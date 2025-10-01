Ex-All Black tackles the viral Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu comparison
A 37-point masterclass from young Springboks superstar Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has got the rugby world talking, and a certain comparison keeps popping up as pundits share their take on the performance.
South Africa, like they did to New Zealand the round prior, put Argentina to the sword in the second half in their latest Rugby Championship win, running up a 67-30 scoreline after scoring a try every five minutes in the final quarter.
Three of the nine Springboks tries in the match were scored by the mercurial No.10, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who also chipped in two penalties and eight conversions, with one try assist as a cerry on top.
The scoring tally broke the Springboks’ record for points in a match, besting Percy Montgomery’s long-standing record of 34. However, rather than drawing comparisons to Montgomery’s historic effort against Namibia in 2007, it’s another famous fly-half performance that has become the reference point for pundits, podcasts, and panel shows across the globe.
“That was a performance for the ages,” said former All Black James Parsons on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod. “I made a comment as we were watching it, I said that was as good as (Dan) Carter in ’05. The perfect 10 game.
“The cross-field kicks, he sees the halfback strapped, boom, in there. Spin Move. The 50-22 doesn’t go, he chases. As soon as he kicks it, he is just hooning downfield.
“Even early on, he puts this little grubber through, and he toed it on again. From the moment things kicked off, and I know they didn’t have it all their own way for the 30-odd minutes of that first half, he was just all-out attack. And talk about license. But it’s his accuracy, like that cross-field kick, how flat and hard that was for (Cheslin) Kolbe was just pinpoint.
“It is simply the best performance I’ve seen in World Rugby since ’05.”
Questions over the youngster’s health and Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus’ unpredictable selection policy, given he also has Manie Libbok and Handré Pollard at his disposal, were also widely discussed, casting some doubt over exactly what heights Feinberg-Mngomezulu could reach and when, but there was unanimity over his potential.
“Everything is in slow motion,” Parsons said in response to a comparison to Neo in the iconic film series The Matrix. “But it’s his maturity that is impressive, it’s how and when he pulls trigger…
“He could be (the greatest of all time). His potential’s out the window. I don’t know how big his ceiling is, if there even is one.
“But, there’ll be days where it doesn’t come off, and you’re going to have to live with that. But I feel that as he’s getting more and more experienced, he’s not being reckless. Nine of those decisions or brilliant moments were reckless. They were outstanding, but it was all controlled, methodical, and he knew what he was doing.
“What I’d say, to go back to when they lost in Argentina (in 2024), it was guesswork, it was no-look kicks, and it was no-look passes to try and be who he was on the weekend. And now, I think that experience and growth, and with the guidance of Tony Brown, I think if you look at your Mt Rushmore of 10s, he’ll be there.”
When I saw Sascha’s last try from the scrumhalf position, the first thing that came to mind was Joost van der Westhuizen and Fourie du Preez — two magician scrumhalves with incredible rugby brains and vision. I know many will disagree with me, but just once, I’d love to see Sascha play at scrumhalf, controlling the game from there and partnering with Manie at flyhalf and Damian at fullback
I actually agree with you. Doc Craven used to say if you can play fly-half you can play scrum half but not necessarily visa versa.
Sacha was outrageous, and congrats to him. But Libbok did a great job in the same position in the record win against NZ, and was delightful when he came on against the Pumas. Also, Willemse was the player of the match in the NZ game.
What's going on? Are these guys taking super goobers? Were they being held back before? Is this sequence of great performances just a random coincidence?
Credit to the players, and no disagreement about the extraordinary talent displayed by SFM in the last game. But there is a structural change that is playing a crucial part in the Bok blowout performances.
Call it what you want (“TonyBall” would capture it), but the Bok attacking structures are the deeper story. There is vigorous work being done by every player off the ball and in transition, creating options for the playmakers, confusion for the defences, and exhaustion by minute 60.
SFM is looking fantastic in an NFL-quarterback-style decision making and execution role. But in the NFL the quarterback can look like a hero when the play calls and routes are working, and like a zero otherwise. Same thing here.
The Bok playmakers are looking awesome substantially because the new fangled Bok game plan is putting them in a position to excel.
I watched him play as a schoolboy at Bishops. It was obvious then he was an exceptional talent. He was outstanding in the SA U20 team and just missed out on WC squad selection in 23 - although Pollard was injured Rassie had Manie in the starting 15 and Willemse and Willie as backups so he kept that fly half slot open till Marx got injured when he swapped a hooker for a fly half. He immediately selected Sasha for the next round of internationals after the WC, so he hasn’t been hidden or kept under wraps. He has been part of the extended Bok setup since he was a teenager.
Admittedly, i have a man-crush on SFM so my view is informed but still biased…but I love James Parsons. As a saffa-Kiwi, hes my favourite pundit. I love his numbers analysis and the way he sees rugby for the micro-details that make all the difference. He's really likable.
I actually dont watch much saffa punditry comparatively and prefer Kiwi punditry.
Aways, SFM is the man and us saffas have been waiting on him to do what hes capable of. He’s done things like this against the ABs and Irish (albeit not for a full 80mins) but that just shows that, within a few games, he's grown immensely and he shoukd continue to do so if he stays fit. He’s simply too good to pass on and has to continue to get game time while remaining embedded in the team culture of the Boks.