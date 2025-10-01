Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
15 - 16
FT
15 - 14
FT
26 - 10
FT
33 - 18
FT
35 - 21
FT
31 - 19
FT
13 - 19
FT
31 - 5
FT
33 - 10
FT
28 - 16
FT
23 - 24
FT
17 - 17
FT
26 - 33
FT
17 - 51
FT
25 - 19
FT
10 - 38
FT
14 - 28
FT
37 - 13
FT
27 - 29
FT
38 - 15
FT
29 - 19
FT
84 - 31
FT
33 - 17
FT
20 - 16
FT
11 - 28
FT
16 - 14
FT
39 - 31
FT
50 - 17
FT
23 - 20
FT
32 - 20
FT
41 - 49
FT
34 - 14
FT
22 - 20
FT
35 - 37
FT
40 - 26
FT
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Women's Rugby World Cup

Amy Rule: 'We talked about the stages of grief'

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Amy Rule of New Zealand shakes hands with Assia Khalfaoui of France following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Bronze Final match between New Zealand and France at Twickenham Stadium on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Amy Rule and the Black Ferns used the grief of their semi-final defeat to fuel their Bronze Final victory over France.

Last Saturday lunchtime New Zealand saw Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Renee Holmes, Ruahei Demant, Sylvia Brunt and Laura Bayfield all cross the whitewash to dispatch France 42-26 in their final 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup match.

Just eight days on from their heart-wrenching 34-19 loss to Canada at Ashton Gate Stadium, it was a performance which can offer some form of confidence about the future for fans of the southern hemisphere side.

“Crono (Dan Cron), our forwards coach, was really great,” Rule said. “We talked about the stages of grief. It sounds a bit extra, but we do go through the emotions and understanding that it’s okay to be in that space.

“But as soon as we need to switch on, that’s where we go again. I think that was a special thing. Because a lot of beat teams, sometimes you can turn your back or look away.

“We definitely came together, connected and gave us time to really live with it.”

On top of rallying to claim a third-place finish, the Black Ferns also got to take part in a record-setting day for women’s rugby as over 80,000 made their way to Allianz Stadium.

After their win over France, New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant joked that she had told her teammates not to expect large crowd for their game. Over 50,000 people watched from the stands.

It was a fitting send-off for a tournament that has redefined women’s sports on and off the pitch.

Related

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup: RugbyPass’ team of the tournament

On Monday morning RugbyPass brought you the alternative team of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Today we bring you the complete package.

Read Now

“I think this whole World Cup has been super competitive and the stature and quality of women’s rugby is just chef’s kiss,” Rule smiled. “It’s cool knowing you’re heading up there and you’re facing he best of the best.”

In the wake of a record-breaking World Cup, Rule will be staying put in England to turn out for Premiership Women’s Rugby outfit, Exeter Chiefs.

When the 25-year-old was confirmed as joining the Devon outfit she was the first-ever Black Ferns player to join PWR and is among a raft of new faces at Sandy Park look to help the club improve upon their fifth place finish last term.

The move will mean that Rule may not be back on the field for her country next year by the time that the next edition of the Pacific Four Series comes around.

Both Georgia Ponsonby and Alana Borland will also stay in the northern hemisphere with Trailfinders Women, it will offer the trio to hone their craft further away from the prying eyes of home before they return to home in the aim of reclaiming a Test jersey.

“It’s definitely tough because I love this team, I love the girls, I love the management, I love everything that we stand for,” Rule said.

“But I’m a big believer in taking an opportunity and seeing where things take you. There’s something I can always try and work to go back to, especially in the coming years – I know how tough the competition (for places) is going to be.”

Recommended

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup: RugbyPass’ team of the tournament

OPINION

‘We’re not going to give up’ – Canada aim to return stronger in 2029

Top 10 international women’s points scorers in 2025

Rugby World Cup 2025: Alternative team of the tournament

OPINION
ADVERTISEMENT


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ellie Kildunne has her say with John Mitchell's future still unclear

2

Waikato outlast Canterbury to become back-to-back FPC champions

3

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup: RugbyPass’ team of the tournament

4
4

Black Ferns call in replacement 2 days after losing Amy du Plessis

5

Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's lineouts and the infamous ‘jukebox’

1
6

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

7

Ruby Tui's response to World Cup omission earns praise of teammates

6
8

What a difference three years makes: Mo Hunt on 'emotional' World Cup selection

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Tony Brown's new-look attack has garnered headlines, but the trusty muscle of South Africa's pack underpinned a second straight Rugby Championship title.

16
LONG READ

Ben Murphy – Connacht’s ‘quiet guy’ making some noise in race to succeed Ireland icons

With Conor Murray retired and Jamison Gibson-Park 35 by RWC27, Ben Murphy is eager to put himself at the front of the No.9 queue.

LONG READ

'Adapting to referees is giving Wallabies growing pains'

Joe Schmidt's team were unable to change Andrea Piardi's perception at the breakdown, just as Canada toiled to paint good scrum pictures in the World Cup final.

109

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 11 minutes ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yeah 2 matches in a row showed clear dominance. I think even Ryan is in denial.

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.

Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yep Sacha is at the start a bit like Dan Carter. But it is the start of something special…

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



Laurie Mains is not giving much credit to the SA scrum. He thinks that the ABs had a concentration problem rather than an ability one.

That would explain a one-off scrum but not a series where they are under the pump. Both the AB tightheads were under extreme pressure though Lomax will get back into it.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

He’s certainly not Nass Botha of for that matter Gerald Bosch JD! I think 10 is covered but the backline coordination is better off turnover ball than it is in phase play.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Not sure that theory extends to front row though Rugs, with Louw atg over 140 kilos and the Tank at 130. Wessels has the attribute you note but he’s about 20 kilos lighter.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

It must have been disheartening for the AB props to come off so badly v the Boks having upsized so considerably.

France still needs ot find a THP to replace Uini Atonio so not sure even they are ready for the front rows SA will throw at them. A lot depend on Tevita Tatafu right now.



...

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Try again.

Love is 24, not 25. He and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's were born 14 months apart, so Love is only 1 year ahead of him in the professional cycle.



...

30 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



The days of a complete tight 5 on the bench are over. Unless of course Rassie resurrects it in the playoff rounds in RWC 2027.

I wouldn’t bet on it Rugs! I thnik he’s put it in cotton wool, but I expect we’ll be seeing more of teh 6/2 and 7/1 with some hybrid forwards/backs on the bench.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

The under 20s Argies did not play with a ‘no props policy’ at all and it was a welcome breath of fresh air. We’ll be seeing more of Rapetti, Wenger, Galvan, Rodriguez etc in future years…

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.

Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.

30 Go to comments
D
DM 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

4 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Sacha also got a game. Something Razor refuses to give Love or any other young 10. Actually they arnt young. Just younger than BB by 8 years.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Thay’ all true, test rugby shouldn’t be a freeby but you have to develop younger players. Iys almost like we need BB to go down injured for the whole NH tour, but apparently he’s going to be fine do no developing will get done.

After Saturday, I think its time to see JB at 15, QT and LF centres.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree, it appears injury is the only way in to the team in the 10 position. Youth was once a part of rugby that NZ did so well.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.

All Eggs, one basket.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.

In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Foster should never have been elevated there in the first place. I have my issues with Razor at the moment, particularly around selections and fairly boring tactics, but the four years of Foster also brought us back a few years in development. Anyone who saw his Chiefs teams of the 2000s could’ve seen this coming - it was an exciting but inconsistent bunch that would follow up amazing tries with bonehead mistakes.

30 Go to comments