Scott Robertson confident in Quinn Tupaea's midfield shift to cover Suaalii

Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea will run out in the No.13 jersey for the first time for the All Blacks this weekend in Perth at Optus Stadium against the Wallabies.

It’s a selection that head coach Scott Robertson is confident in having seen Tupaea play at centre off the bench over the last two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

Tupaea scored a crucial try in the second half against the Springboks at Eden Park cutting through the South African defence while against the Wallabies last week he was at his bruising best beating a number of defenders.

It was Tupaea running inside Jordie Barrett that set up the final try to Cam Roigard to get two scores ahead and seal the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

He replaces Billy Proctor in the starting line-up, who Robertson said needs the time to freshen up after a long run of Tests.

“Billy’s banged up, he’s had five Tests in a row and he’s been awesome, he’s got the time on the stage,” Robertson explained.

“His body just needs a chance to freshen up and it’s great for Quinn, he’s had a couple of good cameos and he’s ready to go.

“The last few Tests he’s been there [at 13]. He’s sort of graduated in from the opportunities to come off the bench.”

Robertson resisted moving Rieko Ioane back into the midfield, who returns on the bench in the No.22 jersey, or using Leicester Fainga’anuku who has returned to New Zealand as a midfielder.

It was Tupaea’s work in defence over the last couple of Tests that gave Robertson confidence in the selection.

“Him and Jordie work really well together, done a lot of work defensively, good combo,” he said.

Returning first five Damian McKenzie expected to get Tupaea plenty of ball this week with his strong carrying a core part of his game.

“He’s slotted in very well, very similar to Leicester, just a guy who rips in and we’ve just got to find a way to get him the ball,” McKenzie said.

“Throughout the season obviously played a lot more with him at 12, he’s jumped into the role very well and combined with Jordie so again it’s our job as 10s and fullbacks to get the ball when we can.”

Tupaea will have his hands full going up against Wallabies superstar Joseph Suaalii, who has been a revelation for Australia since making his code switch last year.

The No.10 said that the All Blacks need to shut down Suaalii’s time with the ball to nullify the threat.

“He’s a massive threat with ball in hand, like I said Jordie and Quinn work really well together and I think for us it’s about getting up and putting them under pressure early, not giving them time and space,” McKenzie.

“We know what he can do when we give him time and space. Again, he’s got players outside him so we can’t just focus on one man but Quinn’s ready for that challenge.”