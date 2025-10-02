The All Blacks verdict on return of Wallabies 'enforcers'

Will Skelton and Rob Valetini are back in Wallabies gold for this weekend’s Rugby Championship finale against the All Blacks, offering the team a significant bump in ball-carrying ability for the Test.

Giant lock Skelton has been absent for the last three rounds of the tournament while fulfilling club duties with La Rochelle, but has been granted leave to partake in Australia’s final home Test of 2025. Valetini, on the other hand, has been battling a calf injury and will look to make his mark off the bench, while Skelton starts.

The pair both missed the opening two Tests of the year against Fiji and the British & Irish Lions, but returned in game two of the Lions Series and made an unmistakable impact. That performance remains as a warning for all opponents set to face the Wallabies at full strength.

While the Bledisloe Cup will remain on the eastern side of the Tasman for another 12 months after the All Blacks’ Eden Park win last weekend, there remains a sliver of hope that the Wallabies can win the Rugby Championship.

The team also have a lot to play for as they look to fuel a fire of support that has been rekindled with their recent success, especially ahead of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027. For Australia, there’d be nothing like a home win over trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand to galvanise the wave of support.

But the Kiwis will have plenty to say about that, and won’t be intimidated by the imposing figures named to take the field in Perth. Although Damian McKenzie, listed as weighing 78 kg, had a realistic approach when the idea of tackling 145kg Skelton or a rampaging Valetini was broached.

“They’re big enforcers for their team,” McKenzie told reporters in Perth after the teams were announced. “I guess our job, as the smaller guys, is to chop them down early or be a slight speed bump for them.

“They obviously bring a lot of leadership to their team; they’re big forces for their team. For us, it’s clear and simple, just try and move them around when we can. So, we’ll be smart about that.”

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson was equally candid when asked how the game changes with the pair of Wallabies bruisers back on deck.

“Well, it changes the weight of their forward pack,” Robertson grinned. “There are a few more kilos on it.

“They’re big ball-carriers and they’re going to be running off nine. You’ve just got to watch the Lions to see how they’re going to play, and then last week. It’s exciting, they are some big bodies.”

