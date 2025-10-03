Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Maori All Black Reed Prinsep: 'I’d rather finish a year early than a year late'

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MAY 11: Reed Prinsep of the Force looks on during the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and Fijian Drua at HBF Park, on May 11, 2024, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

Western Force loose forward Reed Prinsep will swap his playing boots for study books following the Super Rugby AUS final on Sunday, the team has announced.

The 10-time Maori All Black is most well-known for his time with the Hurricanes, where he played 73 games between 2017 and 2023 before moving to Perth, where he’s added another 25 Super Rugby caps to his CV. The 32-year-old’s debut came with the Crusaders in 2016; it was his only appearance for the club despite his role in Canterbury’s NPC three-peat in 2015, ’16, and ’17.

Now, an Executive Master’s of Business Administration awaits, and Prinsep is excited to fulfil another dream in his next chapter of life.

“The decision to study at Oxford has been on my mind since I left high school, so it’s always been the master plan to transition out of rugby,” he said. “When the offer came through, I felt it was the best time to take it up.

“I feel like I’ve got everything out of myself and my body. I’d rather finish a year early than a year late, so the timing felt right. Rugby has opened up many doors for life beyond my playing days, and my family and I are excited about the next chapter.

“The journey has been special. You get told by senior players that your career goes by in a flash, and that’s certainly true. It feels like yesterday I made my debut at Canterbury.

“I never came through an Academy system, so I’ve always played for the love of the game and made the most of every opportunity. I started out at Canterbury in the midst of a dynasty, winning three titles in a row. That was a special time with a special team.

“I’ve been blessed to have opportunities in Super Rugby at the Crusaders, Hurricanes and Force and met some great people along the way. There are lots of highlights, including debut games and milestone games, but it’s always been about the people.”

All Blacks forced into late change after training ground injury

The All Blacks have been forced into a late reshuffle ahead of Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup clash in Perth, with lock Tupou Vaa’i ruled out after suffering a training ground injury.

Read Now

Prinsep will be hoping to sign off on his rugby career with another title, and has been named in an impact role for when the Force host the Waratahs on Sunday afternoon. He expressed his gratitude to all those who have helped him on his rugby journey, both on and off the field.

“The biggest thank you goes to my wife, Mel, who has been beside me every step of my career,” he said. “The support she’s provided has been unbelievable and enabled me to have this career, with all the travel and now everything that comes with having two children.

“It’s been such a proud moment having my two daughters come watch my games, particularly at the Force and seeing them on the field after the games. It’s something I’ve really enjoyed.

“I’m grateful to my mum, Andrea, and dad, Grant, for their support from day dot, dropping me off at training or games when I was a junior and being at every game growing up. My love of the game began through them. When I was young, I recall my dad telling me, ‘You’ll enjoy the game more if you’re fitter,’ and he was right. It’s the little things like that.

“My brother Blair was a great rugby player in his own right, and it was amazing to have him to train and play alongside growing up. He pushed me to get better.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with plenty of great coaches along the way, and it was Razor who gave me my first opportunity at Canterbury. Jason Holland was there on my first day at Canterbury and throughout my entire journey at the Hurricanes, too.

“I’m hugely grateful to the Force and Crono for giving me an opportunity two years ago. I was at a tough spot after missing the 2023 season with an Achilles injury, but I feel like I played some of my best Super Rugby at the Force. That was due to good people around me and a good support network, pushing me to be my best.

“It’s been special to be part of the Force team for the past two years, and the fans have been unreal. I’ve been at teams in New Zealand where rugby is the number one, so there’s something special about the Sea of Blue’s commitment through thick and thin at the Force.

“For how I’d like to be remembered, I hope I’ve earned the respect of teammates along the way, with my work ethic and efforts on and off the field. I’ve never wanted to let people down and always aimed to get the best out of myself.

“I always led through my actions and wanted to be a role model for the young guys coming through to get the best out of themselves.”

Force head coach Simon Cron offered his thanks and farewell to the man known as ‘Concrete’.

“Reed has been a phenomenal leader of men,” Cron said. “He leads by his actions.

“He has an amazing knowledge of the game and never stops working and never lets you down. He’s been a huge asset.

“We wish him, his wife Mel and their two daughters, Cartia and Heidi, all the best in their next adventure in England.”

