the moment Borthwick delivered the news over coffee in St Albans, George said: “It wasn’t a two-way conversation, it was very one-way. I don’t think you can plead your case like a break-up.

“I wasn’t expecting it but at the same time I understood it. Steve has always been very clear with me and very honest and I have worked with coaches before who haven’t been. I really value that with Steve and the way he did it.

“I was gutted, I was disappointed, I felt like I had a lot more to give but at the same time his decision and who he has picked in Maro is a fantastic decision and what he has done in the last few weeks has been really impressive.

“We didn’t hang around for too long. It was pretty to the point and then we had a few phone conversations off the back of that.”

George, who toured with the Lions in 2017 and 2021, made his England debut in a 25-20 defeat to France before the 2015 World Cup.

He has so far been restricted to a peripheral role during this year’s Six Nations, producing impressive cameos in victories over Les Bleus and Scotland as back-up to Luke Cowan-Dickie after missing the opening defeat to Ireland due to a hamstring strain.

“I am ambitious, I want to be the best I possibly can be, I want to start the game but I’m not going to throw my toys out the pram and not give everything of myself if I’m on the bench,” said George.

“I am loving being back and the injury ironically came at a weird time before the first game whilst all of it (the captaincy change) was going on.

“But I was watching that Ireland game desperate to be involved and that is when you know.

“There were always question marks but then I knew I was desperate to go (on). Whether it was off the bench, in any capacity, I wanted to be on the field and I wanted to be able to help.

“That will be the case as long as I lace my boots up – I want to be helping and contributing any way I can for England.”