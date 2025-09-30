Record-breaking Wallaby James Slipper announces retirement from Test rugby

Wallabies record holder James Slipper will retire from international rugby after this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, bringing an end to one of the all-time great Test careers the sport has ever seen.

Slipper became just the third player to reach the 150-Test mark in last Saturday’s nine-point loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park, joining Wales legend Alyn Wyn Jones and New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock in that exclusive club.

In July, Slipper became only the fifth Wallaby in 126 years to feature in two separate Test series against the British & Irish Lions. John Thornett, Peter Johnson, Tony Miller and George Smith are the others who have also achieved that same feat.

‘Slips’ is the all-time Australian record holder for most Test caps in the international area, and the Wallaby has played more Test matches than any other prop – 14 appearances more than Ireland’s Cian Healy.

As one of only three Wallabies who have played at four Rugby World Cups, Slipper will go down in history as one of the all-time greats. Slipper’s last dance in the Test arena will be Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks – one last Test in Wallaby gold.

“Representing the Wallabies has been the single proudest achievement of my Rugby career and a privilege I have never taken for granted,” Slipper said.

“As a young kid on the Gold Coast playing backyard footy with my brothers, it was a dream to pull on the gold jersey, and to be able to say I’ve lived my dream for what’s coming on 16 years is more than I could ever have asked for.

“It feels like the right time for me to step away from Test Rugby. There’s a number of good young props coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what’s going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.

“It will also allow me to spend more quality time with my wife Kara and two young daughters Lily and Ava which is something that I owe to them after 16 years of full-time professional rugby.

“There’s plenty of people I need to thank and I’ll do that when the time is right but for now my focus is on preparing well to finish The Rugby Championship in a positive manner with the team.”

This will be a full circle moment for Slipper, who debuted for the Wallabies at Perth’s Subiaco Oval in 2010. Slipper featured in 14 Tests that season, having only made three appearances for the Queensland Reds at the time.

Fast-forward to 2025, Slipper has been a regular of the Wallabies under coach Joe Schmidt. In all but two matches so far, Slipper has started at loosehead prop, although the Test veteran only featured in one of two matches against each of South Africa and Argentina.

“First and foremost Slips is a great person. He’s incredibly popular in the group and is the ultimate team man,” Schmidt explained.

“I know how much representing the Wallabies means to him and his record speaks for itself with the number of milestones he has achieved at the highest level of the game.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh added: “James has been a remarkable servant of Australian Rugby and will go down in history as one of the most durable, dependable and respected players to ever pull on a Test jersey anywhere in the world.

“To reach the milestones he has across 16 professional seasons, particularly as a front rower, is testament to his professionalism and the way he goes about his work.

“Everyone in Australian Rugby will be cheering James on for his final Test match and looking forward to 2026 when he proudly pulls on the Brumbies jersey once again.”