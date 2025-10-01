All Blacks make seven changes to starting XV for final round of TRC

The final round of The Rugby Championship is here, and the All Blacks have made some intriguing changes to their matchday 23 with the trophy on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

A handful of the changes are injury-enforced, with Ethan de Groot (concussion), Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), and Caleb Clarke (ankle) all ruled out of the contest. Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Damian McKenzie, and Leicetser Fainga’anuku are the players promoted to the starting XV as a result. It will be Fainga’anuku’s first Test match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Captain Scott Barrett returns in the second row, meaning there’s no room for Fabian Holland in the matchday squad as Tuopu Vaa’i retains his starting berth and Patrick Tuipulotu continues to thrive in an impact role.

Two changes that appear to be form-based selections see Peter Lakai get his first Test start in a black jersey, coming in at No. 8 and pushing Wallace Sititi to the bench. Also, Quinn Tupaea comes in at No.13 as Billy Proctor drops out of the matchday team.

On the bench, George Bower and Pasilio Tosi come into the action after limited minutes in 2025, along with Rieko Ioane and Ruben Love.

“We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end,” said head coach Scott Robertson, whose team are yet to register consecutive wins in the Rugby Championship.

“We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen, and we’re here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of.”

Rugby Championship P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 South Africa 5 3 2 0 15 2 New Zealand 5 3 2 0 14 3 Australia 5 2 3 0 11 4 Argentina 5 2 3 0 9

All Blacks team to play the Wallabies

Tamaiti Williams (22) Codie Taylor (102) Fletcher Newell (30) Scott Barrett (85) (Captain) Tupou Vaa’i (45) Simon Parker (4) Ardie Savea (102) (Vice-Captain) Peter Lakai (4) Cam Roigard (13) Damian McKenzie (69) Leicester Fainga’anuku (7) Jordie Barrett (76) (Vice-Captain) Quinn Tupaea (20) Leroy Carter (2) Will Jordan (49)

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (38)

17. George Bower (23)

18. Pasilio Tosi (11)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (55)

20. Wallace Sititi (14)

21. Cortez Ratima (17)

22. Rieko Ioane (86)

23. Ruben Love (3)

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Caleb Clarke (ankle), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), Ethan de Groot (concussion), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius).