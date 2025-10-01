Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Wallabies will open 'unique' 2027 Rugby World Cup in front of 60,000

The Wallabies line up and sing the Australian national anthem during game one of the international test match series between the Australian Wallabies and England at Optus Stadium on July 02, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The halfway point to the start of the men’s 2027 Rugby World Cup has been reached with just two years remaining until the Wallabies kick-off the event in Perth.

The Wallabies will begin the Rugby World Cup at Optus Stadium in Western Australia, returning to the venue of this weekend’s sellout crowd for the second Bledisloe Test.

The next men’s Rugby World Cup will be the biggest ever tournament, expanding to 24 teams across six pools, requiring a fresh new format to determine a champion.

Chris Stanley, General Manager of Rugby World Cup 2027, confirmed that the event will have a round of 16 knockout round for the first time.

“Two years from today, Perth and Australia will be at the forefront of the global stage, Rugby World Cup 2027 will be unlike anything we have seen before,” Stanley told local media in Perth Wednesday.

“24 teams, 52 matches, seven host cities, and six weeks of amazing rugby.

“And for the very first time at a Rugby World Cup, a round of 16. With more teams, the biggest tournament ever requires a new and innovative format.”

The Wallabies will find out who their opponent is for the opening game when the Rugby World Cup draw is made on December 3, with the world rankings to determine who teams will play.

“The world rankings at the end of the autumn internationals will be used to determine how we will do the draw. Each of the teams will be drawn into four bands of six teams each, from pools A to F,” Stanley said.

“Over three weekends every team will play off against their opponents in the pool. At the end of the pool play, the top two teams go through to the knockout phases plus the four best third-place teams in the round of 16.”

The Springboks have won the last two Rugby World Cups in Japan and France and are looking to become the first team in history to win three in a row.

Chile secured the 23rd spot in the expanded 24-team tournament with just one remaining spot to be locked up next month in Dubai.

Australia is estimating an economic $1 billion impact with over 250,000 visitors from around the world in attendance. Western Australia is set to grab a fair share of the spoils with four pool games and two of the round of 16 knockout fixtures.

“It’s fantastic to see the Rugby World Cup return to Australia, and I’m glad that Western Australia will play a key part in the tournament,” premier Roger Cook told media.

“It will be the largest sporting event ever held in Western Australia.”

The western gateway of Australia has direct flights from as far as Europe and South Africa, making it the ideal location to kick off the 2027 event.

“You can imagine Western Australia being the place to be for that opening round, it’s going to unleash an incredible six weeks of tournament and fire the starter’s gun for what will be an amazing event.

“Western Australia will be at the epicentre of that when the tournament kicks off.”

In early 2026 the match schedule will be released and two and half million tickets will go on sale in February.

Comments

1 Comment
S
SK 5 days ago

2 years to go

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Tony Brown's new-look attack has garnered headlines, but the trusty muscle of South Africa's pack underpinned a second straight Rugby Championship title.

16
LONG READ

Ben Murphy – Connacht’s ‘quiet guy’ making some noise in race to succeed Ireland icons

With Conor Murray retired and Jamison Gibson-Park 35 by RWC27, Ben Murphy is eager to put himself at the front of the No.9 queue.

LONG READ

'Adapting to referees is giving Wallabies growing pains'

Joe Schmidt's team were unable to change Andrea Piardi's perception at the breakdown, just as Canada toiled to paint good scrum pictures in the World Cup final.

109

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 14 minutes ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yeah 2 matches in a row showed clear dominance. I think even Ryan is in denial.

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.

Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yep Sacha is at the start a bit like Dan Carter. But it is the start of something special…

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



Laurie Mains is not giving much credit to the SA scrum. He thinks that the ABs had a concentration problem rather than an ability one.

That would explain a one-off scrum but not a series where they are under the pump. Both the AB tightheads were under extreme pressure though Lomax will get back into it.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

He’s certainly not Nass Botha of for that matter Gerald Bosch JD! I think 10 is covered but the backline coordination is better off turnover ball than it is in phase play.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Not sure that theory extends to front row though Rugs, with Louw atg over 140 kilos and the Tank at 130. Wessels has the attribute you note but he’s about 20 kilos lighter.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

It must have been disheartening for the AB props to come off so badly v the Boks having upsized so considerably.

France still needs ot find a THP to replace Uini Atonio so not sure even they are ready for the front rows SA will throw at them. A lot depend on Tevita Tatafu right now.



...

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Try again.

Love is 24, not 25. He and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's were born 14 months apart, so Love is only 1 year ahead of him in the professional cycle.



...

30 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



The days of a complete tight 5 on the bench are over. Unless of course Rassie resurrects it in the playoff rounds in RWC 2027.

I wouldn’t bet on it Rugs! I thnik he’s put it in cotton wool, but I expect we’ll be seeing more of teh 6/2 and 7/1 with some hybrid forwards/backs on the bench.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

The under 20s Argies did not play with a ‘no props policy’ at all and it was a welcome breath of fresh air. We’ll be seeing more of Rapetti, Wenger, Galvan, Rodriguez etc in future years…

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.

Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.

30 Go to comments
D
DM 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

4 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Sacha also got a game. Something Razor refuses to give Love or any other young 10. Actually they arnt young. Just younger than BB by 8 years.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Thay’ all true, test rugby shouldn’t be a freeby but you have to develop younger players. Iys almost like we need BB to go down injured for the whole NH tour, but apparently he’s going to be fine do no developing will get done.

After Saturday, I think its time to see JB at 15, QT and LF centres.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree, it appears injury is the only way in to the team in the 10 position. Youth was once a part of rugby that NZ did so well.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.

All Eggs, one basket.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.

In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Foster should never have been elevated there in the first place. I have my issues with Razor at the moment, particularly around selections and fairly boring tactics, but the four years of Foster also brought us back a few years in development. Anyone who saw his Chiefs teams of the 2000s could’ve seen this coming - it was an exciting but inconsistent bunch that would follow up amazing tries with bonehead mistakes.

30 Go to comments