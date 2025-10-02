Northern Edition
International

Jake White: The Springboks secret sauce that goes unspoken

Eben Etzebeth looks on during South Africa Springboks training session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025 in Teddington, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

I watched last weekend’s Ryder Cup with interest. I loved how they built what turned out to be an unassailable lead through teamwork and a clever strategy. Had a few more putts gone down, they’d have wrapped things up two days before the American fight-back on Day 3. On paper at least, the Europeans should have been blown away, but they weren’t. A lot of the praise should go to their captain, Luke Donald. He was very shrewd in his pairings. Often the management don’t get the praise they deserve and with that in mind, maybe it’s time to doff the cap to Rassie and his coaches.

Only a matter of weeks ago, I and many fans said they’d taken a big punt by leaving over 500 caps out of the 23 against New Zealand. The narrative was that the Springboks were gifted yet green. Credit, of course, must go to the players for that eye-catching 43-10 win, but it should also be noted how skilfully the coaches gave this gifted group of players the confidence to perform without fear.

In coaching, that’s the secret sauce. Changing personnel is one thing, but by giving a younger, more inexperienced group the ability to play, you are often going out on a limb. The fact the Boks have racked up 110 points in the last two games has vindicated their gut feeling. It is an indictment of good man-management and coaching. I would sound a note of caution that it’s not time to discard the old guard just yet. They will wait in the shadows, knowing they can do a job if called upon.

Now, if you look at all the other teams, they are trying to find the recipe to replicate how the Boks are playing. The Wallabies have tried with a stacked bench, and even the Pumas tried to replicate a ‘bomb squad’ with the likes of Matera off the pine, but they haven’t got close to replicating the same impact or indeed the results the Springboks have managed.

Coaches are always under the pump, and after two losses out of three earlier in the tournament, the fans were asking: is Tony-ball an issue? Is his influence taking us on the right path? However, the ability of that team to be cohesive no matter who they put on the field, and play the way they do, was laudable. It’s been a joy to watch.

There’s no doubt that the way Tony Brown played and coached with Japan is rubbing off on the Springboks. It is a more romanticised way of playing with flair, wit and spontaneity, but isn’t it wonderful when it all comes together and you can win trophies? Often the one doesn’t go with the other. The general principle is that you have to play pragmatically to eke out silverware, but the Boks are disproving that theory in this year’s Rugby Championship.

It’s funny. You don’t have to go back far – the 2021 Lions tour – when the Springboks were getting a torrent of criticism for kicking the ball too much and playing a dour brand of rugby. Some said it was the most boring series they’d ever watched, but they’ve stuck to their principles, evolved and right now it’s coming together. They’ve got the balance they want with the players they have. More often than not, coaches get brickbats not bouquets, but credit where credit is due, in these past few weeks, they have been sensational.

What I would say is that by deciding to twist rather than stick, Rassie has a lot more strings to his bow than he had, say, 12 months ago. He knows he can win a World Cup with Handré Pollard playing a certain way, and he can always revert, but he also knows he can play another way with a Plan B or even C to win a World Cup. Finding a way to win in multiple ways is a benefit in any sporting code.

Of course, there are questions about the longevity of some players, but their depth chart in pretty much every position is the envy of the rest of the world. Take tighthead: while Vincent Koch and Frans Malherbe may not go the distance, you have Thomas du Toit and Wilco Louw ready to step up. The great teams, whether it’s in American football, Premier League football or the NBA, all have their succession planning in order.

This success at international level has been achieved against a complicated global backdrop for South African rugby. They are stretched across so many fronts, with players plying their trade in different hemispheres with the URC, Top League in Japan and the Rugby Championship.

It’s a constant tightrope for coaches. They have to keep that momentum going. They know criticism is coming if they lose the odd game, but they cannot take their eye off the World Cup cycle, and when you’re double world champions, the pressure goes up another few levels. They have brought some new voices in, like Jerry Flannery and Brown, and seemingly have got the right people in through the door who have put their personalities into the mix.

We South Africans have always been typecast, maybe unfairly, as a team who defend really well but don’t play with much innovation offensively. Right now, we are getting both elements right, which is not easy.

Rugby is cyclical. I’ve coached international rugby, and at times I remember looking at the All Blacks and thinking, ‘I wish I had what they had,’ but now a lot of teams are wishing they had what we have. Our fans need to savour it, because it doesn’t last forever. It really doesn’t.

This success hasn’t happened overnight. Rassie has been in the system for a long time, and having consistency is so important. Look at someone like Ethan Hooker: he’s keeping Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi out of the team, but whoever holds that No 11 shirt, you know he can slip in and do the job.

To return to the Ryder Cup, it showed that when the right strategy was in place, even against someone like Scottie Scheffler, the best player in the world, it didn’t matter where he played: the team usurped individual brilliance.

So, what of Saturday? Where are the Boks now? Well, it doesn’t take Einstein to figure they’re strong favourites to retain the Rugby Championship. If they beat Argentina in London, no one can say they don’t deserve it.

'That's nine months': Bristol learn devastating extent of injuries

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam has provided a bleak update on three key players, AJ MacGinty, Harry Randall, and Gabriel Ibitoye, who sustained serious injuries during their opening-day victory over Leicester Tigers.

Read Now


f
fl 2 days ago

says a lot about your rugby knowledge!

H
Hellhound 3 days ago

Don't know who that is. Never heard of him. CK is the current best wing, but as a Saffa to me the best wing of all time is Jonah Lomuh. His career was cut short way too early. He was just in another Galaxy compared to the rest

f
fl 3 days ago

Your emotional response really is baffling. Not sure what I did to upset you so much.


Kolbe's rise was meteoric. He went from a decent club player to the best winger in the world. Not sure who it helps to deny that he improved as a player around the time he went to France.


The best winger of all time, imo, would have to be Caucaunibuca though.

H
Hellhound 4 days ago

What you want the truth to be is of no consequence and no one cares what an idiot like you want. You hit your own name for a massive six commenting about something you had no clue about and got exposed very badly for the fake fan and troll that you are. You have nothing to add of value to any rugby articles. Just mouthing off hateful rhetoric as usual. Nothing can change the truth about what happened then. Nothing can change the meteoric rise to the top for CK and nothing could stop him from becoming one of the best, if not the best winger ever besides Jonah Lomu whom I admired very much as a player. Your hateful comments are unwanted and unwarranted.

P
PMcD 8 days ago

Which position in the SA team is the hardest to get into?


Tighthead is just nuts and it’s any 1 from 4.


Lock is a similar issue but thankfully you can pick 3 from 4 (inc bench)


Blindside is tough because you have to displace their best player in PsdT


Take your pick at 10 with them all playing well but I do think SFM will be the long term winner.


12 is incredible - DDA, AE or DW . . . and Hooker as an option.


13 is up there - CM, JK, Am and whoever else.


Wings . . . Is similar situation to lock


Even 15 is a decision - DW, Fassi, WLR and possibly Pollard, whilst CK can always slot back in there as an option.


What a squad of 23 that’s going to be by 2027.

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

The hardest position to get into? All 23. With so much brilliant talent running around in SA that Rassie don't even look at due to the abundance of talent? Not one specific position is nearly impossible or the toughest to get into, all of them are.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Hooker, imo, is better suited to 13. But there might be some competition there yet with players like Henco van Wyk looking good at the moment. And players like the boogeyman who was roundly expected to have become a regular by now.


Pollard will never play 15 imo. There’s really no need to. If anything SFM goes to 15 accommodating Pollard at 10.

P
PMcD 8 days ago

JW - do you think this is Rassie’s best ever 23?


They have retained that scrum dominance and very tall line out, have potentially improved the carrying ability of the overall pack and added a blistering attack, with incredible pace.


It feels like this is the best version we have seen so far but I still think the bench will strengthen if they go back to 6|2 with Steenekamp, Wessels, Louw, Snyman, Smith, Hanekom, Williams & Pollard (or whoever else you switch him with).


It won’t last as you say . . . . But for the moment it looks pretty invincible!!

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

I think the boks are still quite vulnerable in consistency in execution. Teams like Ireland and France will be a very good test for how invincible they really are at the end of this year. I don’t think think they’re where they want to be. The final game against the Pumas was scrappy and the Boks are still very capable of dropping a game by having a howler on any given day.


But they’re still building to 2027 and I think by then we will see far more consistent performances.


We must recognize the amount of change this team is still in the process of going through.

S
SK 8 days ago

Long way to go before the next world cup but Boks do be looking good right now

E
Erik Alberts 8 days ago

KLA would be first choice, best 11 in world rugby, good article Jake.

f
fl 8 days ago

he really isn’t the best 11 in world rugby

G
GL 8 days ago

The secret sauce is selecting players from all over the world

S
SB 8 days ago

We all love a secret sauce.

D
DP 9 days ago

Australia will beat NZ and hand the RC to the Boks before kick off.

S
SK 8 days ago

Thats a big statement when they havent beaten them in years

A
Archibald 8 days ago

I do have the feeling that Oz will roll the ABs on Saturday.

H
Hellhound 9 days ago

Agreed on everything except you made mistake Jake. Kurt-Lee Arendse isn't kept out of the team by Hooker. KLA is injured. Hooker was his replacement. Hooker did a tremendous job, but when KLA is back, he will be the main choice with Hooker as backup

P
PMcD 8 days ago

I’m not so sure Hellhound . . . Hooker has given them a little bit more flexibility and is outstanding in the air. It’s a great position to be in but I just wonder if Hooker has given them a better balance ofer KLA and he may have graduated from replacement.


We’ll find out in the Autumn but both outstanding options to have.

Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments