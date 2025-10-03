‘We’ve been improving’: Wallabies out to end All Blacks losing streak

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has emphasised just how much the team have improved over the last 18 months, as they look to snap a record-equalling 10-game losing streak against the All Blacks this weekend.

With last Saturday’s nine-point defeat in Auckland, the Wallabies’ search for a drought-breaking win over the All Blacks continued. When they run out onto Optus Stadium on Saturday, that streak will stand at 1,792 days since last tasting victory against their traditional foe.

Wilson started at No. 8 in that Test, as the Wallabies bounced back from a heavy 38-point loss in Sydney to win a thriller 24-22 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium five years ago. Michael Hooper captained the Australian side that also featured James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

Slipper and Alaalatoa are the other surviving starters from that Test on November 7, 2020. This weekend’s match will be Slipper’s final outing in Wallaby gold, calling time on a decorated international career that will end with a 151st appearance for Australia.

This year alone, the Wallabies have beaten the Flying Fijians, the British & Irish Lions in one Test, the Springboks at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park, and Los Pumas. While they fell short at Eden Park, the Wallabies are keeping the faith ahead of their final home Test of 2025.

“I’ve got no doubt we’ve been improving as a team and we’ve been improving week in, week out over the last 18 months,” Wilson told reporters at Optus Stadium.

“You look at the results from last year to this year, I wouldn’t say the gap’s closing, I think we’re improving and they’re improving and it’s on us tomorrow night to go out there and put a performance in.

“We’re really confident in ourselves and that’s been from our training work and what we’ve been putting on the park over the last couple of months. It’s a great opportunity we have this weekend.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 20 30 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

Coach Joe Schmidt has made five changes to the Wallabies’ starting side, including the return of Alaalatoa at tighthead prop. Will Skelton brings experience and power into the second row, and there’s a new halves pairing of Jake Gordon and Tane Edmed.

With Filipo Daugunu also coming into the run-on side for the first time this year, the Wallabies look a bit different after last weekend’s 33-24 loss. Rob Valetini is another big-name inclusion on the bench, looking to provide impact when called upon.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has selected a fairly different lineup, making seven changes to the First XV. Captain Scott Barrett is back in the fold, while Leicester Fainga’anuku and Quinn Tupaea are among those taking their place in the backline.

“They’ve been a world-class team for many years now. They’ve got a lot of good players and they’ve got a good forward pack and they’re always up for the Wallabies encounter,” Wilson explained.

“The Bledisloe means so much to the two teams. They’ve obviously been able to retain it this year but saying that, I feel as if this team’s in the right direction.

“Even in those 10 losses, it’s been a lot of matches where [we were] pretty neck and neck and the Wallabies could’ve got the result there. There’s a lot of confidence in this group this weekend.”