44 - 41
FT
20 - 19
FT
57 - 5
FT
0 - 34
FT
27 - 7
FT
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
44 - 19
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
LIVE
4'
LIVE
5'
Today
14:00
Today
20:10
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
14:05
The Rugby Championship

All Blacks make seven changes to starting XV for final round of TRC

Leicester Fainga'anuku of the All Blacks arrives at Stade Omnisport Croissy on October 18, 2023 in Croissy-sur-Seine, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The final round of The Rugby Championship is here, and the All Blacks have made some intriguing changes to their matchday 23 with the trophy on the line.

A handful of the changes are injury-enforced, with Ethan de Groot (concussion), Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), and Caleb Clarke (ankle) all ruled out of the contest. Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Damian McKenzie, and Leicetser Fainga’anuku are the players promoted to the starting XV as a result. It will be Fainga’anuku’s first Test match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Captain Scott Barrett returns in the second row, meaning there’s no room for Fabian Holland in the matchday squad as Tuopu Vaa’i retains his starting berth and Patrick Tuipulotu continues to thrive in an impact role.

Two changes that appear to be form-based selections see Peter Lakai get his first Test start in a black jersey, coming in at No. 8 and pushing Wallace Sititi to the bench. Also, Quinn Tupaea comes in at No.13 as Billy Proctor drops out of the matchday team.

On the bench, George Bower and Pasilio Tosi come into the action after limited minutes in 2025, along with Rieko Ioane and Ruben Love.

“We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end,” said head coach Scott Robertson, whose team are yet to register consecutive wins in the Rugby Championship.

“We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team.

“It’s all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen, and we’re here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of.”

Rugby Championship

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
South Africa
5
3
2
0
15
2
New Zealand
5
3
2
0
14
3
Australia
5
2
3
0
11
4
Argentina
5
2
3
0
9

All Blacks team to play the Wallabies

  1. Tamaiti Williams (22)
  2. Codie Taylor (102)
  3. Fletcher Newell (30)
  4. Scott Barrett (85) (Captain)
  5. Tupou Vaa’i (45)
  6. Simon Parker (4)
  7. Ardie Savea (102) (Vice-Captain)
  8. Peter Lakai (4)
  9. Cam Roigard (13)
  10. Damian McKenzie (69)
  11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (7)
  12. Jordie Barrett (76) (Vice-Captain)
  13. Quinn Tupaea (20)
  14. Leroy Carter (2)
  15. Will Jordan (49)

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (38)
17. George Bower (23)
18. Pasilio Tosi (11)
19. Patrick Tuipulotu (55)
20. Wallace Sititi (14)
21. Cortez Ratima (17)
22. Rieko Ioane (86)
23. Ruben Love (3)

Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Caleb Clarke (ankle), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), Ethan de Groot (concussion), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius).

Comments

63 Comments
H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

I’m not convinced about that tight five. The Aussies have a chance this weekend.

G
GM 8 days ago

Razor says he ‘knows what’s coming’ from one of the heaviest, tallest packs the Abs have faced, yet picks the lightest, shortest pack he could possibly pick (apart from Tamaiti, which was forced on him by De Groot’s injury). I can see us being cleaned out at both scrum and line out (Holland seemed like our only target until Paddy came on). Having a better breakdown presence (if that’s what the plan in picking a lightweight pack is) won’t count if we’re running backwards to them. By the time heavyweights like Tosi and Taukei’ahu and Paddy get on the field, the game could be gone.

Then there’s LF at wing - he wasn’t fast enough three years ago and got embarrassed in defence - doubt if anything has changed there. Expect him to lurk around the rucks, leaving big holes at the back. The Abs may win, but I can’t for the life of me see how! The Aussies ought to run away with this one, might be another Wellington.

C
ColinK 9 days ago

No Holland is stupid. Lomax and De Groot injured. We are definitely weaker in that space I agree.

C
ColinK 9 days ago

Looks like we are grasping at straws a bit. No Holland which is just stupid, a 12 starting at 13, Sititi form building after long layoff but dropped to bench, Proctor who is playing better and better dropped from 23, and Reiko in. My confidence in this coaching setup is low, hope they are right on these calls as I would be happy to be wrong. Go Black.

S
SunChaser 9 days ago

In SA we no longer see the bench as players who have been dropped. In fact some of our super stars are used from the bench week in and week out.

N
Nickers 9 days ago

And the award for the most confused coaching team of all time goes to……..

J
JW 9 days ago

I’m not sure if picking out of form or position players is any better than the sides he has been picking till now. This is going to need some twist of form or fate to get out with the dub.


Not that it matters, Rassie has picked his winning team yet again.

N
Nickers 9 days ago

How long since Leicester last stood on the open side of a pitch marking 20m of space with a cross field bomb landing somewhere near him that he needs to defend by himself?


He is a great player but he could be in for a bad night.

B
BA 9 days ago

Good bench hope they all get good time unfortunately i kind of get the feeling that Reuben won’t get meaningful minutes unless there is injury

O
Over the sideline 9 days ago

I guess if Dmac, Jordan or either winger gets injured he will be on. I wish they had started him. He deserves it more than LF from my pov.

C
Cantab 9 days ago

I sincerely hope that we are not seeing the deck chairs on the Titanic being rearranged yet again.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

I’m hearing violins…

B
BA 9 days ago

Same here

L
LS 9 days ago

Not sure how tupou vaai keeps his place while holland loses it? Cant be a form-based decision, thats for sure…

Scott Barrett has had a sub-par year for the ABs, i wonder when razor will have guts to say thats enough

P
PoppaRick 9 days ago

Because Va’ai is a 5, Barrett and Holland are 4’s. With an offensive geared lose combination Barrett plays the role McCaw and Caine played, bottom of the ruck, grafter. You will not find a forwards coach or tight 5 player question Barrett’s inclusion. If everyone is standing off the maul waiting to run then no one is in the maul winning/ retaining position.

J
JW 9 days ago

All arbitrary status checks. They probably have to file out of the bus oldest to youngest too.

B
B 9 days ago

Our scrummaging struggled to dominate and Bledisloe 2 won't be any easier as scrum guru Mike Cron and Jason Ryan put their game plan strategies into action again…


Roigard and Ratima…no brainer


Mackenzie and Love…more in motion, not just shovelling the ball along and aimlessly kicking away possession..


Leicester to show off his physical presence and Quinn to have better vision and pass like he did for Roigards try..

Leroy “Dynamo” Carter to continue to do what he does…


The AB's will find it a tough task to win in Perth and they'll need to be on their best behaviour with (RFU) Matthew Carling in charge…ask “Scooter”…hope he has a blinder..not a blunder…


Go the AB's…Discipline and backing each other up wins…

B
Blackmania 9 days ago

The backline is, on paper, the best of the year built this way. Can’t wait to see how it turns out.

Lakai deserved a start, and Sititi is one, maybe even two levels below his 2024 form. Not so illogical.


It’s going to be a try-scoring game.

J
JW 9 days ago

So is Lakai though, but there’s no way theyre going to bring in others just for this game, so happy he gets a cap and how his performance doesn’t ruin his chances down the line. Same with Lester and Tupaea.

S
SB 9 days ago

First game starting at 13 in over two years for Tupaea, interested to see how that goes.

O
Over the sideline 9 days ago

How many has he started at 13 in SR? I know from watching them that QT and ALB used to swap around all the time. Infact ALB used to play at !2 for the first 20-25mins of matches. I like this change. Tupaea is only 26 and would be up around 40-50 tests barring his injury.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments