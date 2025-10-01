Amy Rule: 'We talked about the stages of grief'

Amy Rule and the Black Ferns used the grief of their semi-final defeat to fuel their Bronze Final victory over France.

Last Saturday lunchtime New Zealand saw Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Renee Holmes, Ruahei Demant, Sylvia Brunt and Laura Bayfield all cross the whitewash to dispatch France 42-26 in their final 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup match.

Just eight days on from their heart-wrenching 34-19 loss to Canada at Ashton Gate Stadium, it was a performance which can offer some form of confidence about the future for fans of the southern hemisphere side.

“Crono (Dan Cron), our forwards coach, was really great,” Rule said. “We talked about the stages of grief. It sounds a bit extra, but we do go through the emotions and understanding that it’s okay to be in that space.

“But as soon as we need to switch on, that’s where we go again. I think that was a special thing. Because a lot of beat teams, sometimes you can turn your back or look away.

“We definitely came together, connected and gave us time to really live with it.”

On top of rallying to claim a third-place finish, the Black Ferns also got to take part in a record-setting day for women’s rugby as over 80,000 made their way to Allianz Stadium.

After their win over France, New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant joked that she had told her teammates not to expect large crowd for their game. Over 50,000 people watched from the stands.

It was a fitting send-off for a tournament that has redefined women’s sports on and off the pitch.

“I think this whole World Cup has been super competitive and the stature and quality of women’s rugby is just chef’s kiss,” Rule smiled. “It’s cool knowing you’re heading up there and you’re facing he best of the best.”

In the wake of a record-breaking World Cup, Rule will be staying put in England to turn out for Premiership Women’s Rugby outfit, Exeter Chiefs.

When the 25-year-old was confirmed as joining the Devon outfit she was the first-ever Black Ferns player to join PWR and is among a raft of new faces at Sandy Park look to help the club improve upon their fifth place finish last term.

The move will mean that Rule may not be back on the field for her country next year by the time that the next edition of the Pacific Four Series comes around.

Both Georgia Ponsonby and Alana Borland will also stay in the northern hemisphere with Trailfinders Women, it will offer the trio to hone their craft further away from the prying eyes of home before they return to home in the aim of reclaiming a Test jersey.

“It’s definitely tough because I love this team, I love the girls, I love the management, I love everything that we stand for,” Rule said.

“But I’m a big believer in taking an opportunity and seeing where things take you. There’s something I can always try and work to go back to, especially in the coming years – I know how tough the competition (for places) is going to be.”

