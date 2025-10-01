All Blacks make seven changes to starting XV for final round of TRC
The final round of The Rugby Championship is here, and the All Blacks have made some intriguing changes to their matchday 23 with the trophy on the line.
A handful of the changes are injury-enforced, with Ethan de Groot (concussion), Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), and Caleb Clarke (ankle) all ruled out of the contest. Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Damian McKenzie, and Leicetser Fainga’anuku are the players promoted to the starting XV as a result. It will be Fainga’anuku’s first Test match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Captain Scott Barrett returns in the second row, meaning there’s no room for Fabian Holland in the matchday squad as Tuopu Vaa’i retains his starting berth and Patrick Tuipulotu continues to thrive in an impact role.
Two changes that appear to be form-based selections see Peter Lakai get his first Test start in a black jersey, coming in at No. 8 and pushing Wallace Sititi to the bench. Also, Quinn Tupaea comes in at No.13 as Billy Proctor drops out of the matchday team.
On the bench, George Bower and Pasilio Tosi come into the action after limited minutes in 2025, along with Rieko Ioane and Ruben Love.
“We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end,” said head coach Scott Robertson, whose team are yet to register consecutive wins in the Rugby Championship.
“We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team.
“It’s all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen, and we’re here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of.”
All Blacks team to play the Wallabies
- Tamaiti Williams (22)
- Codie Taylor (102)
- Fletcher Newell (30)
- Scott Barrett (85) (Captain)
- Tupou Vaa’i (45)
- Simon Parker (4)
- Ardie Savea (102) (Vice-Captain)
- Peter Lakai (4)
- Cam Roigard (13)
- Damian McKenzie (69)
- Leicester Fainga’anuku (7)
- Jordie Barrett (76) (Vice-Captain)
- Quinn Tupaea (20)
- Leroy Carter (2)
- Will Jordan (49)
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (38)
17. George Bower (23)
18. Pasilio Tosi (11)
19. Patrick Tuipulotu (55)
20. Wallace Sititi (14)
21. Cortez Ratima (17)
22. Rieko Ioane (86)
23. Ruben Love (3)
Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Caleb Clarke (ankle), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), Ethan de Groot (concussion), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci
I’m not convinced about that tight five. The Aussies have a chance this weekend.
Razor says he ‘knows what’s coming’ from one of the heaviest, tallest packs the Abs have faced, yet picks the lightest, shortest pack he could possibly pick (apart from Tamaiti, which was forced on him by De Groot’s injury). I can see us being cleaned out at both scrum and line out (Holland seemed like our only target until Paddy came on). Having a better breakdown presence (if that’s what the plan in picking a lightweight pack is) won’t count if we’re running backwards to them. By the time heavyweights like Tosi and Taukei’ahu and Paddy get on the field, the game could be gone.
Then there’s LF at wing - he wasn’t fast enough three years ago and got embarrassed in defence - doubt if anything has changed there. Expect him to lurk around the rucks, leaving big holes at the back. The Abs may win, but I can’t for the life of me see how! The Aussies ought to run away with this one, might be another Wellington.
No Holland is stupid. Lomax and De Groot injured. We are definitely weaker in that space I agree.
Looks like we are grasping at straws a bit. No Holland which is just stupid, a 12 starting at 13, Sititi form building after long layoff but dropped to bench, Proctor who is playing better and better dropped from 23, and Reiko in. My confidence in this coaching setup is low, hope they are right on these calls as I would be happy to be wrong. Go Black.
In SA we no longer see the bench as players who have been dropped. In fact some of our super stars are used from the bench week in and week out.
And the award for the most confused coaching team of all time goes to……..
I’m not sure if picking out of form or position players is any better than the sides he has been picking till now. This is going to need some twist of form or fate to get out with the dub.
Not that it matters, Rassie has picked his winning team yet again.
How long since Leicester last stood on the open side of a pitch marking 20m of space with a cross field bomb landing somewhere near him that he needs to defend by himself?
He is a great player but he could be in for a bad night.
Good bench hope they all get good time unfortunately i kind of get the feeling that Reuben won’t get meaningful minutes unless there is injury
I guess if Dmac, Jordan or either winger gets injured he will be on. I wish they had started him. He deserves it more than LF from my pov.
I sincerely hope that we are not seeing the deck chairs on the Titanic being rearranged yet again.
I’m hearing violins…
Same here
Not sure how tupou vaai keeps his place while holland loses it? Cant be a form-based decision, thats for sure…
Scott Barrett has had a sub-par year for the ABs, i wonder when razor will have guts to say thats enough
Because Va’ai is a 5, Barrett and Holland are 4’s. With an offensive geared lose combination Barrett plays the role McCaw and Caine played, bottom of the ruck, grafter. You will not find a forwards coach or tight 5 player question Barrett’s inclusion. If everyone is standing off the maul waiting to run then no one is in the maul winning/ retaining position.
All arbitrary status checks. They probably have to file out of the bus oldest to youngest too.
Our scrummaging struggled to dominate and Bledisloe 2 won't be any easier as scrum guru Mike Cron and Jason Ryan put their game plan strategies into action again…
Roigard and Ratima…no brainer
Mackenzie and Love…more in motion, not just shovelling the ball along and aimlessly kicking away possession..
Leicester to show off his physical presence and Quinn to have better vision and pass like he did for Roigards try..
Leroy “Dynamo” Carter to continue to do what he does…
The AB's will find it a tough task to win in Perth and they'll need to be on their best behaviour with (RFU) Matthew Carling in charge…ask “Scooter”…hope he has a blinder..not a blunder…
Go the AB's…Discipline and backing each other up wins…
The backline is, on paper, the best of the year built this way. Can’t wait to see how it turns out.
Lakai deserved a start, and Sititi is one, maybe even two levels below his 2024 form. Not so illogical.
It’s going to be a try-scoring game.
So is Lakai though, but there’s no way theyre going to bring in others just for this game, so happy he gets a cap and how his performance doesn’t ruin his chances down the line. Same with Lester and Tupaea.
First game starting at 13 in over two years for Tupaea, interested to see how that goes.
How many has he started at 13 in SR? I know from watching them that QT and ALB used to swap around all the time. Infact ALB used to play at !2 for the first 20-25mins of matches. I like this change. Tupaea is only 26 and would be up around 40-50 tests barring his injury.