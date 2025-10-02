Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 41
FT
20 - 19
FT
57 - 5
FT
0 - 34
FT
27 - 7
FT
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
44 - 19
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
LIVE
10'
LIVE
9'
Today
14:00
Today
20:10
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
14:05
The Rugby Championship

'He's ready': Peter Lakai set for first All Blacks start of career amid forward injuries

By Ben Smith reporting from Perth
Peter Lakai of New Zealand charges forward during the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Eden Park on September 27, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai has been named for his first Test start, and as a No.8 for the All Blacks for the second Bledisloe and final round of the Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

After three Tests on the 2024 end of year tour which all came from the bench, the 22-year-old will run out to start the game for the first time in his short career.

The industrious loosie saw his first international action of 2025 off the bench at Eden Park against Australia and looked a handful, imposing himself on the game with strong carries that consistently made the gain line.

Video Spacer

Wallabies hooker Billy Pollard and lock Will Skelton have spoken to media from Perth

Will Skelton says there is no point kicking stones over the logistical nightmare that has left him returning to the Wallabies side with the Bledisloe Cup already decided.

Video Spacer

Wallabies hooker Billy Pollard and lock Will Skelton have spoken to media from Perth

Will Skelton says there is no point kicking stones over the logistical nightmare that has left him returning to the Wallabies side with the Bledisloe Cup already decided.

That was enough for Robertson to give him the nod over Sititi, who thinks that Lakai’s ability to hunt as a key aspect for this game against the Wallabies.

“He’s been good, he’s great, he took his opportunity [at Eden Park],” Robertson said of Lakai.

“We just feel like this sort of game, the way he hunts and the way he plays and his skillset, will suit him start and a chance for Wally [Sititi] to come off the bench and make an impact.

“We are pleased for Peter, he’s ready.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
30
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

The rest of Robertson’s changes up front were forced, with both props from last weekend suffering injuries. Ethan de Groot left the game after 30 minutes for an HIA while Tyrel Lomax suffered a broken thumb.

It’s an all-Crusaders front row with Tamaiti Williams at loosehead, Codie Taylor at hooker and Fletcher Newell at tighthead. On the bench, Pasilio Tosi comes in as reinforcements along with George Bower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Tyrel, he broke the same thumb, but with a different brake. That’s unlucky. Pasi Tosi comes in and it’s his opportunity,” Robertson said.

Captain Scott Barrett returns to the starting line-up after missing last week with a shoulder injury to partner with Tupou Vaa’i again. With Patrick Tuipulotu back healthy, Fabian Holland drops out of the 23.

The result of the changes gives the All Blacks a power-packed bench with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Bower and Tosi all strong ball carriers in the front row while Tuipulotu and Sititi also threats.

Recommended

Scott Robertson confident in Quinn Tupaea's midfield shift to cover Suaalii

Skelton and Edmed start as Wallabies name side for All Blacks

All Blacks make seven changes to starting XV for final round of TRC

Ex-All Black tackles the viral Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu comparison

ADVERTISEMENT


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Gloucester 'sadly' confirm Jack Singleton stood down after cardiac incident

2

Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

2
3

England rookie scores hattrick as Sale thrash Newcastle

4

Fissler Confidential: Another club enter England back-row tug-of-war

1
5

Star All Blacks signing to make long-awaited Gloucester debut

6

Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

21
7

Italy to face potential RWC opponents in November after Samoa withdraw

2
8

The enormous gap between South Africa’s two rugby worlds

6

Comments

17 Comments
N
Nickers 9 days ago

Uh oh he said “skill set”


This never ends well.

L
Lou Cifer 9 days ago

Interested to see Lakai have a proper go, as he didn’t impress much in the last game but maybe the time on the park was too short.

B
BH 9 days ago

Tyrel Lomax has a different “brake”? Is he driving a car and using a different set of brakes to stop!? Foot brake or hand brake? Someone solve this riddle!

C
ColinK 8 days ago

The guy just can’t get a break😁

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

I can. It’s obviously a spelling mistake. You can’t see that?

J
JW 9 days ago

Maybe it’s a move he does, like skidding in his socks during gym and he pulls off different braking moves, like twisting his body one way or the other and putting his hand out, or grabing a pole and swinging around it?

S
SB 9 days ago

Good to see Lakai is starting, have no idea how Kirifi was getting into the 23 ahead of him once the former was healthy. He’s not a true number 8 though, so it will be interesting to see how he goes in that role.

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

What’s a true 8 in the modern game? They don’t do it like they used to.

K
Koro Teeps 8 days ago

Neither is Ardie. Its like we're playing a 6 and two 7.5s

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

9
LONG READ

Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma

Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.

1
LONG READ

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

20

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments