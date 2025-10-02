Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Skelton and Edmed start as Wallabies name side for All Blacks

By Finn Morton reporting from Perth
Will Skelton of Australia during the second test match between Australia and the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made another change at fly-half, with Brumbies-bound No.10 Tane Edmed picked in the starting side, while Will Skelton and Rob Valetini have also been named to return in this weekend’s second Bledisloe Cup Test.

Edmed will partner former NSW Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon in the halves, who is back in Wallaby gold for the first time since the Lions Series. Filipo Daugunu and Allan Alaalatoa have also been selected in the run-on side, with Schmidt making five changes to the First XV.

James O’Connor wore the No. 10 jersey in last weekend’s 33-24 loss to the All Blacks, but the experienced playmaker drops to the bench. One-Test halfback Ryan Lonergan will also look to make a difference off the pine as part of a 5-3 bench split.

Edmed debuted for the Wallabies during the Spring Tour in 2024, before earning a maiden start against Argentina during this year’s Rugby Championship. Tom Lynagh started all three Tests against the British & Irish Lions, but the pivot has not been selected.

Alaalatoa returns in an all-new front row, packing down alongside Billy Pollard at hooker and James Slipper at loosehead prop. This will be Slipper’s 151st and final appearance in Wallaby gold, having announced his retirement earlier this week.

Skelton has made the long-haul trip from France to suit up for the Wallabies, named in the second row along with Nick Frost. Tom Hooper starts at blindside flanker, while Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson round out of the loose forwards trio.

Rob Valetini will come of the bench after missing the first Bledisloe Cup clash.

Gordon and Edmed will link up in the halves, while Len Ikitau and Joseph-Auksuo Suaalii continue to combine as the centre pairing. Daugunu will line up on the left wing, with Harry Potter on the right and Max Jorgensen at fullback yet again.

“The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they’ve worked away this week, in preparation for what’s going to be another torrid Test match against New Zealand on Saturday,” Schmidt said.

"The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they've worked away this week, in preparation for what's going to be another torrid Test match against New Zealand on Saturday."

The second Bledisloe Cup Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium will kick off at 5.45 pm on Saturday.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
30
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Wallabies team to take on All Blacks in Perth

1. James Slipper (150 Tests) – #843; Bond Pirates
2. Billy Pollard (15 Tests) – #958; Lindfield Junior Rugby Club
3. Allan Alaalatoa (84 Tests) – #896; West Harbour Juniors
4. Nick Frost (33 Tests) – #953; Hornsby Lions
5. Will Skelton (36 Tests) – #883; Hills Sports High School
6. Tom Hooper (18 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs
7. Fraser McReight (34 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies
8. Harry Wilson (c) (30 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils
9. Jake Gordon (31 Tests) – #925; Canterbury Juniors
10. Tane Edmed (3 Tests) – #990; West Harbour Juniors
11. Filipo Daugunu (14 Tests) – #931, Wests Bulldogs
12. Len Ikitau (47 Tests) – #944, Tuggeranong Vikings
13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (13 Tests) – #988; The Kings School
14. Harry Potter (6 Tests) – #989, Moorabbin Rams
15. Max Jorgensen (16 Tests) – #984; Balmain Wolves
Replacements
16. Josh Nasser (7 Tests) – #979; Easts Rugby (Brisbane)
17. Tom Robertson (35 Tests) – #898; Dubbo Kangaroos
18. Taniela Tupou (64 Tests) – #917; Brothers Rugby
19. Jeremy Williams (19 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers
20. Rob Valetini (56 Tests) – #929; Harlequin Rugby Club
21. Ryan Lonergan (1 Test) – #933; Tuggeranong Vikings
22. James O’Connor (69 Tests) – #832, St Joseph’s College, Nudgee
23. Josh Flook (4 Tests) – #972, Brothers Rugby

Comments

2 Comments
S
SB 9 days ago

Daugunu starting opportunity.

L
Lou Cifer 9 days ago

I can foresee a Wallaby upset in Perth with Skelton + Valetini back…lets see how it goes😈

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments