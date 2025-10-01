Tizzano: Wallabies’ benchmark at 2027 World Cup ‘is to win it’

Wallabies flanker Carlo Tizzano has set the team’s benchmark at winning the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup on Australian soil, believing all tier one nations will have their sights locked on the grand prize two years out from the opener.

On October 1, 2027, the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever will get underway when Australia face a pool stage rival at Perth’s Optus Stadium. While the Wallabies’ opponent is still to be determined, the draw has been confirmed for December 3.

Jonny Wilkinson was England’s hero the last time a World Cup was held on Australian soil, with the legendary fly-half sinking the Wallabies with an unforgettable right-footed drop goal in extra-time at what is now known as Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The Wallabies were that close to becoming the first men’s team ever to go back-to-back, having won the previous tournament in 1999. Australia have made one more World Cup Final since, losing to New Zealand in 2015, as the search for their third-ever crown continues.

As the Wallabies prepare to host the All Blacks at Optus Stadium on Saturday, Tizzano helped kick off the ‘two years to go’ celebrations at Perth’s Kings Park – standing beside the Webb Ellis Cup, excited about chasing that prize in two years at home.

“Any benchmark for any of those tier one nations is to win it,” Tizzano told reporters.

“We have definitely [been] building the foundations for that over the last while with Joe [Schmidt]. I feel like we’re getting better every single week.



“It’s really exciting times for Australia.”

There is a real buzz about the Wallabies in Australia two years out from the tournament, as they continue to build under coach Joe Schmidt, who will be succeeded by Les Kiss after the July internationals in 2026.

The Wallabies claimed a last-gasp winner against the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, before a series of unforgettable clashes with the British & Irish Lions, which included a valiant win in tough conditions at Stadium Australia.

Australia brought an end to a drought of more than 60 years in Johannesburg when they fought back to defeat the current two-time defending World Cup champions South Africa at Emirates Airline Park.

Last weekend against their arch-rivals the All Blacks, the Wallabies trailed by just two points with 10 minutes to play. While the New Zealanders went on to extend their long-lasting unbeaten streak at Eden Park, the Aussies captured more fans with that performance.

For the final time in 2025, the Wallabies will run out onto the field for a Test match in Australia when they take on the All Blacks in the second Bledisloe Cup Test. With a sold-out crowd set to fill the stands, the stage is set for another classic between these two sides.

“With this Test match, there’s a lot of buzz around. It sold out two weeks ago,” Tizzano said.

“It’s really, really exciting. The Rugby Championship’s super close as well, if we were to win this game, we’ll sit pretty well. I’m not sure how exactly we’ll sit but I think we’ll be pretty close to New Zealand.

“That just shows the quality side we are, the quality side the All Blacks are as well. This weekend means everything.”