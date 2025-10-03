Wallabies prepare to farewell retiring ‘older brother’ James Slipper

Australia captain Harry Wilson knows James Slipper will “empty the tank one final time” in the gold jersey, with the record-breaking Wallaby retiring from national duty after this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth.

Rugby Australia confirmed earlier this week that Slipper had decided to walk away from the Test arena after Saturday’s clash at Optus Stadium, which will be the 36-year-old prop’s 151st appearance for the Wallabies.

Slipper became just the third rugby player ever to reach the 150-Test mark in last weekend’s 33-24 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park. That result means the Bledisloe Cup will stay in New Zealand for at least one more year, but Slips will get one more shot at the All Blacks.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has selected Slipper in the run-on side, starting at loosehead prop alongside hooker Billy Pollard and tighthead Allan Alaalatoa. Slipper and Alaalatoa started in Australia’s last win over New Zealand in November 2020, along with current captain Wilson.

Those three are the only surviving starters from that thrilling two-point win five years ago, with the Wallabies now looking to snap a 10-game losing streak. Wilson spoke highly of Slipper at Friday’s captain’s run, labelling the retiring front-rower “the ultimate team man.”

“Slips has been unbelievable for the last 15 years of Wallabies, but last five, six years I’ve been involved. He’s everyone’s older brother in the group, he looks after everyone,” Wilson said.

“Everyone in the group loves him and I guess in my time leading the group, without having Slip here… I don’t know how I would’ve done it because he’s always there giving you feedback, offering you advice, trying to help you out in any way possible.



“He’s the ultimate team man and geez, he’s going to be missed in this group because we love him, we love him to death. His service to the gold jersey has been unbelievable.

“To get to go out there one final time with Slippy, it’s going to be an honour and we can’t wait to go out there and put a performance in for him to be proud of.”

Wilson will lead a fairly new-look side out onto Optus Stadium, with coach Schmidt making five changes to the starting side from last weekend’s nine-point defeat. In the forwards, the inclusion of La Rochelle lock Will Skelton was a big talking point on Thursday.

Skelton starred for the Wallabies against the British & Irish Lions and Springboks, before leaving Australia for France. With the Top 14 season kicking off, Skelton returned to La Rochelle, only to be recalled for the second Bledisloe Cup clash.

While the All Blacks have secured that Cup, The Rugby Championship crown is still on the line. If the Wallabies defeat the All Blacks with a bonus point, and the Springboks lose to Los Pumas by more than seven, the men in gold will take out the title for the first time in 10 years.

“It’s always exciting when you get someone like Will Skelton coming back in the team,” Wilson told reporters.

“When you have a person of his size, it definitely gives everyone a lot of confidence.

“He’s a real calm person and a real leader in our group and we love having him.

“Whenever he’s available and comes in, he always makes everyone pretty excited to have him on the field.”