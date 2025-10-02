'He's ready': Peter Lakai set for first All Blacks start of career amid forward injuries
Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai has been named for his first Test start, and as a No.8 for the All Blacks for the second Bledisloe and final round of the Rugby Championship.
After three Tests on the 2024 end of year tour which all came from the bench, the 22-year-old will run out to start the game for the first time in his short career.
The industrious loosie saw his first international action of 2025 off the bench at Eden Park against Australia and looked a handful, imposing himself on the game with strong carries that consistently made the gain line.
That was enough for Robertson to give him the nod over Sititi, who thinks that Lakai’s ability to hunt as a key aspect for this game against the Wallabies.
“He’s been good, he’s great, he took his opportunity [at Eden Park],” Robertson said of Lakai.
“We just feel like this sort of game, the way he hunts and the way he plays and his skillset, will suit him start and a chance for Wally [Sititi] to come off the bench and make an impact.
“We are pleased for Peter, he’s ready.”
The rest of Robertson’s changes up front were forced, with both props from last weekend suffering injuries. Ethan de Groot left the game after 30 minutes for an HIA while Tyrel Lomax suffered a broken thumb.
It’s an all-Crusaders front row with Tamaiti Williams at loosehead, Codie Taylor at hooker and Fletcher Newell at tighthead. On the bench, Pasilio Tosi comes in as reinforcements along with George Bower.
“With Tyrel, he broke the same thumb, but with a different brake. That’s unlucky. Pasi Tosi comes in and it’s his opportunity,” Robertson said.
Captain Scott Barrett returns to the starting line-up after missing last week with a shoulder injury to partner with Tupou Vaa’i again. With Patrick Tuipulotu back healthy, Fabian Holland drops out of the 23.
The result of the changes gives the All Blacks a power-packed bench with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Bower and Tosi all strong ball carriers in the front row while Tuipulotu and Sititi also threats.
Uh oh he said “skill set”
This never ends well.
Interested to see Lakai have a proper go, as he didn’t impress much in the last game but maybe the time on the park was too short.
Tyrel Lomax has a different “brake”? Is he driving a car and using a different set of brakes to stop!? Foot brake or hand brake? Someone solve this riddle!
The guy just can’t get a break😁
I can. It’s obviously a spelling mistake. You can’t see that?
Maybe it’s a move he does, like skidding in his socks during gym and he pulls off different braking moves, like twisting his body one way or the other and putting his hand out, or grabing a pole and swinging around it?
Good to see Lakai is starting, have no idea how Kirifi was getting into the 23 ahead of him once the former was healthy. He’s not a true number 8 though, so it will be interesting to see how he goes in that role.
What’s a true 8 in the modern game? They don’t do it like they used to.
Neither is Ardie. Its like we're playing a 6 and two 7.5s