The Rugby Championship

All Blacks selectors explain bulked-up Leicester Fainga'anuku selection

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Barbarians scores their fourth try during the Killick Cup match between the Barbarians and Fiji at Twickenham Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Leicester Fainga’anuku will return to the Test arena this weekend when the Wallabies host the All Blacks in Perth, 720 days after his last cap against Ireland in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final. The return is highly anticipated, with Kiwi fans eager to see how an even more bulked-up Fainga’anuku can make his presence felt in the black jersey once more.

Just a handful of NPC games have been enough to show the utility back is in destructive form, but how that can translate to the international game is the question on the tip of everyone’s tongue following Thursday’s team naming, in which it was revealed he will start on the left wing against Australia with the Rugby Championship on the line.

The bruiser himself said his selection for the Test was a “bit of a shock”, but as he felt his heart rate climb, he was reminded how much playing for the All Blacks meant to him.

His coach, Scott Robertson, said his selection comes after training at the highest level for a month, with his “big body” being a point of difference in the backline.

It was Caleb Clarke reaggravating an ankle injury that opened the door for a new face on the left wing, but assistant coach Jason Ryan affirmed Robertson’s sentiments when speaking to Sky Sport on Thursday.

“He’s trained incredibly well,” Fainga’anuku’s former Crusaders assistant said. “He’s come in and done his homework. He’s coming off the back of a reasonable season overseas, but it’s been pretty seamless, the work he’s done around the ball and off the ball, and we know that he’s a threat with the ball. So, we’re really looking forward to that.”

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
14 - 28
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

Former All Black Mils Muliaina reacted to Ryan’s comments and shared his view on the returning star.

“It’s interesting hearing what (Ryan) said about him familiarising himself with the environment and how they’re playing,” the Test centurion said on the All Blacks Preview Show.

“He’s a threat. So, if the All Blacks get momentum, like they did last week, he’ll finish it. As did Caleb Clarke.

“But the one thing he’s going to be really effective at is around the fringes. He can really challenge some of those tiring defenders around those edges, and he can pick and go.

“We all know what he can do, but I’m looking forward to seeing it because he looks a lot bigger since coming back from France. He’s put on quite a bit of muscle. We’ll see how he can go in a Test match.”

Fainga’anuku made headlines last month after revealing he was playing for Toulon at a loose-forward-esque weight of 114 kg, and actually playing loose forward at the end of some games.

Former All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao had recently caught up with Fainga’anuku and asked about the weight he’d added while away.

“Flying back from Blenheim, we saw him in the airport, and he was talking about having to put on the weight in France because of the physical need and the physical battle over there, so I’m excited to see it,” he said.

“He came back into NPC, and honestly, it looked like he was playing schoolboy rugby. He’s explosive, he’s powerful, and against a team that’s backing themselves with some of their big boys, I think we need him in there.”

5 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

That weight looked like it was viable at 12 during the NPC, but not outside that. Like Clarke as down, he’d be best to start dropping it. He probably already has.

S
SC 8 days ago

When the All Blacks have had great backlines, they have always had big explosive ball carriers on the pitch at both 12/13 and 11.

j
johnz 8 days ago

Just shows how much the All Blacks need to bulk up. Fainga’anuku’s one of our biggest. NZR is stuck in old fashioned thinking, believing they are fitter and can run teams of their feet. But SA and France have shown you can carry muscle and still have aerobic fitness. If the ABs hope to compete with those two, a mindset shift in the gym is required. Perhaps a mindset shift at grassroots level.

J
JW 7 days ago

France are small, probably one of the lightest backlines out there. Much the same with their domestic comp, Lester will ne referring to being used as a flanker no doubt.

N
Nickers 8 days ago

That’s a relief because that was always his major weakness - too small and weak!


He’ll be in the front by the 2027 world cup at this rate.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments