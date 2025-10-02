Skelton and Edmed start as Wallabies name side for All Blacks

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made another change at fly-half, with Brumbies-bound No.10 Tane Edmed picked in the starting side, while Will Skelton and Rob Valetini have also been named to return in this weekend’s second Bledisloe Cup Test.

Edmed will partner former NSW Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon in the halves, who is back in Wallaby gold for the first time since the Lions Series. Filipo Daugunu and Allan Alaalatoa have also been selected in the run-on side, with Schmidt making five changes to the First XV.

James O’Connor wore the No. 10 jersey in last weekend’s 33-24 loss to the All Blacks, but the experienced playmaker drops to the bench. One-Test halfback Ryan Lonergan will also look to make a difference off the pine as part of a 5-3 bench split.

Edmed debuted for the Wallabies during the Spring Tour in 2024, before earning a maiden start against Argentina during this year’s Rugby Championship. Tom Lynagh started all three Tests against the British & Irish Lions, but the pivot has not been selected.

Alaalatoa returns in an all-new front row, packing down alongside Billy Pollard at hooker and James Slipper at loosehead prop. This will be Slipper’s 151st and final appearance in Wallaby gold, having announced his retirement earlier this week.

Skelton has made the long-haul trip from France to suit up for the Wallabies, named in the second row along with Nick Frost. Tom Hooper starts at blindside flanker, while Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson round out of the loose forwards trio.

Rob Valetini will come of the bench after missing the first Bledisloe Cup clash.

Gordon and Edmed will link up in the halves, while Len Ikitau and Joseph-Auksuo Suaalii continue to combine as the centre pairing. Daugunu will line up on the left wing, with Harry Potter on the right and Max Jorgensen at fullback yet again.

“The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they’ve worked away this week, in preparation for what’s going to be another torrid Test match against New Zealand on Saturday,” Schmidt said.



The second Bledisloe Cup Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium will kick off at 5.45 pm on Saturday.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 20 30 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

Wallabies team to take on All Blacks in Perth

1. James Slipper (150 Tests) – #843; Bond Pirates

2. Billy Pollard (15 Tests) – #958; Lindfield Junior Rugby Club

3. Allan Alaalatoa (84 Tests) – #896; West Harbour Juniors

4. Nick Frost (33 Tests) – #953; Hornsby Lions

5. Will Skelton (36 Tests) – #883; Hills Sports High School

6. Tom Hooper (18 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs

7. Fraser McReight (34 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (30 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Jake Gordon (31 Tests) – #925; Canterbury Juniors

10. Tane Edmed (3 Tests) – #990; West Harbour Juniors

11. Filipo Daugunu (14 Tests) – #931, Wests Bulldogs

12. Len Ikitau (47 Tests) – #944, Tuggeranong Vikings

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (13 Tests) – #988; The Kings School

14. Harry Potter (6 Tests) – #989, Moorabbin Rams

15. Max Jorgensen (16 Tests) – #984; Balmain Wolves

Replacements

16. Josh Nasser (7 Tests) – #979; Easts Rugby (Brisbane)

17. Tom Robertson (35 Tests) – #898; Dubbo Kangaroos

18. Taniela Tupou (64 Tests) – #917; Brothers Rugby

19. Jeremy Williams (19 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers

20. Rob Valetini (56 Tests) – #929; Harlequin Rugby Club

21. Ryan Lonergan (1 Test) – #933; Tuggeranong Vikings

22. James O’Connor (69 Tests) – #832, St Joseph’s College, Nudgee

23. Josh Flook (4 Tests) – #972, Brothers Rugby

